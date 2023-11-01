December is... a lot. And while you’re busy making magic for your kids and family, I think you deserve a treat, too. Advent calendars in general have come a long way in the last few years, but advent calendars for adults are especially fun, and it’s time you chose your own advent calendar for 2023. Whether you want something to keep and enjoy like a beauty product or something you can savor alone in the morning before anyone else gets up like a shortbread cookie, there is an advent calendar for you on this list.

It’s treat yourself time, right? You’re doing so much every single day as you keep the holiday season alive and well for your family, and enjoying the countdown to Christmas for yourself is of the utmost importance. Maybe you’ll feel a little panicky when you realize you’re down to just 10 days, but not when you get to enjoy a glass of wine from a little cardboard window or a new pair of earrings. Opening an advent calendar is the perfect little ritual each day to remind yourself of the magic of the season and how a little goes a long way when it comes to joy.

There’s a wide range of price points here (and I do mean wide), and a real variety of actual advent calendar items (I’m partial to the Stouffer’s frozen dinners one myself) so choose your favorite and lock it in. These 2023 advent calendars are selling fast, and I want you to have a festive pick-me-up every day in December.

The L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar L'Occitane $80 see on l'occitane Have you ever seen prettier packaging? L’Occitane always comes out with some amazing gift sets, but the L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar might be my favorite. With a sweet nod to the ‘70s, this advent calendar is bright and happy and features 24 incredible L’Occitane products, from serums and eye creams to soaps and hand creams.

The Freshcut Paper 3D Advent Calendar Woodland Wonderful 3D Advent Calendar Freshcut Paper $24 see on freshcut paper It’s pretty, it’s whimsical, and it’s fun to put together each day. The Woodland Wonderland Advent Calendar from Freshcut Paper is brand new this year and measures just 15” tall. Each day you’ll open a window to reveal a new piece of the woodland scene, like foxes and bears wearing their finest winter knitwear. It’s such a gorgeous decoration, and the whole family will love adding onto it each day.

The Sabon Advent Calendar 31-Day Advent Calendar Sabon $135 see on sabon An advent calendar of your favorite Sabon luxury products, but make it 31 days instead. Just an absolute delight with this entire Sabon 31-Day Advent Calendar package, and you’ll be pleased to find both travel-sized products and full-size items. There are hand creams, body scrubs, floral masks, and plenty of other Sabon products meant to help you relax and unwind all December long.

The Christmas Vacation Light Up Advent Calendar National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Light Up Advent Calendar Pottery Barn $99 see on pottery barn It’s gonna be the hap-hap-happiest Christmas with this National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Light Up Advent Calendar from Pottery Barn. Everyone’s favorite Christmas movie comes to light with these LED lights and little doors that are perfect for storing candy or advent calendar activity notes inside. It shows off all of Clark’s great decor work, along with Cousin Eddie’s camper and even the burned-out chair from fried pussy cat. It’s basically an heirloom piece.

The Stouffer’s Advent Comfort Calendar Stouffer's Advent Comfort Calendar Stouffer's $39.99 see on stouffer's Is this the greatest advent calendar of all time? A new shipment is coming back in Nov. 13, so you’ll want to act fast as this delightful Stouffer’s Advent Comfort Calendar sold out last time. You can fight the Witching Hour with a seven-day advent calendar that provides you with an epic cozy dinner for a week’s worth of meals. There’s the classic pepperoni french bread pizza, a family size lasagna, family size mac and cheese, and even plenty of sides to go with other things you’re making for dinner. It’s just the perfect cozy advent calendar and kind of feels like there’s a mom inside feeding you.

The Compartes Chocolate Advent Calendar Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Compartes $109.95 see on compartes There is no shortage of chocolate or candy advent calendars out there, but you should really treat yourself with the Compartes gourmet chocolate advent calendar. The calendar itself is garden-themed and gorgeous, but the chocolates are just out of this world. Lemon poppyseed, caramel apple, and raspberry rose are just some of the flavors found in these handcrafted candies. A perfect little daily treat as you count down to Christmas.

The Wines Of The World Advent Calendar The Wines of the World Advent Calendar WSJ Wine $124.99 see on wsj wine Wine calendars have become very popular over the years, but this Wines of the World advent calendar is one of the best. Look at how gorgeous the packaging is! I had this one last year and it was huge, but looked lovely in our dining room and was a huge conversation starter for friends. (I loved saving up the bottles to share with neighbors.) There are Spanish wines, Argentinian wines, and plenty of French wines, with a good mixture of reds, whites, and even roses.

The Tea Forte Advent Calendar Tea Forte Winter Chalet Advent Collection Tea Forte $35 see on tea forte Who doesn’t love a good cup of hot tea? Tea Forte has so many fun teas to try all year long, but their Tea Forte Winter Chalet Advent Collection is so good. It’s a great way to try a bunch of teas you might not usually reach for, like chocolate fondue herbal tea, and there are tons of varieties from green teas to black and herbal teas.

The Walker’s Shortbread Advent Calendar Walker's Shortbread 2023 Advent Calendar Walker's $29.99 see on walker's I’ll be honest: I’m a chocolate person, but even I get a little overwhelmed with a piece of chocolate every single day. But a tiny shortbread with my morning coffee? I’m all in. The Walker’s Shortbread Advent Calendar is a quintessential December treat, and includes six different types of shortbread, including salted caramel. This is, honestly, too good to share with your children.

