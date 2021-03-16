Easter

37 Adorable Easter Decoration Ideas For 2021

Breathe new life into every corner of your home with beautiful springtime holiday decorations.

by Ashley Jones

Spring has sprung and I am officially in full Easter planning mode. I’ve already checked basket-stuffers and an Easter lunch menu off of my list, but after rifling through a box of tattered bunny dish towels and egg-shaped knick-knacks, it’s evident that my Easter decor could use a refresh.

To be honest, I’ve missed the pops of color and sparkle that my Christmas decorations brought to our home just a short few months ago. Since taking everything down, the itch to re-decorate has been strong, and a flurry of pastel and glitter Easter decorations is just the thing I need to amp up the springtime joy around here. If you’re in a similar spot, take a look at these Easter decor options that will breathe new life into every single corner of your home.

Easter Garland

Understandably, the word “garland” may make you think more of Christmastime than Easter, but there truly is no better way to get in the spring state-of-mind than hanging a string of carrot-shaped garland across the mantle. I personally have garland adorned with burlap and speckled eggs hung across two huge windows in my living room and kitchen that bring me so much joy.

Easter Garland
H&H Handcrafted Designs
48" Felt Easter Carrot Garland
Aura By Geetika
Colorful Bunny Garland Kit
Paper Source
Happy Easter Banner
Cinderella Rags
Easter Sunrise Chick Easter Garland
Wooly Sheep Dots
Easter Egg Garland
Bailey Horn Creations

Easter Wreaths & Door Decor

When guests arrive at your home, let them be greeted by a bright and cheery Easter wreath or door hanger. Whether you opt for a spray of springy robin’s eggs or a floral wreath with bunny ears, these front door decor options will delight passersby this Easter season.

19" Artificial Carrot Wreath
Opalhouse
Hello Peeps Door Round
NMS Creations Shop
20" Spring Floral Bunny Head Wreath
Ashland
Robin Egg Spring Wreath
Crested Perch
20" Easter Egg Wreath
Bed Bath & Beyond

Easter Wall Decor

Nothing transforms a room in your home into an Easter wonderland faster than a piece of wall decor. Grab a nail and a hammer and hang your favorite bunny-themed sign or festive pastel adornment anywhere you want to add a bit of a spring joy to your home.

Easter Wood Sign
Home To Heart Co
Easter Gnome Sign
Rusticly Inspired
Easter Door Corner Sign
Destination Home Co.
He Is Risen Wall Art
Pixel & Brush Studio
16" Bunny Sign Wall Decor
Ashland

Easter Shelf Decor

Fill your bookshelves and countertops with as many pastel-colored knick-knacks as possible, or go all out with a rustic farmhouse vibe and place fill a tiered tray with bunnies and eggs right in the middle of your kitchen table. No matter how you choose to use this Easter decor, it’s all bound to make your home a “hoppy” place to be.

Rustic Easter Carrot Decoration
Rusty Old Barn Company
2pc Easter Gnome Set
Darkduke
Easter Tiered Tray Set
Teal Moon Creation
Personalized Bunny Family
LefthanLetters
Medium White Sitting Bunny
Gena's Country Accents

Easter Doormats

Welcome anyone who crosses the threshold into your home with a fun, Easter doormat that reads “hop on in” or “welcome peeps” for a cheeky way to celebrate the season. You can coordinate with the rest of your outdoor decor with a plethora of carrot and egg-themed mats that are almost too cute to wipe your feet on.

Hop On In Easter Doormat
Drexler Shop
Carrot Doormat
Joannenvy
Peter Rabbit Spring Doormat
Pottery Barn
Welcome Peeps Doormat
Muggies Art
Hoppy Easter Doormat
Hublotasd

Easter Yard & Porch Decor

With these adorable outdoor Easter decorations, your yard will be the most inviting on the block. I can almost guarantee that having your yard or porch completely decked out will give the Easter bunny even more places to hide eggs and make this year’s hunt the best one yet.

Lighted Bunny Topiary
The Lakeside Collection
Easter Decor Front Door Sign 57"
Unfinished Wood Co.
Assorted 13" Whimsical Woodlands Easter Yard Stake
Ashland
Easter Outdoor Lawn Sign Set
Cute Greeting Signs
Customizable Easter Garden Flag
The Navy Knot

Easter Kitchen Decor

If you’re going to spend part of your Easter weekend prepping a giant, celebratory feast, shouldn’t you have plenty of festive decorations to enjoy while you’re in the kitchen? Floor mats, hand towels, soap dispensers, and more all with a joyous spring theme are perfect for adorning your kitchen this Easter.

Here Comes Easter Bike Indoor Floor Mat
Kirkland's
All Over Bunny Field Hand Towel
Threshold
Bunny Salt and Pepper Shakers and Spoon Rest Set
Kirkland's
Hoppy Bunny Tea Towel
Paper Source
Easter Mason Jar Flower Vase & Soap Dispenser
Casa Rustica Decor
Easter Bunny Spatula
Sur La Table

Easter Bathroom Decor

I know what you’re thinking, “Can you actually decorate your bathroom for Easter?” Of course you can — and you should. Just think of how happy you’ll be when you’re greeted by a fluffy bunny butt every time you step out of the shower.

Bunny Tail Bath Rug
Celebrate Easter Together
Mini Bunny Soaps
Bubbly Love Soaps
Vintage Spring Pattern Rabbits & Plants Easter Shower Curtain
CYNLON
Easter Farmhouse Tissue Box Cover
Fixer Upper Market
Figural Bunny Soap Pump
Threshold