Cyber Monday
From Christmas decor to jammies, there are some great Cyber Monday deals to score from your couch.
Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images
Cyber Monday deals are everywhere, but here are some of the best ones for moms. There are gifts for you, for your kids, and lots of deals to get everything you need off your list in one go.
I live in cute, cozy clothes when I’m with my kids, and Aerie has some of the best pieces. This Cyber Monday, get 40% off literally all of their sweaters, sweatshirts, and leggings. My favorite is the Down to Earth crew sweatshirt marked down from $59.95 to $35.97.