If you’re the person in charge of family Christmas gifts, you know what a challenge it can be to find the perfect present for each person. Knowing what to get your mother-in-law gift will be perfect for Christmas can be especially difficult. Often, the adults around the Christmas tree have all that they need, and depending on how well you really know them, it might be tricky to know what fun little gifts they’d really want. Whatever your relationship with your mother-in-law may be — from the mom you never had to a complicated figure in your life — you’ll find the perfect gift for your mother-in-law on this comprehensive list of fun ideas.

What to get a mother-in-law for Christmas

The best mother-in-law gifts will, of course, really depend on her hobbies and interests. If she’s a painter, perhaps she has her eye on a new brush set. Or, if she works long hours on a laptop, maybe she would enjoy a new case in a fun pattern. Gifts to help her relax and unwind or give her home a refresh are easy ideas to reach for.

Here are a few more easy, go-to mother-in-law gift ideas:

A throw blanket

Gardening tools

A framed photograph of the grandkids

A set of towels

A bottle of wine or her favorite liquor

Candles that smell amazing

Pajamas, slippers, and a robe

New dishes or baking supplies

A salon or spa gift card

Jewelry

Art supplies

Personalized stationery

A puzzle

Still stumped? Here are 50 ideas to add to your shopping cart that would make lovely gifts for any mother-in-law this Christmas.

1 A digital picture frame Aura Carver HD Smart Digital Picture Frame Amazon $149 $179 see on amazon If you usually give your mother-in-law a cute framed picture of the grandkids, this digital picture frame by Aura is a big step up. Everyone in the family to send photos directly to the frame from an easy-to-use app and they’ll automatically load to the WiFi-connected frame as it cycles through an endless stream of family photos. We gave my mother-in-law, my parents, and my grandparents this exact frame last year. I was an absolute hit, and I can personally vouch for how easy it is to set up and send pictures to.

2 Some fancy holiday tea Silent Night Seasonal Herbal Infusion Tea Carton Smith Tea $15.99 see on smith tea Help your mother-in-law celebrate the Christmas season with a gift box of herbal tea that tastes like candy canes if candy canes were made for sophisticated palates. From Steven Smith Teamaker, this box of Silent Night tea comes with 15 sachets of caffeine-free peppermint tea with notes of cinnamon, ginger, and sweet licorice. This winter, she can enjoy multiple cups of cheer thanks to you.

3 A personalized gingerbread cookie ornament Maisy Miles Designs Personalized Gingerbread Cookie Ornament Etsy $19.95 see on etsy One traditional mother-in-law gift is a customized ornament like this one from Maisy Miles Designs on Etsy. Each grandchild’s name can be engraved onto an adorable wooden gingerbread cookie on a wooden cookie sheet. You can also customize the rolling pin at the top with a phrase like “our grandkids” or “our family” and add up to nine cookie spots per ornament.

4 A beautiful serving platter Nathalie Lete Platter Anthropologie $78 see on anthropologie If you’re looking for something that has future pass-down potential as a Christmas gift for your mother-in-law, consider an heirloom-quality serving platter that your whole family can treasure for years to come. This gorgeous stoneware platter by Nathalie Late from Anthropologie has a hand-decaled woodland design with pretty florals, enchanting birds, and rich colors. Not only is it whimsical and pretty, but it’s also dishwasher safe.

5 A personalized birth flower necklace Mini Birth Flower Stacker Necklace Made By Mary $46 see on made by mary This mini birth flower stacker necklace from Made by Mary is a sweet and charming gift for any mother-in-law for Christmas. Each tiny 1/4-inch disc is hand stamped with one birth flower up your choosing. The necklace can be ordered in gold filled, sterling silver, or rose gold on various chain lengths with up to 5 discs included. You can choose the birth months of her kids or grandkids and add discs as new family members are born.

6 A personalized photo puzzle Print My Studios 300-Piece Personalized Jigsaw Puzzle Etsy $22.25 $24.72 see on etsy A 300-piece jigsaw puzzle with a photo of the grandkids or even your whole family together is a fun keepsake gift for a mother-in-law. This one from Print My Studios on Etsy completely customizable with the high-resolution photo of your choice. For an additional fee, you can upgrade the puzzle packaging from a plain white box to either a premium lidded box or a luxury ribbon-adorned box.

