These Are The Cutest Maternity Workout Clothes Ever

Eating right and exercising is all part of having a healthy pregnancy, right? But if you have to waddle your way to a gym, you probably want to look pretty doing so, whether you’re perfecting your Pilates or pumping iron. Having maternity workout clothes might not make you love working out, but these options will definitely keep you stylish while you exercise.

Now, could you just wear an oversized pair of sweats, your partner’s tee shirt, and call it a day? Sure. Thing is, if you want to make the most of your workout, (and ensure that your pants stay put), you’ll need clothing that hugs your curves while you lift those weights. And for moms-to-be, getting in enough exercise is very important, not just for your overall health, but that of the baby, says NASM certified personal trainer and certified pre- and postnatal fitness specialist Sabrina Stockel of FlexIt. “The physical benefits of exercise during pregnancy include greater strength to endure your increased weight, increased breast size, postural changes within your body and even just the tasks of everyday life,” says Stockel, who adds that consistent exercise will help prep you for delivery. “As for the baby, studies have shown that exercise enhances the growth and function of the placenta, your baby’s home.”

Once you’re given the green light to exercise by your OB/GYN, Stockel recommends working out regularly. “Once cleared by your doctor, I recommend pregnant women strive for 20-30 minutes or more of movement every day,” she says. “This can be strength training, walking, dancing, swimming or any other form of safe activity. This will prepare your body for the demands of your growing baby as well as the demands of delivery.”

So no matter what you’re doing, you can don any one of these maternity workout clothes to maximize your workout — and look cute, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Maternity Pants To Say Om In Under Belly Yoga Pant Motherhood Available in sizes XS - XL $20.98 $34.98 see on motherhood Whether you’re doing the Goddess or Warrior II Pose, the Under Belly Yoga Pants from Motherhood will help you towards relaxation. Instead of having to hike them over your bump, they have a crossover under belly design that keeps them in place. They’re made from cotton and spandex to give you enough stretch while you’re doing yours.

2 A Maternity Workout Shirt To Sweat In Charcoal Heathered Crisscross Back Fitted Maternity Active Top PinkBlush Available in sizes S - XL $35 see on pink blush Want to work up a sweat? The PinkBlush Charcoal Heathered Crisscross Back Fitted Maternity Active Top just might inspire some perspiration during your workout. It has a crisscross back with double straps that won’t slip, and has a fitted silhouette and ruched siding so you look sexy while you’re sweating.

3 A Sports Bra To Support Your Boobs Cross Back Textured Sport Bra Top Full Court Available in sizes XS - L $85 see on full court If you’re going to go for it when you work out, you’ll need a bra that keeps your gals in place. This cross back textured sports bra from Full Court has wicking properties so you won’t get that under-boob sweat. It has a soft elastic back that will stretch along with you while you exercise.

4 Maternity Shorts That Won’t Slip Maternity GapFit 3.5" Running Shorts GAP Available in sizes XS - XXL $39 $49.95 see on gap Maternity shorts that stay in place? Yes, please. GAP’s Maternity GapFit 3.5” Running Shorts offer high performance for your daily treadmill sesh. Thanks to its breathable, high-performance stretch weave, the shorts have a moisture wicking feature so that you don’t feel sweaty…down there. Plus, the shorts have all kinds of pockets (a built-in one at the back waistband along with a hidden coin pocket, too), that make it cool. The elasticized waistband comes with a drawcord so that your shorts stay put below your belly.

5 A Maternity Tank To Really Work Out In Blue Maternity & Nursing Activewear Top Seraphine Available in sizes XS - XL $59 see on seraphine Let this Blue Maternity & Nursing Activewear Top from Seraphine work just as hard as you do during your workouts. It has premium moisture-wicking stretchy fabric so that your boob sweat won’t show. Its double layer design can be used once your baby is born, since it can be pulled aside for easy breezy boob access.

6 A Maternity Sweatshirt To Keep You Warm Momma Long Sleeve Maternity Graphic Sweatshirt Motherhood Available in size XS $15.99 $39.98 see on motherhood After you’ve cooled down, you might want the comfort of the Momma Long Sleeve Maternity Graphic Sweatshirt. The long sleeve, crew neck French terry shirt is a cotton/spandex blend that is crazy comfortable. And with Momma written all over the front, there will be no guessing that you’re expecting.

7 A Loose-Fitting Tank To Grow With Your Bump Amina Mesh Tank Zoezi Sport Available in sizes S - XL $29.99 see on zoezi sport Looking to make the most of your workout clothes? The Amina Tank can grow with you during your nine months, thanks to side mesh panels that offer breathability and extra space. The lightweight fabric and sweat-wicking DRY technology will keep you comfortable, no matter what workout you opt for. And the dropped hem means that your bump will be comfortably covered.

