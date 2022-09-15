When you get the urge to deep clean, you become especially aware of the abundance of dust and other floating bits in your home. It’s the perfect time to learn about some of the best air purifiers for your home. You may not often think about all the pollutants in your living space, and consider whether you might benefit from an air purifier. But walking by a window when the sun hits just right will remind you of the tremendous amount of particles you and your family is breathing in every day.

These pollutants, like mold, radon, viruses, and bacteria, can be more dangerous than you realize, even causing respiratory infections. But having an air purifier significantly reduces airborne contaminants that trigger allergies and asthma, like dust and pollen. And for that that live in an area that suffers through wildfire season every year (like California or any state in the Pacific Northwest), some air purifiers can eliminate the smoke in the air that often travels across states.

Air purifiers are a product that can give your protective parenting instincts some added peace of mind in knowing that airborne bacteria and pollutants are being removed from your home. Here are some of the best air purifiers for residential spaces to choose from.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The best air purifier for small spaces MyAir Personal Purifier Amazon $68.50 $92.69 see on amazon Bissell MyAir purifier is made for tight spaces (being recommended for 100 square feet) hence the word ‘personal’ in its name. This makes it ideal for a small at-home office. It may be small, but it does the job of eliminating contaminants in the air. If you have a particular area in your home that needs special attention (like where your pets hang out), put your Bissell next to it and let it work. With over 7,000 reviews, this product has 4.7 stars on Amazon. One reviewer says, “I highly recommend this product for small spaces. It traps bad odors and dust.”

2 The best high-power, small-space air purifier MA-14 Air Purifier Amazon $90.35 $129 See on amazon The Medify purifier is the perfect purifier to fit into a smaller space like a bedroom and keep high enough so the kid’s little hands can’t meddle. It packs some power and can clean up to 200 square feet in 30 minutes. The filters last up to 3-4 months or 2,500 hours. With a subscription, you’ll receive 30% off your first filter. A parent who reviewed this product says, “My daughter suffers with allergies and this thing has helped her out so much at night.” It’s helped to reduce their child’s stuffy nose and sneezing. Something to keep in mind if you have a kiddo with allergies.

3 The best self-adjusting air purifier TruSens Air Purifier Amazon $254.49 see on amazon The TruSens purifier has 4.7 stars, which is a pretty good rating if you’re looking to clear dust from your space of up to 375 square feet. It comes in two parts. The remote SensorPod is set apart from the purifier, and it picks up on how clean your air is. It then sends a signal to the purifier to adjust its cleaning level. The color-changing light also indicates whether your air quality is good, moderate, or poor. “I use this in my bedroom at night for my allergies. I have been sleeping much better,” one customer writes. Keep an eye out because this purifier often goes on sale.

4 The best vintage-style air purifier Bissell Air320 Amazon $339.89 see on Amazon If vintage products are aesthetically pleasing to you, then this cute vintage-style purifier will fit nicely with your decor. It’s a little more expensive, but it works well in smaller spaces and, depending on the filter, can cover up to 1582 square feet, which is ideal for a great room. It has two options — an air filter pack and a pet filter pack. “I leave it on auto overnight and always wake up to clean air, even with some open windows,” says one reviewer. Out of almost 7,000 reviews on Amazon, the Bissell Air320 has a five-star rating, and customers love it.

5 The best portable air purifier that’s Alexa-compatible smartmi amazon $179.59 see on amazon If this is your first purifier, you may choose to start with a smaller one that you can shuffle around to different rooms in your house. That’s OK. This cute smartmi covers 180-320 square feet and comes with a handle to make that process easier. It also works with Alexa. It’s tagged as “portable and highly efficient” and “small but mighty.” One reviewer raves, “The smartmi is ready to go as soon as you unbox it. Just plug in the power supply and turn it on. It was very simple to use, and the app for iOS was very easy to link to the air purifier.”

6 The best air purifier with a permanent filter OION Technologies B-1000 Amazon $64.95 see on amazon Most air filters require a vital component for them to perform properly and that’s replacing the filters. But the OION, which covers up to 2,000 square feet, has a permanent metal filter that only requires you to wipe it clean. So you’ll have a filter for the lifespan of this product. The calming blue nightlight and whisper-silent mode will add a peaceful ambiance to your home. A customer says, “I have taken this on vacation to hotels for my safety during the pandemic and when I have even gone to appointments because it is so light to carry. It makes me feel safe and without having to buy additional filters is a bonus.”