7 A beautiful book filled with art 'Women Holding Things' written and illustrated by Maira Kalman Amazon $29.25 $32.50 see on amazon If your mother-in-law is an art lover or you simply want to gift her something this Christmas that is particularly meaningful, Women Holding Things is a top-notch choice. The latest work from critically-acclaimed artist, author, and designer Maira Kalman is basically an art show in book form. It’s filled to the brim with a range of expressive visuals that depict portraits of women, both famous and unknown, holding all sorts of things; memories, objects, stories, grudges, children, and more. The book is both an exploration of womanhood and the many things we carry, as well as a celebration of a woman’s place in the world.

8 A comfy bathtub pillow Everlasting Comfort Luxury Bath Pillow Amazon $29.95 $35.95 see on amazon To get your mother-in-law in the right headspace for all of the sweet chaos that comes with being a grandma, she needs a Christmas gift that will help her achieve peak relaxation. The Everlasting Comfort Luxury Bath Pillow will do just that. She can stick this suction-cup adorned cushion onto her bathtub, lay back, and soak away all of her stress.

9 A customized cutting board with an engraved recipe Morning Joy Co. Recipe Cutting Board Etsy $79.20 see on etsy While it’s not a requirement to make your mother-in-law cry when she opens her Christmas gift, this personalized cutting board may actually do just that. All you do is send a photo of any handwritten recipe to have it laser-engraved onto a wooden serving board. You can choose one of your mother-in-law’s own recipes or even a cherished recipe from her own mom to give her all the feels. Choose from maple, cherry, or walnut wood with a custom engraving on either or both sides. Prices vary for different wood type and engraving options.

10 A cute pair of comfy shoes Teva x UNWRP Women's ReEmber Slip-Ons Macy's $90 see on macy's She may be a grandma, but for your mother-in-law who is still a fun and fashion-forward lady who likes trendy kicks, this pair of Teva sneakers from Macy’s would make an amazing Christmas gift. This limited edition pair of sneakers is a collaboration with outdoor brand Teva and Brooklyn-based UNWRP founder and designer Ashley London Fouyolle. They’re bright and bold, soft and cushy, and made from recycled materials, so you can give your mother-in-law the gift of style, comfort, and sustainability this Christmas.

11 A tabletop fire pit to use indoors or out Colsen Tabletop Portable Fire Pit Amazon $49.96 $79.96 see on amazon Help your mother-in-law bring the outdoors in this holiday season with this tabletop fire pit. Can’t you just imagine her setting up a tray of s’mores fixings for all of the grandkids during their next sleepover? It’s got a portable design that’s safe to use indoors or out because it burns clean with no smoke or odor. All it takes to light a flame that lasts about an hour is a bit of rubbing alcohol.

12 Cozy pajama pants Flannel Pajama Jogger in Oatmeal Plaid Third Love Available in sizes XS-3X $64 see on third love My own mother-in-law is always happy to receive new loungewear and pajamas at Christmastime, so I know this mother-in-law gift is a sure-fire hit. I think it just makes her day to know that someone is thinking of her comfort. These flannel pajama joggers from Third Love are made from 100% cotton with an elastic waistband with a mid-rise for supreme wearability. They also come with a 100% fit guarantee, so even if the size is a bit off, she can exchange them for free. You could also can pair the joggers with this matching flannel PJ top to complete the set.

13 This set of pretty & festive candles Woodland Spruce & Cinnamon Bark Candles Gift Set LAFCO $88 see on LAFCO Not that your mother-in-law wouldn’t love another bargain bin candle to add to her collection, but if you’re looking to impress her with your Christmas gift selection this year, this candle gift set from LAFCO is hard to beat. It comes with two 6.5-ounce soy wax candles that are clean-burning for up to 90 hours each. The mirrored jewel-tone holders are made from reusable hand-blown glass. The festive scents included in the red and gold gift box are a zesty cinnamon bark and a wintery woodland spruce. LAFCO also offers free gift wrap and free shipping, which can save you a few bucks and time spend wrapping.

