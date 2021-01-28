Dr. Fauci Says It's Time To Double Mask, So Here Are 12 Face Masks Kids Will Love

By now, your kid is probably an old pro at wearing masks, but chances are they've lost a few of the face coverings they had at the start of the pandemic (which feels like 300 years ago). If you're in the market for some great new face masks for kids, you'll find them on this list.

Stocking up on new masks may be especially important now, as Dr. Fauci recently said it was a good idea to double mask. "If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told TODAY. “That’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95.”

You can think of double masking as you would layering clothes: you put the thinnest layer on first, so typically the best way to double mask is to wear a surgical mask under a cloth mask. If that's a lot of layers for your little one, a mask should have at least two layers of fabric or paper. If you're not sure if you're kids' make is effective enough, you can try the candle test as suggested by NPR (assuming they're old enough). Basically just light a candle and have your child wear their mask and try to blow it out; they should not be able to. Read on for the best comfy but protective masks for kids.

A Mermaid Mask Fairy Tale Face Mask Enro $16.50 see on enro Designed for little people with big personalities, these Enro masks have sweet prints that will match kids interests. These are made of a lightweight fabric, have adjustable ear straps, and include a filter.

An Animal Face Mask Cubcoats Kids Face Mask 4-Pack, Amazon $9.95 $29.98 see on amazon Wildlife lovers will love these masks that look like cute little animal faces. My nephews have these and there is a lot of roaring when they wear these out (but no complaining about wearing a mask).

A Two-Pack Of Masks Used By Nasa Astronauts Kids Mask with X-STATIC® 2-Pack Threads $39.95 see on threads This innovative mask is crafted from yarn made of 99.9% pure silver, which is an antimicrobial and antiviral material (used by NASA and US Special Forces). This two-pack is highly effective, but also washable and comfortable for everyday wear.

A Eco-Friendly Fabric Mask Kids Face Mask Shon Simon Co. $3.50 see on shon simon co. Made of soft and eco-friendly modal cotton (which also happens to be antibacterial), this double-layer mask is stretchy and comfortable. The mask is available in a wide-range of kid-friendly colors and this price listed above is for one mask (though they also come in sets of up to 125).

A Pack Of Five Kids Masks Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Kids Old Navy $12.50 see on old navy Made of three-ply cotton, these masks are soft, light, and adjustable thanks to the pleats and the earstrap bead. These come in tons of cute patterns and prints, too.

A Personalized Mask Personalized Face Mask Little Navy $10 see on little navy If your child has ever mixed up their mask with a friend's (the horror) then it may be time to get them a personalized mask. This one from Little Navy comes in a lot of cute prints, and you can also get a set of five masks that come in a customized pouch. Now if they drop it on the playground, it may not be gone forever.

A Three Pack Of Printed Masks Kids Face Mask With Adjustable Straps Grove Co. $12.95 see on grove co. From maker of natural household staples, Grove Co., comes this set of three masks for kids. These are designed for kids ages 7-12 and are made of organic cotton.

A Set Of Pixar masks Pixar Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack shopDisney Available In Sizes Youth XS - Adult XL $19.99 see on shopdisney Your kid may not be able to watch their favorite movie on-the-go, but they can wear it thanks to these masks from Disney. Representing popular Pixar movies (Up, Coco, and two from Toy Story), the four-pack is made of a light and breathable fabric (just note that the ear straps are not adjustable).

Masks With A Message Athleta Girl Adjustable Everyday Non-Medical Masks 5 Pack Athleta $14.99 $30 see on athleta The masks deliver a message, plus you can feel good supporting the brand as Athleta is donating masks to healthcare organizations, per their website. These five-packs come in assorted colors plus an all-black pack for the kid who likes to keep it simple.

Disposable Masks For Kids HSTORY Kids Disposable Protective Safety Face Mask-100 Pack Amazon $12.99 see on amazon If your kid can't stop losing their mask (or using it as tissue), disposable may be the way to go. This pack of 100 comes in fun prints like dinosaurs, penguins, or pandas; plus because disposable masks are on the thinner side, they can be a good option for layering under a cloth mask.