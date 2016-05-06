In case you didn’t already know, Mother’s Day is super soon. Now, before you run off in a panic because you forgot (again) to buy your mom, wife, friend or mother-figure a gift, don’t worry. There is still plenty of time to buy a last-minute Mother’s Day gift that she’ll totally love and actually use.

The mark of a perfect gift isn’t the amount of time you spend thinking about it or the dollar amount on the price tag. It’s the gifts that are picked specifically with the recipient in mind that mean the most — the personal gifts, the practical gifts that fill a need — that’s what moms really want.

You know your mom (or wife, friend, or mother figure) best, and you know what type of gift she deserves as a thank you. And chances are, she’d rather have something picked specifically with her in mind than a generic Mother’s Day card that thousands of other moms will get, too.

These gifts are as unique as they are affordable, and there is something for every mom on the list. The busy mom, the fashionista mom, the coffee addicted mom — this list has got them all covered. So don’t let the fact that it’s the last minute stop you from buying something she’ll truly appreciate and actually get to use this Mother’s Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 For The Mom Who Totes Too Much Stuff Livy Leather Crossbody Bag DSW $80 see on DSW Every mom wears her purse into the ground, so gift yours a brand new one like this Livy Leather Crossbody Bag by Vince Camuto. Let’s be honest, we all could use a new handbag after having kids and hoarding snacks, wipes, toys, and other items in there for so long.

3 For The Constantly Hand-Washing Mom Burt's Bees Almond & Milk Hand Cream, 2 Oz - Pack of 2 Amazon $23 see on amazon A gift that’s practical and perfect for the health conscious mama. This Burt’s Bees Hand Cream makes the perfect tiny gift that she can take with her on the go. Hand cream is a must-have these days with all the handwashing we’ve been doing, so really it’s a win-win and thoughtful gift.

4 For The Foodie Mom Who Doesn’t Like To Cook Dinner Kits Gobble $75 see on gobble It’s a safe assumption that any mom would appreciate less prep and clean-up when it comes to cooking dinner. Gobble lets you pick from an amazing selection of gourmet dishes, then ships them right to you (or your mom’s) door.

5 For The Busy Morning Mom Magic Bullet Blender Amazon $30 $40 see on amazon The Magic Bullet is a great gift for moms with busy morning schedules. She can make single servings fast— perfect to send to school with the kids or take for the morning commute to work.

6 For The Glamorous Mom Ipsy Glam Bag Ipsy $12 monthly. $12 see on ipsy Ipsy is the company that has all those fab ads on Facebook, showing how the makeup is applied and looks on models of all ages and sizes. And for just $12 a month, the mom in your life can get makeup and skincare samples delivered to their door monthly.

7 For The Eco-Friendly Mom Earth Hero The Zero Waste Gift Box $48 see on Earth Hero With this Earth Hero subscription, mom can discover more than 170 different brands of eco-friendly products. The Zero Waste Gift Box is less than $50 and it gives them a chance to check out a few of their most-loved brands and reusables.

9 For The Mom Who Loves A Hot Beverage In A Mug Personalized Tea Box Sips By $16 see on sips by For just $16.50 a month, the mom in your life can get brand new fresh coffee flavors delivered to her door to try from Bean Box. If mom is more of a tea person, there’s also a subscription for tea through Sips By for the same price.