14 A travel mug for tea Stop-Infusion Travel Mug in Mer Firebelly Tea $39.95 see on firebelly tea Give your mother-in-law a gift that she can use anywhere, anytime to get her tea fix. From Firebelly Tea, this travel mug has a built-in mechanism that allows you to stop infusion of tea leaves or a tea bag into the water. The sleek design of this travel mug is 100% leak-proof with a non-slip bottom to help prevent accidental spills. It can be used for hot or iced tea and comes in six color options.

15 A festive apron Hedley & Bennett Holiday Essential Apron in Mistletoe Rifle Paper Co. $105 see on rifle paper co. For your mother-in-law who loves to celebrate the season in style, but also spends a lot of her time in the kitchen, this holiday apron is a top-tier gift option. The adorable mistletoe print on the apron is part of a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett for Rifle Paper Co., so your mother-in-law will get a chef-quality apron with a festive look that she can wear year after year.

16 A luxurious weighted blanket Twin Weighted Blanket In Grey Ombre Nest Bedding $109.60 $137 see on nest bedding This weighted blanket from Nest Bedding is such a thoughtful mother-in-law gift. Not only can she cozy up underneath it’s soft and sustainable bamboo fabric, but a layer of glass beads and polyester fiber filling offers total relaxation via deep pressure stimulation. The twin size blanket is perfect for couch snuggling, but you could also spring for the queen or king size so that she can add this weighted blanket to her bed.

17 A classic pair of gold hoop earrings Gold Braided Hoop Earrings Hey Moon Designs $38 see on Hey Moon Designs For a mother-in-law who loves to see elegant jewelry under the Christmas tree, this pair of gold braided hoop earrings from Hey Moon Designs is a timeless gift. They’re made with an 18K gold plating filled with solid titanium, so they’re hypoallergenic and will also keep their shine. Each hoop measures approximately 15mm in diameter, so they’re perfect for everyday wear.

18 A set of gardening tools with a fun design NAYE Garden Tool Set Amazon $36.99 see on amazon How cute are these gardening tools? With this garden tool set, you can gift your mother-in-law something bright, sunny, and floral in the middle of winter. Perfect for anyone with a green thumb, the set includes pruning shears, a garden trowel, a transplanter, weeder, hand fork, hand rake, garden gloves, a kneeling pad, and a matching tote bag to keep everything in.

19 A quality electric tea kettle Cuisinart 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle Amazon $94 $99.95 see on amazon Every tea lover needs a good kettle. Instead of waiting for her stovetop pot of water to boil, your mother-in-law can enjoy cup after cup of hot tea with ease when you give her this Cuisinart electric kettle for Christmas. This model has a 1.7 liter volume, multiple heating temperatures, and a button that will keep the water inside warm for up to 30 minutes.

20 A luxurious bathrobe Classic Turkish Cotton Robe in Blush Parachute Available in sizes XS-3XL $87.20 $109 see on parachute Made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, this classic robe from Parachute is one of the best gifts to give your mother-in-law for Christmas. It’s got a super luxurious feel, two slouchy front pockets to hold her things, a shawl collar, and ties at the waist for a snug fit. Choose from five standard colors including blush, white, mineral, stone, and dusk, or opt for a seasonal color choice called fawn.

21 A meditation app subscription Headspace Annual Subscription Headspace $34.99 $69.99 see on headspace Give your mother-in-law the gift of calm this Christmas with a year-long subscription to Headspace. With this convenient mindfulness app, she can choose from meditation experiences tailored to her needs including options for sleep, focus, movement, and more. The subscription includes access to the full library of sleep exercises and audio experiences, plus a range of meditations, workouts, and inspirational videos.

