Liliboas/E+/Getty Images

*Gorgeous* Thanksgiving Table Decor To Elevate Your Dinner

Yeah, we're skipping the heavy-duty paper plates this year.

by Samantha Darby

Shutterstock

My favorite part of Thanksgiving is setting the table before my family arrives. I love to make it look just perfect, with the goblets and the candles, and then have my husband take a picture of me next to it. It's part of my "legacy" I hope I leave behind for my girls, and these 10 gorgeous Thanksgiving table accessories can be part of yours, too.

Hearth & Hand Wooden & Metal Single Candle Holder
Target

These candle holders are sold in three different sizes — small, medium, and large — and are priced between $6.99 and $11.99. While sold as single holders, when they are grouped together, they give a really modern, sleek feel to your tablescape. (I really love the mixed materials.)

