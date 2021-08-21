Glass baby bottles have made a comeback — and for good reason, too. They can be a great way to reduce the use of plastic in your home, and they’re naturally BPA-free. The best glass baby bottles are made with sturdy borosilicate glass that’s durable and easy to clean. They’re also compatible with nipples for different stages and have design features that suit your baby’s feeding needs.

When shopping for glass bottles, it’s important to select one that’s hardwearing and practical. All of the options on this list are made with dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass. Borosilicate glass is thermal shock-resistant, which means that unlike some other forms of glass, it does well going from cool to hot (and vice versa) without shattering. Just remember that even though these bottles are thermal shock-resistant, you shouldn’t microwave milk for your baby since it can lead to uneven heating — instead, try a baby bottle warmer.

As you shop, consider what makes feeding easier for you and your baby. The best options should allow you to purchase additional sized nipples with varying flow rates that you can easily swap them as your baby grows. If you’re breastfeeding, look for baby bottles that can attach to your breast pump for easy storage in the fridge.

When it comes to bottle design, a wide-neck option can allow for better access when you're cleaning with a sponge or brush. And for formula users, a wide neck can create less mess as you pour in the formula powder. Alternatively, options with narrower necks offer a more traditional latch for babies and can also be more lightweight. Apart from the neck, some bottles have caps that are better at containing leaks and others include silicone sleeves for extra grip.

Take a peek at the best glass baby bottles you can find on Amazon below.

1. The Versatile Glass Bottles With A Wide Neck

Capacity: 4 ounces or 8 ounces

Available pack sizes: 1 count or 4 count

What sets the Philips Avent glass baby bottles apart is its versatility: It can be mixed and matched with different nipples and even compatible sip cup lids when your child is ready to transition from nipples. Each bottle comes with a flexible nipple with a spiral design and slow flow rate, as well as a vent to help reduce colic. You can also snag first flow, medium flow, and fast flow nipples separately.

Since it’s made from borosilicate glass, these are bottles that’ll last you through multiple stages of your child’s growth. It’s durable to boot, according to one reviewer who wrote, “I accidentally dropped it once on concrete flooring - my heart jumped expecting it to break, but it literally bounced.” Another reviewer liked that they were easy to clean and “never get cloudy or scratched.” Although the wide neck design isn’t compatible with breast pumps outside Philips Avent’s Natural line, it does make them easy to reach inside and scrub clean when you don’t have time to run them through the dishwasher.

Like many glass bottles, they are a bit heavy, but “not more so than we were anticipating,” wrote one shopper. A little holding assistance from mom or dad will work just fine for babies that can’t independently hold up their own bottles. Some reviewers also reported minor leaks, but others have suggested that could be user error. A reviewer described: “The nipple has to sit right on the cap to not leak but once seated appropriately works great. I’ve never had a leaking issue.”

Promising Amazon review: “Love these bottles! They’re sturdy, easy to clean, and my baby loves them. We do nursing and pumping, and babe has had no issues with nipple confusion in going back and forth between breast and these bottles.”

2. The Fan-Favorite Bottles Designed To Reduce Colic

Capacity: 5 ounces or 9 ounces

Available pack sizes: 3 count

Boasting more than 6,000 Amazon ratings, this set of glass baby bottles from Dr. Brown’s comes with an optional anti-colic vent system that has been clinically proven to help block excessive air. The wide-neck nipple is designed to allow a consistent flow of milk that mimics a natural breastfeeding rhythm. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify what type of flow rate this set offers, you can purchase other Options+ nipples and sippy spouts to swap in as needed. It’s a solid option if you’re looking to prevent colic, although the ventilation system has many parts to it and might be slightly inconvenient to assemble and wash. Fortunately, the internal vent is removable for easier cleaning.

In terms of durability, one reviewer described, “I have dropped mine when cleaning a few times and they haven’t broken.” Another shopper explained that the lid can leak if it’s over-tightened, and they’ve “learned to start with a light turn, then test the bottle for a leak.” While the bottles are made with thick borosilicate glass, they’re “not [too] heavy for feeding,” noted one reviewer.

Shoppers have reported that this wide-neck bottle isn’t compatible with breast pumps. If you’re looking for one that easily attaches to yours, you might want to try the narrow-neck Options+ design, which is designed to fit most breast pumps.

Promising Amazon review: “I love, love, love these bottles! They helped my baby get rid of her colic. No more vomitting after every feeding. She [is] able to attach to breast feed and bottle feed.”

3. This Glass Baby Bottle With A Nonslip Silicone Sleeve

Capacity: 4 ounces or 9 ounces

Available pack sizes: 1 count, 2 count, 3 count, and variety packs

If you’re particularly worried about dropping a glass bottle, consider one with extra grip like this silicone-covered baby bottle. Each order of 9-ounce bottles comes with two Stage 2 nipples (for ages three to six months), and the 4-ounce bottles come with Stage 1 nipples (for ages 0 to 3 months) — additional nipples can also be swapped in, depending on the stage of your baby. While it doesn’t include a vent system, one reviewer claimed that the bottles “pack well and never leak” and that “they’re easy to clean.”

Some shoppers have noted that the narrow opening might be harder to use for formula-based users. One reviewer wrote, “It took me a few tries to perfect pouring the powder formula in the bottle but it wasn’t a big deal.” However, breastmilk users will find that it attaches to most breast pumps. For the price, these bottles are a great value and not too heavy to handle. “My four month old can hold it by himself while feeding,” wrote one reviewer. And LifeFactory bottles come in a bunch of different color options and packs: You can opt for 9-ounce bottles, 4-ounce options, a pack with both sizes, or a pack with different bottle sizes and nipple attachments for even more choices.

Promising Amazon review: “Life saver. My grandson [likes] to drop his bottle often and [the silicone cover] always prevents the glass from breaking. Plus it helps him get a better grip.”