22 An electric mug to keep her coffee warm Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon $99.95 $129.95 see on amazon There’s pretty much nothing worse than that moment when you take a sip of your once-hot coffee to find it’s gone cold. To help make sure your mother-in-law never has to endure another lukewarm coffee again, gift her this Ember temperature control smart mug. It has a 1.5-hour battery life and the temperature settings are app-controlled.

23 A soft throw blanket Camp Coast Throw Blanket Sackcloth & Ashes $120 see on sackcloth & ashes To keep your mother-in-law nice and cozy, this beautiful throw blanket from Sackcloth & Ashes is a at the top of our monther-in-law list this year. It measures approximately 72 by 60 inches and is made from a blend of recycled materials including wool, polyester, and acrylic fibers. The vintage-inspired design is so pretty with a neutral base and bright stripes in orange, yellow, and shades of blue.

24 A handmade mug Little Yellow Mug Wolf Ceramics $40 see on wolf ceramics My own mother-in-law is always happy to receive anything handmade and unique. If I can honestly tell her that something is one-of-a-kind, she’s thrilled. If your mother-in-law is the same, this handmade little yellow mug from Wolf Ceramics makes a great Christmas gift. Each mug is hand thrown speckled stoneware with a stain yellow glaze, so no two are the same.

25 A CBD lip balm set Holiday Lip Balm Bundle Care Division $16.50 see on care division Would I dare pick out a new lip color for my mother-in-law’s Christmas gift? Personally, I would not. However, I would gift her a set of hydrating and calming CBD lip balm. This holiday lip balm bundle from Care Division includes 3 limited edition holiday balms — candy cane, apple pie, and gingerbread — each made from shea butter and beeswax with 50mg of CBD.

26 A gift basket full of luxe bath goodies Indulge Gift Basket Tsuri $76 $95 see on tsuri The best part about the indulge gift basket from Tsuri is that it comes packaged in a handmade wooden bath caddy that’s so pretty, you don’t even really need to wrap it. Each set includes bath salt, scented oil, body creme, a body oil bar, and bath soak in your choice of cashmere and vanilla, white wood and lavender, or yuzu and ylang ylang. For an additional $2, you can also include a personalized card with your order.

27 A 3-in-1 charging station for all of her electronics MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station Otterbox $149.95 see on otterbox Your tech-savvy mother-in-law will absolutely love the convenience and organization of this MagSafe 3-in-1 charging station from Otterbox. It has designated spots to charge her iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. The charging areas for the iPhone and AirPods are wireless and the AppleWatch charger is integrated into the stand. The charging station available in both black and white and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

28 A stemless wine tumbler that won’t break Stemless Wine Tumbler in Dessert Sun Silipint $8.21 $10.95 see on silipint At under $10 each, you could totally give your mother-in-law a whole set of these Silipint stemless wine tumblers to enjoy. Made from unbreakable silicone, they’re sturdy and shatter-proof, so she won’t have to worry about cleaning up broken glass if one of the grandkids knocks her glass over. Perfect for pool parties, camping trips, or everyday use indoors or out, these cups are dishwasher safe and comes in six fun color choices.

29 A DIY ornament from the kids Girl Loves Glam I’ve never known any grandmother who would turn away a homemade Christmas gift from their grandkids. This Christmas, you can give your mother-in-law one of these DIY ornaments made by your kids that she can hang on her tree for years to come. There are plenty of ideas to choose from on this list, but feel free to get as creative as you want.

30 A hydrating hair mask made with clean ingredients Green Coco Hair Mask Remilia Hair $32 see on remilia hair You may not know all of the ins and outs of your mother-in-law’s haircare routine, but rest-assured that she will love the luxurious feel of this green coco hair mask from Remilia Hair. Meant to reduce frizz, strengthen locks, and increase shine, this 100% vegan, cruelty-free mask smells amazing and will leave her hair silky smooth. It’s safe for color-treated hair and made with clean ingredients that hydrate and rejuvenate.

31 A chic vintage-inspired cake stand Mosser 10" Colored Glass Cake Stand with Glass Dome in Jadeite Food52 $143 see on Food52 If your mother-in-law is known for baking beautiful cakes, cookies, and holiday treats, give her a gift this Christmas to help her display her creations. This Mosser Glass Cake Stand comes in seven colors including jadeite, amber, Chelsea blue, grey swirl, milk, pink, and purple. It’s also available in three sizes, and can be ordered with or without the glass dome.