8 A Tank That Shows Off Your Bump Keep It Twisted Tank In Black Eleven By Venus Williams Available in sizes XS - XL $59 see on eleven by Venus Williams Not ready to make the commitment to maternity clothes? Well, this workout tank from Eleven by Venus Williams will keep you stylish while you sweat. The cropped mesh tank has a twist in the front that won’t bind your bump. It has peek-a-boo mesh throughout, and EleVen embroidered detail on the elastic band.

9 A Maternity T Shirt That Also Allows You To Nurse Relaxed Mama Athleisure Nursing & Maternity Top Kindred Bravely Available in sizes S - XXL $34.99 see on kindred bravely If you’re a mama (or a mama-to-be), you’ll love the insanely soft feeling of the Kindred Bravely Relaxed Mama Athleisure Nursing & Maternity Top. You’ll stay dry no matter how intense your spin class is, thanks to the wicking powers of the recycled polyester fabric. It has a side pleat detail so the shirt feels fitted without feeling constricting.

10 Maternity Leggings For Your Nine Months And Beyond Beyond The Bump Fold Over Belly Maternity Leggings A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes XS - L $105 see on a pea in the pod When you want leggings that will last longer than the nine months of pregnancy, you can always pick out the Beyond the Bump Fold Over Belly Maternity Leggings from A Pea in the Pod. They have a fold-over belly, so you can rock them both over and under your bump. The poly/spandex fabric means that they’ll grow (and shrink) with you.

11 A Tank That Celebrates Your Bump...And Black History Queens Black History Tank Glamorina Available in sizes S - 2XL $20 see on glamorina If you need some inspiration while you exercise, this Queens Black History Tank can offer it. From Sojourner Truth to Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Coretta Scott King, you can reflect on these great women who had such an impact on Black history, all while working up a serious sweat.

12 A Maternity Yoga Set To Help You Do Downward Dog The 2 Piece Active Kit – Prenatal Yoga & Workout Clothes Seraphine Available in sizes XS - L $99 see on seraphine The 2-Piece Active Kit- Prenatal Yoga & Workout Clothes set from Seraphine will get you dressed and out the door for your yoga class in mere minutes. The 2-piece set comes with a grey racerback tank top and black capri yoga pants. The tank is made from stretchy, high-performance fabrics, and has side ruching to accentuate your bump. The workout pants have a seamless waistband that offers two wearable options: over the bump or rolled down once you’ve given birth.

13 Capri Maternity Leggings For Extra Comfort Blue Side Pocket Capri Maternity Legging PinkBlush Available in sizes S- L $49 see on pinkblush For the days when you can’t decide if you want to wear pants or shorts, the PinkBlush Blue Side Pocket Capri Maternity Leggings make the decision a whole lot simpler. Made from a poly microfiber/spandex blend, the active leggings are great for a workout or even when you have to run to pick up an older sibling from school. And woot, there’s a hidden side pocket for your cell and keys.

14 A Sports Bra That Wicks Away The Moisture Standout Sports Bra Lukafit Available in sizes XS - 2XL $34 see on lukafit Sometimes you need motivation to make it to the gym. This sports bra from Lukafit will make you want to work out, since it features illustrations of other strong women working out as well. Made from moisture-wicking four-stretch material, you’ll feel comfortable whether you’re working out at home or even in a park. It has a wide elastic band to support your boobs.

15 Maternity Yoga Shorts When Pants Just Aren’t An Option Foucome Women's Maternity Over The Belly Active Lounge Comfy Yoga Short Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $27.99 see on amazon Butter soft fabric is what your butt needs when you’re pregnant. These Foucome maternity yoga shorts are a crazy comfortable poly/spandex blend that offers full coverage without feeling binding. And you can work out hands-free, thanks to a side pocket that can hold your phone, keys, and more.

16 Maternity Joggers That Can Go From Day To Night Maternity Full Panel Ribbed Joggers GAP Available in sizes XS - XXL $48 $69.95 see on gap After you’re done taking your doggie on a morning walk, you can stay fresh in these Maternity Full Panel Ribbed Joggers from GAP. The over-the-belly panel means your bump will always stay covered, while banded cuffs give the joggers a cute, finished look. The soft linen-cotton knit means that these just might become your favorite pair of maternity pants.

17 A Maternity Hoodie That Is Sleek And Sporty Womens Maternity Hoodie Top Sweatshirt Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $18.99 see on amazon Whether you’re running to the gym or just doing a Target run, the Ginkana Women’s Maternity Hoodie is an absolute essential. It’s made from soft fabrics that are both light and breathable, and pairs easily with maternity jeans or leggings. A big ol’ center pocket holds all of your stuff, and this hoodie doesn’t have to be hung up once you give birth, since it can take you through your postpartum period, too.

You won’t be able to say you have nothing to work out in again when you opt to get some of the clothing options above. You’ll be able to exercise safely — and stylishly — so that the focus can be on your (and your baby’s) health…and how amazing you look while you’re working up a sweat.