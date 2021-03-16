Spring has sprung and I am officially in full Easter planning mode. I’ve already checked basket-stuffers and an Easter lunch menu off of my list, but after rifling through a box of tattered bunny dish towels and egg-shaped knick-knacks, it’s evident that my Easter decor could use a refresh.

To be honest, I’ve missed the pops of color and sparkle that my Christmas decorations brought to our home just a short few months ago. Since taking everything down, the itch to re-decorate has been strong, and a flurry of pastel and glitter Easter decorations is just the thing I need to amp up the springtime joy around here. If you’re in a similar spot, take a look at these Easter decor options that will breathe new life into every single corner of your home.

Easter Garland

Understandably, the word “garland” may make you think more of Christmastime than Easter, but there truly is no better way to get in the spring state-of-mind than hanging a string of carrot-shaped garland across the mantle. I personally have garland adorned with burlap and speckled eggs hung across two huge windows in my living room and kitchen that bring me so much joy.

Easter Wreaths & Door Decor

When guests arrive at your home, let them be greeted by a bright and cheery Easter wreath or door hanger. Whether you opt for a spray of springy robin’s eggs or a floral wreath with bunny ears, these front door decor options will delight passersby this Easter season.

Easter Wall Decor

Nothing transforms a room in your home into an Easter wonderland faster than a piece of wall decor. Grab a nail and a hammer and hang your favorite bunny-themed sign or festive pastel adornment anywhere you want to add a bit of a spring joy to your home.

Easter Shelf Decor

Fill your bookshelves and countertops with as many pastel-colored knick-knacks as possible, or go all out with a rustic farmhouse vibe and place fill a tiered tray with bunnies and eggs right in the middle of your kitchen table. No matter how you choose to use this Easter decor, it’s all bound to make your home a “hoppy” place to be.

Easter Doormats

Welcome anyone who crosses the threshold into your home with a fun, Easter doormat that reads “hop on in” or “welcome peeps” for a cheeky way to celebrate the season. You can coordinate with the rest of your outdoor decor with a plethora of carrot and egg-themed mats that are almost too cute to wipe your feet on.

Easter Yard & Porch Decor

With these adorable outdoor Easter decorations, your yard will be the most inviting on the block. I can almost guarantee that having your yard or porch completely decked out will give the Easter bunny even more places to hide eggs and make this year’s hunt the best one yet.

Easter Kitchen Decor

If you’re going to spend part of your Easter weekend prepping a giant, celebratory feast, shouldn’t you have plenty of festive decorations to enjoy while you’re in the kitchen? Floor mats, hand towels, soap dispensers, and more all with a joyous spring theme are perfect for adorning your kitchen this Easter.

Easter Bathroom Decor

I know what you’re thinking, “Can you actually decorate your bathroom for Easter?” Of course you can — and you should. Just think of how happy you’ll be when you’re greeted by a fluffy bunny butt every time you step out of the shower.