7 The best 2-pack air purifier LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon $169.99 see on amazon Air purifiers aren’t cheap, so when you can find a deal, grab it. LEVOIT offers this two-pack of purifiers — each covering 129 square feet — that can fit nicely in the corner of your child’s bedroom, keeping it free of pollutants so they (and you) can sleep soundly. The purifiers, which come in black or white, are also described as high-efficiency air filters and can circulate the air in a room over four times per hour. The night light is a pretty cool feature too. A customer says, “We’ve been using it for a few weeks now, and I’ve noticed our toddler isn’t rubbing her nose as much as she used to.”

8 The best fan air purifier Blue Pure Fan Amazon $179.99 $299.99 see on amazon You can’t deny the cuteness of this vintage-style fan purifier. Not only is it aesthetically enticing, but it’s rated five stars by the majority of people who reviewed it. One says, “It's amazing to me that such a good-looking machine can cool me down and clean the air in the room at the same time and do so quietly.” The Blue Pure Fan is portable and lightweight, making it easy to move around to your bedroom or den. It actively removes dust, pollen, mold, pet dander, dust mites, odors and more. And you get your choice of five color options with the reusable filters.

9 The best air purifier for a medium-sized room HoMedics Total Clean 5-in-1 UV-C Air Purifier Amazon $213.88 $249.99 see on amazon The Total Clean 5-in-1 UV-C air purifier has several features that make it a great addition to your home. The 360-degree HEPA filter reduces odors, catches some of the tiniest airborne allergens, and reduces bacteria, all while covering 1,192 square feet. That includes mold, viruses, and fungus. You can even choose how fast you want the air cleaned with the built-in timer ranging from 2-12 hours. One customer says, “This extra large unit has been in my family room area for about 4 months now and is doing exactly what it is supposed to do.” The essential oil pads you’ll get with this purifier that add a pleasant aroma to your space are the cherry on top.

10 The best smart air purifier RENPHO Air Purifier Amazon $159.99 see on amazon Anytime you don’t have to get up and push a button, that’s one less thing requiring your energy. The RENPHO Air Purifier, which cleans up to 1068 square feet per hour, allows you to conveniently control your settings from anywhere on your phone, as long as Wi-Fi is available. It also comes in a super sleek look, rectangular with curved edges. One of the coolest features is the tri-color air quality indicator. If your air quality is good, the light is blue and remains on low speed. If it is general, the light is yellow and auto-shifts to medium speed. And if your RENPHO detects unhealthy air in your large room, the light turns red and will kick into high speed.

11 The best air purifier for a large room MOOKA Air Purifier Amazon $56.71 $109.99 see on amazon If your room is 430 square feet or less, then this MOOKA purifier will not only purify the air of pollutants but eliminate odors as well. “This air purifier works quickly. I tried it after cooking broccoli,” one customer writes. Another said, “It’s quiet, runs effortlessly, is easy to use, attractive, and I love the nightlight.” A plus for parents of small children is the child-lock feature that keeps their little fingers from changing the settings and it is currently on sale at a 32% of discount. For Amazon Prime members, it’s also available for 1-day shipping and free returns.

12 The best air purifier for extra large spaces Hejiko Air Purifier Amazon $127.99 $165.99 see on amazon The Hejiko Purifier can cover up to 1,200 square feet of a large space. And you’ll feel even safer knowing it has a 5-stage filtration system over the average 3-stage systems on similar products. “I have had this product for about 10 days, and I am really pleased with it. It works well in my 900 sq ft apartment,” says one review. The Hejiko also has a built-in smoke and odor sensor and a quiet-sleep mode, making it the silent germ killer. And why not? You could use any element of peace and quiet you can get right about now.

13 The best air purifier with child-lock Cozmor Air Purifier Amazon $148 see on amazon Cozmor’s air purifier uses a medical-grade HEPA filter to clean the air in your room and also comes with an LED-colored indicator to tell you how pure your air quality is. It even takes some of the work off of your busy hands by auto-adjusting its fan speed based on what it senses is needed at the time. And you’ll be happy to know that 70% of reviewers rate the Cozmor at five stars, one even purchasing three of the air filters for their home. You can easily put this one in the corner of your great room as it covers 1000 sq ft per hour. Let it do all the work for you.

While you’re sifting through this list of some of the best air purifiers on the market, consider your home and the size space you need to be cleansed. Knowing what will work best for your family will be the determining factor in choosing one that will help you relax, knowing the next deep breath your family takes will be free from unhealthy particles.