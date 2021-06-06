As your body changes over the course of your pregnancy, your clothing needs will change, too. The best maternity workout leggings are specifically designed with stretchy waistbands to accommodate your growing baby bump. Choose between high-waisted leggings, which have a supportive built-in panel that stretches over your bump, and low-waisted under-bump leggings, which could be a good choice for earlier in pregnancy, before you’re big enough to fill out the high-waisted panel. Some picks even have a panel that can be worn under or over your bump, depending on your preference. If you want to ensure your leggings will fit for your entire pregnancy, opt for a pair with an adjustable elastic waistband that can be utilized to tighten or loosen the belly panel to achieve a good fit as your body changes.

Like any type of workout wear, maternity workout clothes should be made from moisture-wicking materials like polyester or nylon if you think you’ll break a sweat, or from soft, breathable fabrics like cotton for low-intensity sessions. Make sure the leggings you choose also include some stretchy materials like spandex to accommodate movement and your growing belly.

Maternity leggings come in a number of different lengths (just like standard workout leggings), so pick the length that you prefer. Full-length picks are always popular, but you might find shorter leggings appealing during warm weather or if you simply feel hot when you’re pregnant. Capri or cropped leggings stop just below the knees, making them the breeziest option, while 7/8 leggings hit just above the ankle. Look for styles that include pockets if you need to stash small items, or seek out leggings with compression if you’d like a little extra support.

These six pairs of maternity leggings have rave reviews on Amazon, with tons of parents-to-be indicating they’re perfect for workouts.

1. A Highly Rated Maternity Legging With An Over-The-Bump Panel

Highly rated on Amazon with a 4.3-star rating overall, among 800 and growing reviews, these maternity leggings from POSHDIVAH are perfect for all types of workouts — whether you’re just going on a brief walk around the neighborhood or participating in a prenatal yoga sesh. Made from a combination of nylon and spandex, the leggings are moisture-wicking and stretchy (but don’t worry, reviewers on Amazon confirm they pass the squat test), and the over-the-bump panel offers plenty of support.

The full-length leggings are available in four colors — black, dark green, gray, and purple-pink.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are actual workout pants. They’re buttery soft, have a nice amount of compression and aren’t see through at all. The belly band has a good amount of support on it - I definitely feel like these will be great no matter what trimester you’re in and also for postpartum. Highly recommend.”

Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large Extra Tall

2. A Pair Of Under-The-Bump Cotton Maternity Leggings For Less Than $20

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of under-the-bump maternity leggings, this pick from Foucome is calling your name. The workout leggings are wildly comfortable, made from soft and breathable cotton mixed with spandex for a touch of stretch. And best yet, they come with a super reasonable price tag — they’re less than $20! Just keep in mind that these cropped-length leggings are best for low-key workouts, since they aren’t moisture-wicking. Tons of Amazon reviewers noted that this pick is also an excellent choice for just lounging around, too.

Choose from a variety of solid color options like green, black, light blue, or navy.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “So so soft and comfortable!!! Heading into my third trimester, I've been so uncomfortable in my over the belly leggings that I've had since the beginning of my pregnancy. These are a life saver! I bought a size up because I am liking my workout clothes to be fitted but not super tight at this point in my pregnancy.”

Available sizes: Small to X-Large

3. A Pair Of Maternity Leggings With An Adjustable High Waistband

While maternity leggings are sized with pregnant people in mind, it can still be difficult to know exactly what size will be most comfortable as your bump grows. Luckily, these maternity leggings from CGM account for this common problem since the over-the-belly panel features an adjustable elastic band that allows you to loosen or tighten it to account for your changing body. The full-length leggings are made from a combination of moisture-wicking polyester and stretchy spandex, so they’re amazing for workouts of all intensities.

Choose from black, navy, or gray options, or a two-pack of black leggings as well.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are made from a nice thick sports material that fits comfortably. I can see me wearing this now that I'm 36 weeks pregnant and after I have baby as well.”

Available sizes: Medium-Large to 3X-Large

4. A Pair Of 7/8-Length Maternity Leggings That Can Be Worn Under Or Over The Bump

Not sure if you’ll like an over- or under-the-bump style of leggings for your pregnancy workout sessions? With this pick from Movemama, you won’t have to choose since the legging’s panel can roll down to be worn over the bump or under the bump, depending on what’s most comfortable. The 7/8-length leggings hit right at the ankle on most, and they’re made from spandex and polyester, ensuring they’ll wick away sweat during workouts. This pick also features compression for a bit of added support. Utilize the side pockets to store your phone, keys, money, or other small essentials.

Choose from four colors — merlot, navy, slate gray, and black.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My top value when purchasing anything is efficiency. Is this product going to last me a long time? Is it worth the price? Is it practical? Movemama maternity leggings tick all those boxes for me. [...] The 7/8 lengths is very flattering. So far, they have been comfortable and have stayed up during workouts. Yes, they are on the expensive side but they are absolutely worth the price if you value quality, looking good, feeling good, and longevity of a maternity product!”

Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large

5. A Buttery Soft Over-The-Bump Maternity Legging

Silky, smooth, and oh-so soft, these maternity leggings from Restless Mama feel totally incredible to wear. The secret sauce is the synthetic polyamide material that absorbs moisture (but doesn’t retain it) and gives the leggings that amazing buttery feeling overall. The leggings also contain Lycra for some stretch. A unique silicone elastic band in the over-the-bump panel ensures it’ll stay firmly in place during workouts.

While this pick is available in a wide range of sizes, it only comes in one color: black.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I am 20 weeks pregnant now, and I workout every single day. I needed to find a good pair of leggings that weren't just comfortable but also functional. These fit so perfect. I am obsessed. I want to wear them all the time! I am getting a second pair because I keep having to wash and reuse the one pair I have, lol. Highly recommend.”

Available sizes: X-Small to 5X-Large

6. A Pair Of Capri-Length Over-The-Bump Maternity Leggings

With more than 500 reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.4-star rating overall, Amazon reviewers indicate that there is a lot to love about these maternity leggings from Maacie. For one, the leggings are a capri length, so they’ll be plenty cool during workout sessions of all types. And the polyester and spandex material ensures that they’ll wick away moisture and stretch to accommodate changes with your body. The workout leggings feature an over-the-belly waistband that’s secure and supportive. Plus, flat stitching minimizes chafing, and the handy pockets are large enough to stash a few essentials.

Choose from a variety of colors and patterns, and different lengths, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I LOVE THESE WORKOUT PANTS!!! I was unable to [wear] my normal workout pants pretty early in my second pregnancy. I started with buying one pair and have since bought three more. I am very active, doing CrossFit 3-4 times a week and these work perfectly. They do not fall down or sag in the crotch when doing squats or running. I will recommend these to anyone I know!”