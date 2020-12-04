21 Holiday Pajamas For Your Kids, You, & The Whole Matching Fam

One of the best parts of the holidays is getting new pajamas to keep you warm into the New Year. If you're in the market for matching holiday pajamas (including the dog), your kids, your baby, or maybe even just to treat yourself, there are plenty of options out there right now. And there's no time to waste — add to cart today and get those bad boys on their way so you can enjoy them ASAP.

Does your family have any traditions that involve holiday pajamas? Some fams like to gift everyone new PJs on Christmas Eve so everyone can open one present a little early and wake up all matchy-matchy. Others like to take funny photos in their PJs throughout the month. And for some, this time of year is just about maximizing warmth and comfort, and hey, no judgement here.

Whether you want to buy everyone a personalized set embroidered with their name or initials, stick to silly PJs that make you all look like elves, or gift one person the perfect flannel set to keep them cozy, all it takes is a little search to find the perfect fitting PJs. Or simply scroll down and see some of the best of what’s out there right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 Zip-Up Plaid Onesies Unisex Onesie MeUndies $78 See On MeUndies MeUndies is known for their super soft fabric underwear, which they've begun using to make lounge pants and onesies, too. This unisex onesie comes in a few different plaid patterns available for the holidays, as well as a festive print of animals ice skating through a winter wonderland. If you prefer separates, check out their whole holiday PJ collection.

3 Jogger-Style Pajama Pants Aerie Flannel Pajama Jogger Aerie $19.97 $39.95 See On Aerie If you’re not into cheesy PJ prints, you’ll appreciate these New York City patterned pajama pants. They’re covered in line drawings of the Chrysler Building, decorated brownstones, and little trees. Snag a button-down pajama shirt or a pair of drawstring sleep shorts in the same holiday pattern if you're into matching sets.

4 Festive Flamingo PJs LC Lauren Conrad Extra Soft Pajama Set Kohl's $27.99 $50 See On Kohl's If you’re in a warmer climate, it may not quite feel like the holidays in your area just yet. If the weather where you live is kind of like a permanent vacay, you’ll love these pajamas with a flamingo, wreaths, and pretty mint hue all over. They also come in other patterns and cute sayings, too.

5 "Challah Days" Hanukkah Pajamas Jammies For Your Families® Hanukkah Family Collection Kohl's See On Kohl's Hanukkah PJs are harder to find than all the Christmas options out there, but Kohl's has a match set with enough sizes to fit the whole fam. The "Happy Challah Days" greeting is honestly hilarious, and the striped pajama pants look like some of the comfiest ever. Prices range from $13.20 for infant footie PJs up to $27.60 for adult sets.

6 Matching Mandalorian PJs Star Wars™ Mandalorian Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Andersson See On Hanna Andersson Does your family love watching the latest episodes of The Mandalorian together? Then you’ll all need your very own PJ set complete with Mando, Baby Yoda (now known as Grugo), and holiday accents like holly berries, candy canes, and crumbling cookies. These pajamas come in sizes for newborns through adults, and prices vary based on which pieces you choose.

7 Baby Long Johns Drop Seat Pajamas DovieJaneClothing $38.50 See On Etsy With sizes from newborn up to 18 months, these long john pajamas for babies will have your little one looking irresistibly cute. Yes, they even include the signature booty flap. Choose the font and color of your little one’s monogram (which will be embroidered on the front and backside of the PJs), and add a ruffle if you so choose.

8 Gingerbread Jammies Child Gingerbread Monogrammed Pajama bellybeankelly $38 See On Etsy If your kids have been as sweet as gingerbread this year, they deserve some cute holiday duds. This Etsy seller also offers another version of these PJs with a little blue ruffle around the collar. You can also add a monogram or single initial to the pajama shirt in a pretty blue script.

9 Candy Cane Pajama Sets Candy Cane Matching Family Pajamas Hanna Andersson See On Hanna Andersson It’s a candy, a Christmas tree decoration, and now the cutest PJ pattern ever. Candy canes are everywhere this time of year, and your family will look precious in this seasonal set. Prices vary depending on which pieces you choose, so visit the Hanna Andersson website to build your perfect order.

