MENU
Thanksgiving
David Rowland/Photodisc/Getty Images
The Most Gorgeous Thanksgiving Desserts To Inspire Your Menu
Seriously, frozen pie crust is *out.*
by
Samantha Darby
November 23, 2020
This gorgeous dessert is just thinly sliced apples rolled into a muffin tin as roses. There's a variety of recipes online featuring brown sugar and cinnamon, but the making of the rose is the really eyecatching part.
Another apple dish that uses the fruit itself to make a beautiful statement. (It's a great time to invest in a mandolin.)
Tap
November 23. 2020
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
Holiday
About
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
2020 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.