32 A box full of chocolate cherries Bodrato Cioccolato Italian Chocolate Covered Grappa Dipped Cherry Hat Box Food52 $40 see on food52 It’s never a bad idea to give your mother-in-law a Christmas gift that she can eat. This holiday season, she can indulge in a gift-able hat box full of cherry cordials from Bodrato Cioccolato. Made with the highest-quality Italian chocolate with tart, but sweet Garbana cherries macerated in grappa, she will love every single bite.

33 Monogrammed stationery cards made from recycled paper Classic Monogram Stationery 50-count Paper Culture $59.29 $109 see on paper culture Made from recycled paper, this set of classic monogram stationery cards is an eco-friendly Christmas gift that your mother-in-law with love to use. Choose from two card sizes and 5 font colors including black, blue, olive, peach, and pink, for her monogram at the top in a traditional serif font and full name on the bottom.

34 A unique cheese board Compact Swivel Cheese Board With Knives Uncommon Goods $81 see on uncommon goods For her holiday parties and also for entertaining year-round, your mother-in-law could definitely use this clever cheese board. Different sections of the bamboo board swivel out to reveal various areas to hold an array of accoutrements. It also comes with a stainless steel all-purpose cheese knife, a cheese fork, and a flat cheese knife.

35 A soothing bath and shower gift set The Night Garden Gift Set Lush $48 see on lush Sometimes my mother-in-law gets hooked on a product like Lush bath bombs when she’s shopping for the younger women in our family. When this happens, I like to go all-out and give her a sampling of products from this new-to-her brand. With lotus flower soap, sleepy body lotion, rose jam shower gel, and Buffy body butter, The Night Garden gift set from Lush is a great Christmas gift for your mother-in-law.

36 A set of melamine mixing bowls with lids The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set in Petal Party Walmart $24.96 $29.50 see on walmart Whether your mother-in-law is a fan of Ree Drummond or just loves to use pretty things in her kitchen, this set of Pioneer Woman mixing bowls is a dream gift. It includes five nesting bowls in varying sizes, each with a tight-seal lid. They’re dishwasher safe and have a bright and cheery floral design.

37 Ceramic measuring cups Portmeirion Sophie Conran Set of 4 Measuring Cups Amazon $24.99 $31.50 see on amazon Another kitchen-centric gift to give your mother-in-law for Christmas is this set of Portmeirion Sophie Conran measuring cups from Amazon. The set includes a 1-cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1/4 cup white porcelain cups, each labeled with print that looks hand-written. They’re also stackable and have a convenient pouring spout.

38 A cordless vacuum V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Dyson $499.99 $649.99 see on dyson Don’t just make your mother-in-law’s day, make her whole year. If you’re looking to splurge on a gift for your mother-in-law, this cordless vacuum from Dyson should be at the top of your list. She’ll love the lightweight feel, cordless tech, laser guide light, and variety of accessories to help get every nook and cranny of her home sparking clean.

39 A gift to discover her heritage AncestryDNA Gift Kit Ancestry.com $59 $99 see on ancestry.com If your mother-in-law is even the least bit interested in her family of origin, an AncestryDNA kit is a truly meaningful gift to give her for Christmas. The base kit is a great starting point for anyone who has never done a deep-dive into their family history and can give your mother-in-law a lot of insight into where her family’s geographic origins and even link her to potential relatives.

40 This reversible wrap that’s also a scarf Reversible Poncho Wrap in Kale Madewell One size $29.99 $65 see on madewell Cozy, stylish, and made from high-quality recycled materials, this reversible poncho wrap from Madewell is a great gift idea for your mother-in-law for Christmas. On one side, there’s a green and brown windowpane design and the reverse side has a houndstooth checkerboard pattern in khaki. She can wear it as a wrap, scarf, cape, or poncho at home, work, or out and about.