10 Maternity PJ Leggings Maternity Thermal-Knit Pajama Leggings Old Navy $23 $24.99 See On Old Navy No one wants comfy new Christmas pajamas as much as an expectant mama whose usual cozy clothes aren’t fitting quite the same anymore. Old Navy’s thermal knit leggings have room for your bump now and as it grows, and they should keep you plenty toasty the whole time. Throw on your favorite sweatshirt and put those feet up, Mama.

11 Sassy Santa Set Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Graphic Pajama Set for Kids Old Navy $29.99 See On Old Navy Truer words were never spoken (or worn on pajamas, for that matter). If your kids are down with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, this gender-neutral set will make a great Christmas Eve gift they can wear to bed while they wait to hear reindeer hooves on your rooftop. The “I Come Bearing Gifts” and “Bah Hum Pug” options are pretty great too.

12 A Classic Set For Kids & Grownups Monogrammed Christmas Pajamas For Kids PrettysBowtique $34.95 See On Etsy This adorable pajama set works for any person at any age, and can be worn year-round since they're not aggressively holiday themed. They come in sizes from newborn to adult XXXL, with prices ranging from $34.95 to $48.95 depending on your selection.

13 Ugly Sweater Sleepwear George Men's Holiday Thermal Pajama Set Walmart $16.98 See On Walmart Just like the month of December calls for new pajamas, it also screams ugly sweater season. Why not get the best of both worlds with some waffle knit PJs like these? If you’re more of a low-key stripes, traditional plaid, or reindeer pattern person, this set comes in those prints too.

14 Holly Jolly Dinosaurs Baby Jammies For Your Families® Dino Family Microfleece Sleep & Play Kohl's $13.20 $22 See On Kohl's Dinosaurs may not be your first thought when you think of the holidays, but if your little one is obsessed with all things Jurassic, this onesie is perfect for them. It’s got a zip-up front for parents’ convenience, gripping footies attached for your kiddo’s safety, and is super fuzzy for extra warmth.

15 Pajamas For The Grinch Dr. Seuss's The Grinch Pajama Set Pottery Barn $39.50 see on pottery barn Families who gather ‘round for a screening of their favorite Grinch movie every year need these pajamas for their kids. The red cuffs are especially darling, and I love that all the characters are featured. So now that the wardrobe is settled, will you be watching the OG How The Grinch Stole Christmas from the ‘60s, Jim Carrey’s version, or the latest animated remake with Benedict Cumberbatch?

16 Hanukkah Hounds Gender-Neutral Hanukkah-Themed Flannel Pajama Set for Kids Old Navy $34.99 See On Old Navy Flannel pajamas are a must-have holiday item in colder climates, so these Hanukkah-themed jammies are a great find. They feature lots of little pups in their winter clothes, surrounded by dreidels, gifts, and bows. They come in lots of different patterns, but all the sets feature a button-down shirt with adorable pocket.

17 A Simpler PJ Set Jolly Jammies 2-Piece Pajama Set Walmart $14.99 $19.99 See On Walmart Not into super Christmas-y prints or patterns? These pajamas keep it simple in a heathered gray, with a subtle nod to seasonal colors with the red stripey sleeves. You can wear these all year long without feeling like you’re a month or two late for a holiday sleepover, and they’re pretty darn affordable to boot.

18 Fair Isle For The Whole Family Lauren Conrad Fair Isle Family Jammies Kohl's These fair isle pajamas come in sets for the whole family, and the classic design is just perfect for the season. They're also super soft and have just enough stretch to be comfy. $25 $50 see on kohl's These fair isle pajamas come in sets for the whole family, and the classic design is just perfect for the season. They're also super soft and have just enough stretch to be comfy.

19 Diverse Santa PJs Unisex Santa Print Footed One-Piece Old Navy $14.99 see on old navy These Santa jammies come in all different sizes for everyone in the family, and there are also three different skin tones you can choose from for your Santa. So darling and cute.

20 Menorah & Dreidel PJs Eight Nights Long John Pajamas Hanna Andersson $23 $46 see on Hanna Andersson These sweet Hanukkah-themed jammies also come in sizes for the whole family. I love the blue and the cute fair isle-like print that shows off dreidels, menorahs, and perfect snowflakes.