The Swarovski Disney Advent Calendar Swarovski Disney100 Advent Calendar Swarovski $1,300 see on swarovski I mean, I had to include this, right? Clearly this Swarovski Disney100 Advent Calendar is for the serious Disney/Swarovski fan, but it’s unreal what’s packed into this gorgeous countdown. There are 22 ornaments and two necklaces, and each one is more gorgeous than the last. There are some classic characters like Donald Duck and Mikey Mouse made to look luxurious, as well as just some festive choices like candy canes and snowflakes that sparkle beautifully on your tree.

The Damn, Man Meat & Nuts Advent Calendar 12 Days of Winter Wonder — Savory Meat Sticks & Nut Medley Damn, Man $49.95 see on damn, man Another 12-day advent calendar option is this super fun snack collection from Damn, Man. The 12 Days of Winter Wonder calendar includes a variety of savory meat sticks and nuts, and I’m actually blown away by the portion sizes of each of these daily items. This is a great option if you don’t have much of a sweet tooth or don’t want a million little beauty products in your bathroom.

The Charlotte Tilbury 12-Day Beauty Advent Calendar 12 Door Beauty Advent Calendar Charlotte Tilbury $210 see on charlotte tilbury Don’t you just want to dive into this one? The Charlotte Tilbury 12-Door Beauty Advent Calendar is gorgeous and stands tall like a glamorous jewelry box with 12 drawers (even the knobs are lovely) for you to open to find your goodies. There are even two full-sized products, along with 10 minis, and you can find both skincare and beauty items like setting spray inside.

The Vinebox Advent Calendar 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar Vinebox $129 see on vinebox Vinebox actually has two versions of their 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar and both are amazing. The Cozy Collection includes 12 incredible reds, while the Chill Collection is made up of 12 whites, roses, and a few chillable reds. You can combine both for a 24-night advent calendar of wine, but 12 nights feels just perfect. Pair a wine with your favorite Christmas movie and get in the literal spirits as you count down to the big day.

The NYX Lipstick Advent Calendar 12 Days of Kissmas Advent Calendar NYX $50 see on NYX Beauty advent calendars are so fun because they give you a chance to try out a bunch of fun new things that you might not usually choose or be able to find, and the NYX 12 Days of Kissmas Advent Calendar is just the best. A $60 value, this advent calendar has 12 mini best-selling lip products like the NYX Butter Gloss and Smooth Lip in a variety of colors.

The Andy Warhol Puzzle Advent Calendar Andy Warhol 12 Days of Puzzles Christmas Countdown Calendar Galison $26.99 see on galison You just need a puzzle this time of year, and the Andy Warhol 12 Days of Puzzles Christmas Countdown Calendar makes it easy. Each puzzle has 80 pieces and features Christmas art by Andy Warhol from the 1950s. 80 pieces is just the perfect daily puzzle size, and if you like a little quiet time in the morning, you can make yourself a nice hot drink, open the day’s puzzle, and get to work.

The Astrid & Miyu Jewelry Advent Calendar 12 Day Advent Calendar in Gold Astrid & Miyu $470 see on astrid & miyu Do you covet this? I covet this. Look, advent calendars are for treating yourself, and I’m ready to open 12 days of goodies from this gorgeous Astrid & Miyu advent calendar. The packaging and box itself is so beyond lovely and you could obviously keep it forever, but it just gets better in each of the drawers. From mini gold hoops to ear cuffs and chain earrings, this is packed full of beautiful items.

The Voluspa 12-Day Candle Advent Calendar 12 Day Candle Advent Calendar Voluspa $128 see on voluspa Petite pedestal candle is a phrase I need in my life at all times, and it’s why I’m in love with the Voluspa 12-Day Candle Advent Calendar. From the brand’s signature Japonica collection, there are 12 mini candles with scents like baltic amber, french cade lavender, and spiced pumpkin latte. The calendar also comes with a lovely wick trimmer.

The Cerreto Organic 12 Days Of Italian Soup Countdown Cerreto Organic 12 Days Of Italian Soups Gift Box World Market $34.99 see on world market Want another advent calendar that gets you off the hook for dinner? Try the Cerreto Organic 12 Days of Italian Soup Gift Box. It’s basically meal planning, but festive. These are all vegetarian soups, but you could easily jazz them up if you wanted something extra or heartier.

The 12 Days Of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar Uncommon Goods $50 see on uncommon goods Hot sauce gift sets are always a good choice, and if you love dousing your eggs in something spicy or just want a variety to keep on hand for wing night, try this 12 Days of Hot Sauce calendar from Uncommon Goods. There are some sweet and savory options, as well as mild and extra spicy sauces so there’s a bottle for every vibe.

The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Bonne Maman Limited Edition 2023 Advent Calendar Bonne Maman $44.99 see on bonne maman OK, sure, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar is also featured on the best kids’ advent calendars list, but that’s because it’s a crowd pleaser. Enjoy incredible tiny jams like caramel with cinnamon and raspberry chocolate, as well as one jar of honey and an amazing Christmas-flavored jam for Christmas Eve. Make sure to get a great loaf of bread so you can have the perfect breakfast every morning.

The Bean Box Coffee Advent Calendar Bean Box 12 Mornings Of Coffee Advent Calendar Bean Box $85 see on bean box December is a lot every year, but this Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar makes it a little easier to deal. You can choose between ground or whole bean coffee, and the box comes with 12 individual bags of coffee that each make one full pot. The flavors are unreal, and you’ll get right into the festive season with notes of figgy pudding, gingerbread, and roasted chestnut.

So which one will it be? Go ahead and clear a space so you can show off the gorgeous packaging of whichever calendar you choose, but make sure everyone knows this one belongs to you.