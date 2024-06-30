I am lucky to live just about an hour’s drive from the beach. Any summer day that we want to have a beach day, we’re not far, but the planning and packing up still has to be done. Before we head out, preparing everyone for a day of fun in the sun definitely involves making sure everyone eats a good breakfast before we go. Or, we at least have something ready to eat that we can grab and enjoy on the way there. That’s where these beach breakfast ideas come in especially handy.

The perfect beach breakfast is filling without being too overwhelming — it’s enough to keep you full until it’s time to open the cooler and break out the PB&Js. From breakfast meals for a crowd like french toast casserole that can fuel your whole beach house crew to classics you can pop in your beach bag and enjoy surf-side like homemade pop tarts and blueberry mini muffins, you’ll find an array of delicious ideas here. Whether you need something to fuel your family’s beach vacay or want to enjoy a grab-and-go meal as you head out for some fun in the sun, one of these beach breakfast ideas is sure to hit the spot.

1 Ham, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Quesadillas Damn Delicious Beach breakfast on-the-go just got a whole lot easier thanks to this ham, egg, and cheese breakfast quesadilla recipe from Damn Delicious. Pack them up with fresh fruit in individual containers for everyone to enjoy at their leisure.

2 Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches Family Fresh Meals Not only are these freezer-friendly breakfast croissant sandwiches from Family Fresh Meals totally portable for beachside breakfasts, they can be made in advance. Whenever you have time, cook the bacon and eggs, layer them up with some cheese on a croissant, and wrap it all up to store in the freezer. Then, when it’s time to fuel up before a day on the water, just heat and enjoy!

3 Blueberry Muffin Smoothie Bowl Family Fresh Meals These blueberry muffin smoothie bowls from Family Fresh Meals are the perfect beach breakfast to make use of ripe, juicy blueberries this summer. Plus, you could easily make this parfait-style in some mason jars to pack in a cooler and have at the beach.

4 Baked Strawberries & Cream French Toast Damn Delicious A day at the beach feels like a special occasion, so why not make the day special with a fancy breakfast? This baked strawberries and cream French toast recipe just *screams* Saturday summer brunch at the beach house. It can be put together the night before and it’s perfect for feeding a crowd.

5 Mini Blueberry Muffins Half Baked Harvest Bursting with ripe blueberries, Half Baked Harvest’s mini blueberry muffins are easy to store in a giant baggie and throw in your beach bag. And the best thing about taking a batch of muffins to the beach for breakfast is that you can snack on the leftovers for the rest of the day.

6 Summer Fruit Salad Simply Scratch It’s summer, so why not make the most of the fresh produce you have at your disposal? This summer fruit salad from Simply Scratch is light and refreshing, making it ideal to enjoy beachside.

7 Egg Bites A Spicy Perspective Easy to pack up and take with you to the beach, these egg bites from A Spicy Perspective are a great way to make sure everyone in your crew is well-nourished for a day of playing in the sand and sun. The recipe calls for bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could easily customize the mix-ins to your liking.

8 Breakfast Garbage Bread Family Fresh Meals Pizza dough stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese — what’s not to love about this breakfast garbage bread recipe from Family Fresh Meals? It’s a crowd-pleasing choice to kick off your family’s beach day with something hearty and satisfying.

9 Overnight Chia Pudding A Beautiful Plate If you want to enjoy something light and refreshing before you hit the beach, this overnight chia pudding from A Beautiful Plate is the way to go. It’s packed with nutrients from the chia seeds and can be customized with a variety of toppings to please everyone.

10 Freezer Breakfast Burritos Gimme Some Oven In our family, breakfast burritos are a go-to car breakfast, and we’ve surely consumed more than I can possibly count on the way to the beach over the years. If you need a great recipe to make ahead of your next beach trip, these freezer breakfast burritos from Gimme Some Oven are top-notch.

11 Coconut Pineapple Smoothie Wholefully Not big on breakfast, but looking for something summery to sip on while your kids play in the waves? Try this coconut pineapple smoothie from Wholefully. Cool and refreshing, it’s just bursting with ripe fruit flavor.

12 Breakfast Taquitos Damn Delicious Looking for a beach breakfast you can take with you? These breakfast taquitos from Damn Delicious are perfectly portable when you need to have something ready that your kids can grab on their way out the door and into the sand.

13 Everything Bagel Sandwich A Beautiful Plate This everything bagel sandwich from A Beautiful Plate is just the right amount of filling for a beach breakfast. Between the creamy spread, nutrient-dense avocado, and crunchy arugula, it’s also a really refreshing and tasty choice to start your day.

14 Cherry Berry Banana Overnight Oats Foodie Crush Make these cherry berry banana overnight oats from Foodie Crush the night before you head out to the beach and you’ll have a nutrient-packed breakfast waiting for you when you wake up. All you’ve gotta do then is grab a spoon and go!

15 Apple Butter Cinnamon French Toast Sticks Half Baked Harvest Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just want some sort of finger-food that’s easy to eat on-the-go, Half Baked Harvest’s apple butter cinnamon French toast sticks are sure to be a hit. You can even make a big batch to freeze and just re-heat what you need before you head out to the beach.

16 Breakfast Fruit Pizza A Spicy Perspective How adorable are these breakfast fruit pizzas from A Spicy Perspective? The “crust” is made from biscuit dough and topped with a cream cheese spread and fresh fruit. Pop them in individual bento-box style containers for breakfast on-the-go on the way to the beach or to enjoy there.

17 Homemade Pop Tarts Brown Eyed Baker Could you grab a pack of toaster pastries to eat in the car on the way to the beach? You could... but you could also make a batch of these drool-worthy homemade pop tarts from Brown Eyed Baker. Fresh strawberry filling, flaky layers, and creamy icing make for a fantastic summer breakfast.

18 Instant Pot Oatmeal Foodie Crush This Instant Pot oatmeal recipe from Foodie Crush comes together in 25 minutes for a quick and nutritious breakfast before you head out to the beach. Scoop it out and let your kiddos top their helping with whatever toppings you have on hand — berries, nuts, chocolate chips, honey, or anything else you like.

19 Cheesy Scrambled Eggs A Beautiful Plate To fuel your family before a big beach day, this recipe for cheesy scrambled eggs from A Beautiful Plate is packed with greens for a nutrient boost. Plus, after consuming all that protein, you won’t need to worry about everyone getting hungry for quite a while.

20 Sausage Cheddar Biscuits Brown-Eyed Baker If you want a beach breakfast that packs all of your breakfast faves into one handy bite, these sausage cheddar biscuits from Brown Eyed Baker are sure to hit the spot. Whip up a big batch to bring with you on your next beach adventure.

So, whether you make a batch of transportable taquitos to take with you or enjoy a pan of scrambled eggs before you head to the shore, these beach breakfast ideas are sure to satisfy your family.