41 Flower subscription Monthly Floral Subscription With 10-16 Stems The Bouqs Co. $44 see on the bouqs co. Give your mother-in-law the gift of a new bouquet of farm-fresh flowers every month for a whole year with a subscription from The Bouqs Co. The original plan comes with a variety of 10-16 stems monthly, but you can also customize the delivery date, bouquet size, or even the recipient with every order, so there’s lots of flexibility with this gift.

42 A set of plush bath towels Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle in Smoke Brooklinen $81.60 $120 see on brooklinen Sometimes the best gifts to give your mother-in-law are the things she uses every single day, but maybe doesn’t ever really splurge on. A set of super-plush bath towels like these from Brooklinen totally fit the bill. Luxuriously-constructed from 100% Turkish cotton, each bundle comes with 2 bath towels and 2 hand towels that are extra thick for a spa-like feel.

43 A handblown glass hummingbird feeder Hand Blown Glass Hummingbird Feeder in Nebula Muse Garden $26.99 $39.99 see on muse garden For your mother-in-law who loves to watch the birds fly around her back yard, this handblown glass hummingbird feeder from Muse Garden is a beautiful Christmas gift that she can enjoy each and every day. It holds 32 ounces of nectar and has a unique nebula color pattern that’s created by manual glass blowing for a truly unique look.

44 A pretty journal Menagerie Garden Embroidered Journal Rifle Paper Co. $38 see on rifle paper co. This embroidered journal from Rifle Paper Co. has a beautiful garden pattern on a denim-colored background with 400 lined pages inside. This thoughtful keepsake journal is a timeless gift that your mother-in-law is sure to enjoy using. You could even pair it with a pretty pen to use for an added bonus gift.

45 A Storyworth subscription Storyworth Subscription Storyworth $99 see on storyworth When you give your mother-in-law a subscription to Storyworth, each week, she will receive prompts in her inbox to respond to. When the prompts are all complete, she’ll get back a hardcover book that includes all of her life stories. This is one gift that the entire family will be so thankful to have for years to come.

46 A set of wool dryer balls Five Two Wool Dryer Balls Food52 $30 see on food52 I love using wool dryer balls as an eco-friendly alternative to dryer sheets. Who turned me on to this genius laundry must-have? That would be my fabulous mother-in-law. If your mother-in-law is also a fan of eco-friendly laundry hacks, this set of wool dryer balls absolutely needs to be under her tree this year.

47 A travel case for all her jewelry Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Amazon $19.99 see on amazon Not only is this a gift that can keep all of her jewelry organized when she travels, it’s a gift that looks way more luxe and expensive than it actually is — every mother-in-law’s dream gift. At just under four inches square, this plush velvet jewelry case is compact, but has plenty of room to hold rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces without getting tangled.

48 A chic bangle watch with a real diamond Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch Amazon $29.96 $75 see on amazon Another gift that looks expensive, but is actually a great deal is this Anne Klein watch from Amazon. It’s chic bangle design has a white and rose gold motif with a real diamond right in the top-center in the 12 o’clock spot. If your mother-in-law loves a nice piece of jewelry, but doesn’t want you to go broke getting it for her, this watch is a great option.

49 A personalized tote bag Botanical Cascade Snap Tote With Personalization Minted $51 see on minted Your mother-in-law can stash all of her things in this durable cotton tote bag from Minted. The Botanical Cascade design has a hand-painted bloom and greenery motif with a brushed copper snap closure and soft leather strap. The name plate on the front can also be personalized with your mother-in-law’s name, initials, or monogram.

50 A stoneware herb planter Herb Planter Le Creuset $36 see on lecreuset If your mother-in-law has a green thumb — or loves to cook — she absolutely needs one of these stoneware herb planters to keep in her kitchen windowsill. From Le Creuset, each 5.5-inch planter pot is perfectly-sized for small herbs with an attached tray underneath to catch excess water and keep the roots moist. It comes in six color options and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

With most in-laws, even a small amount of of acknowledgement for their role in your life can go a long way. When you give your mother-in-law one of these Christmas gifts, she’ll see how much you really do care.