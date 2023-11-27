Bath & Body Works is one of those brands that you love all year long, but it especially shines during the holidays. Gift sets, fun seasonal lotions, and the candles, make for the Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday sale to be one of the absolute best. This year, the Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday 2023 sale includes some fun flash deals throughout the day (kind of like the old school doorbuster sales), but starting Nov. 27 at 6 a.m. EST through Nov. 29 at 5:59 a.m. EST, you can enjoy 40% off the entire store and free shipping on any order over $50.

Unlike so many other Cyber Monday sales and deals out there, Bath & Body Works also keeps all of their favorites in stock throughout the two days of shopping. So you don’t have to worry that your favorite scents or items, like Wallflowers, are going to sell out as soon as the deal begins. The flash deals happening throughout the day are unreal, too, and from now until noon, all hand soaps are just $2.95 (these are not included in the 40% off deal). You should keep checking back throughout the two days of the Cyber Monday sales to see new flash deals, and with the free shipping on $50 orders, it’s easy to make more than one purchase to get all the things.

Aside from your own home needs, the Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday deal is great for holiday shopping. Everyone has a favorite scent, and the little gift sets are perfect for stocking stuffers, White Elephant parties, and even hostess gifts. Here’s a sampling of some of the best Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday 2023 deals:

Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday holiday deals

Is there anything more festive than a scented candle on a holiday pedestal? Or a Santa-themed Wallflower that makes your entire house smell like a Christmas tree farm? Didn’t think so. Get your house ready for the holidays with these Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday deals.

Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday holiday gift deals

Need a gift for a White Elephant party? Stocking stuffers for your partner? Just want to give a box full of goodies to your child’s favorite teacher? (Maybe throw a gift card in, too.) The Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday deal has some great gift options.

The Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday 2023 deal lasts through 5:59 a.m. EST on Nov. 29, and new flash deals will happen between now and then. Keep checking back to see if some of your favorite items are on sale, and remember that the discount will be applied at the cart. Happy shopping!