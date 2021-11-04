No matter how fast the rest of the year flies by, once the calendar flips to December, time slows to an absolute crawl until Christmas Day. If it feels like a million years to me, I can only imagine what it’s like for little ones eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival. A fun advent calendar to tick off the days from Dec. 1 to 25 makes everything better for everyone, and the best advent calendars from Aldi are filled with amazing daily gifts to help kids and adults alike celebrate the season.

Get ready to jingle all the way to the checkout because Advent calendars are set to return to Aldi shelves for the 2021 holiday season beginning on National Advent Calendar Day, Nov. 3. Aldi’s popular wine, cheese, and beer advent calendars are back this year alongside calendars for coffee lovers, one filled with bath fizzers, and even a calendar filled with scented candles. For families to enjoy together, choose from a variety of chocolate-filled advent calendars, as well as toy-filled calendars for kids. Aldi even has two adorable advent calendar options packed with treats for furry family members.

Aldi Advent calendars are available at more than 2,100 stores nationwide, but availability does vary by store. Just like the store’s other seasonal offerings, you get to be surprised by your store’s stock every time you visit. At any other store, this might bother me, but I kind of love it about Aldi. Shopping at Aldi this time of year is almost like being on a safari — my eyes dart from shelf to shelf in hopes of spotting a single, glorious box of holiday joy with wine behind each window.

Take a look at some of the best advent calendars available from Aldi this holiday season.

1 A Gnome Advent Calendar Aldi New for 2021 at Aldi, the My Merry Moments My Friend Gnome Kit ($24.99, limit one per customer) is a holiday adventure for the whole family featuring one of Santa’s friendly little helpers. The kit includes an adorable 9-inch gnome doll, a storybook, as well as 24 fun props behind each calendar window. Similar to the ever-popular Ef on the Shelf concept, each day your kids can wake up to their gnome in a different spot around your home, interacting with a prop from the calendar. Read the storybook together with your kids and enjoy all of the mischief your gnome gets into each day until Dec. 25.

2 A Coffee-Filled Advent Calendar Aldi Open this advent calendar from Aldi each morning for a quick burst of holiday cheer in the form of a caffeinated pick-me-up. Filled with single serve cups, the Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($9.99) offers 24 unique flavors of 100% Arabica coffee. The calendar includes a mix of seasonal favorites like cinnamon sticky bun, hazelnut coffee cake, caramel pecan, spiced egg nog, and peppermint bark, alongside exotic offerings like Jamaican blend, Sumatra, Costa Rican, and Colombian. The calendar also boasts six organic coffee pods including an organic breakfast blend, organic house blend, and organic rainforest blend. I can’t think of a more delightful way to start each day of December.

3 A LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar Aldi Aldi’s LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar ($39.99) is the perfect gift for kids ages 7 and up to enjoy a super hero-themed treat each day leading up to the biggest gift-giving holiday of the year. Included in the set are seven LEGO mini figures including iconic Marvel Avengers characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Nick Fury. (My own kids are 100% going to fight over who gets Iron Man.) In addition to the set’s mini figures, kids will find Marvel-themed accessories like a Quintet, Helicarrier, a Spider-man drone, the Avenger’s Tower, and more behind the 24 doors on the calendar. If your kids aren’t Marvel fans, Aldi also has LEGO City Advent Calendar ($29.99), LEGO Friends Advent Calendar ($29.99), and LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar ($39.99) available this season. Additionally for kids, you can also find a Mattel Cars Advent Calendar ($39.99), Mattel Polly Pocket Advent Calendar ($16.99), Mattel Kids Toys Advent Calendar ($24.99) and Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Advent Calendar ($19.99) at local Aldi stores.

4 Wine Advent Calendar Aldi One of Aldi’s most popular holiday products, their Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99), is back for another holly jolly holiday season. The 2021 collection includes a mix of reds, whites, bubbles, and blends in 187ml bottles, all sourced from California. Yearly connoisseurs of this famous 24-bottle collection will be happy to hear that this year’s calendar will retail for $10 less than previous years, plus it pairs perfectly with Aldi's Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar ($14.99). Whether you prefer a sweet Pinot Grigio, a buttery, Chardonnay, or a rich Merlot, this wine-filled advent calendar is the perfect way to toast your way through the season. Additional alcoholic drink-based advent calendar offerings from Aldi for 2021 include Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream ($29.99), a Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year ($29.99), and the 2021 Beer Calendar, below.

5 An Advent Calendar Filled With Beer Aldi With 24 different varieties of beer from around the globe, the Aldi Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99, in select markets) is chock full of delicious brews for beer lovers. The craft beers included in the calendar include an assortment of flavors to delight your palate. From crisp and refreshing citrus-based brews to IPAs, robust lagers, and dark ales, the range of offerings lets you try a new beer each day of December. (Or, save them for your family gathering and have a festive tasting together.) Each beer in the calendar is a full 12-ounce bottle from brands like O’Shea’s, Kristoffel, Brens, Wernsgruner, and Deadly Brewing.

6 An Elf Movie Advent Calendar Aldi For a fun spin on the traditional advent calendar, Aldi’s Warner Brothers Elf advent calendar ($29.99) is a set based on the hilarious holiday movie that the entire family can enjoy together. Filled with 24 days of collectible surprises like stylized possible figures, fan-favorite characters like Buddy, Papa Elf, Leon the Snowman, and more, your kids will get an absolute kick out of building scenes from the iconic movie within this pop-up calendar. Holiday movie fans who really want to up their advent calendar game this year can also get their hands on a Warner Brothers Christmas Story Advent Calendar ($29.99) at Aldi.

7 A Nutcracker-Themed Chocolate Advent Calendar Aldi If you’re looking for an advent calendar with a daily sweet treat to enjoy, Aldi has you covered. Nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like a chocolate truffle, and the Moser Roth 24 Days of Christmas Nutcracker Advent Calendar ($8.99) at Aldi is chock-full of them. With unique flavors like cappuccino truffle, baked apple truffle, bourbon vanilla truffle, and latte macchiato truffle, each bite of decadent chocolate will give you just a tiny bliss-filled moment during the busy holiday season. Other candy-filled calendars from Aldi include the budget-friendly Choceur Advent Calendar ($1.49), Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($14.99), and Moser Roth 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar ($4.99).

For even more ways to celebrate the season, you can find the complete list of Aldi’s 2021 advent calendar selection on their website and in stores.