These Are The Best Fertility Apps For Keeping Track Of *Everything*

Apps can track basically your entire life now, including the most personal health details. And as the best fertility tracker apps prove, tech has made it easier than ever to narrow down your fertility window. For people who are trying to conceive, these period-tracking apps may be your new best friend.

If you’re trying to get pregnant, then knowing how to track ovulation is one of the most important bits of info available, because it’s closely linked to your window of greatest fertility. Apps can help simplify the process by giving you one place to keep track of your basal body temperature, period, and all the other health data that’s crucial for fertility info. Even better, most of the apps are free to download and try out. Some will eventually require a monthly or yearly subscription fee, but they tend to come with extra features you might like. It all depends on what your personal needs are when it comes to tracking (some of the apps may work better for people who have irregular periods, for instance). Here’s a roundup of some of the best-rated fertility tracking apps for both Apple and Android, because there’s honestly a lot of data to monitor when you’re trying for a baby.

1 Flo Period Tracker Flo Period Tracker & Ovulation Flo Health, Inc $0 See On Flo Health With an average 4.8 out of 5 rating (out of over 4 million reviews), the Flo Period Tracker is one of the most highly rated women’s health products available. The period and ovulation tracker lets users log over 70 different symptoms and other info for more accurate predictions. It’s free to download with optional in-app purchases.

2 Clue Period & Cycle Tracker Clue Period & Cycle Tracker Clue by Biowink GmbH $0 See On Clue With a 4.8 average out of over 2 million ratings, the Clue app is another well-rated period and ovulation tracker. Free to download, the Clue app outlines your data in a clear calendar format and tracks everything from cramps to sleep patterns.

3 Glow Period, Fertility Tracker Glow For Fertility And Beyond Glow $0 See On Glow Monitoring 40 different health indicators, including Basal Body Temperature, the Glow app also provides a personalized cycle chart. Tracking your ovulation patterns is simple, and the tracked info interfaces with the Apple Health app. The basic app is free to download, and a premium version is available at $29.99 for 3 months, $47.99 for 1 year, or $79.99 for lifetime.

4 Ovia Fertility & Cycle Tracker Ovia Fertility & Cycle Tracker Ovia Health $0 See On Ovia Health With a 4.8 average out of 39.1K ratings on the Apple App store, the Ovia Fertility app claims that even people with irregular periods can accurately predict their fertile windows. Real-time health alerts keep you plugged in, and there’s also a library of over 2,000 articles concerning fertility and conception.

5 Ovulation Tracker By Premom Ovulation Tracker by Premom Easy@Home Fertility $0 See On Easy@Home Fertility By automatically finding your top ovulation days, this app can help make tracking your fertility easier. There’s also an in-app community that connects you with other users on their journey to conception.

6 Period Tracker Period Calendar Period Tracker Period Calendar ABISHKKING LIMITED. $0 See On App Store Tracking your period, fertility window, and ovulation times, this app even shows your daily chance of getting pregnant. The cycle tracker also works for people with irregular periods, and the data syncs with Apple Health as well.

7 Spot On Period, Birth Control, & Cycle Tracker Spot On Period Tracker Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. $0 See On Planned Parenthood Playful, friendly, and gender-neutral, the Spot On Period Tracker by Planned Parenthood is designed to make fertility tracking fun. Track info about your flow, mood changes, and daily activities, and speak directly with experts through the app’s hotline.

8 Natural Cycles Natural Cycles NaturalCycles Nordic AB $0 See On App Store This app helps track your basal body temperature, making ovulation (and fertility) easier to predict. The basal thermometer is included with the app’s yearly subscription ($89.99), or it can be purchased separately with the monthly plan ($9.99).

9 Fertility Friend Fertility Friend FF App Tamtris Web Services Inc. $0 See On App Store Billed as an advanced ovulation calculator, fertility chart, and period tracker, the Fertility Friend app has helped with over 650,000 pregnancies, according to the company’s website. Plus, you can track everything from basal body temperature to cervical fluid.