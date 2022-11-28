If you’re the person in charge of family
Christmas gifts, you know what a challenge it can be to find the perfect present for each person. Knowing what to get your mother-in-law gift will be perfect for Christmas can be especially difficult. Often, the adults around the Christmas tree have all that they need, and depending on how well you really know them, it might be tricky to know what fun little gifts they’d really want. Whatever your relationship with your mother-in-law may be — from the mom you never had to a complicated figure in your life — you’ll find the perfect gift for your mother-in-law on this comprehensive list of fun ideas. What to get a mother-in-law for Christmas
The best mother-in-law gifts will, of course, really depend on her hobbies and interests. If she’s a painter, perhaps she has her eye on a new brush set. Or, if she works long hours on a laptop, maybe she would enjoy a new case in a fun pattern. Gifts to help her relax and unwind or give her home a refresh are easy ideas to reach for.
Here are a few more easy, go-to mother-in-law gift ideas:
A throw blanket Gardening tools A framed photograph of the grandkids A set of towels A bottle of wine or her favorite liquor Candles that smell amazing Pajamas, slippers, and a robe New dishes or baking supplies A salon or spa gift card Jewelry Art supplies Personalized stationery A puzzle
Still stumped? Here are 50 ideas to add to your shopping cart that would make lovely gifts for any mother-in-law this Christmas.
1 A digital picture frame
If you usually give your mother-in-law a cute framed picture of the grandkids, this
digital picture frame by Aura is a big step up. Everyone in the family to send photos directly to the frame from an easy-to-use app and they’ll automatically load to the WiFi-connected frame as it cycles through an endless stream of family photos. We gave my mother-in-law, my parents, and my grandparents this exact frame last year. I was an absolute hit, and I can personally vouch for how easy it is to set up and send pictures to. 2 Some fancy holiday tea
Help your mother-in-law celebrate the Christmas season with a gift box of herbal tea that tastes like candy canes if candy canes were made for sophisticated palates. From Steven Smith Teamaker, this box of
Silent Night tea comes with 15 sachets of caffeine-free peppermint tea with notes of cinnamon, ginger, and sweet licorice. This winter, she can enjoy multiple cups of cheer thanks to you. 3 A personalized gingerbread cookie ornament
One traditional mother-in-law gift is a
customized ornament like this one from Maisy Miles Designs on Etsy. Each grandchild’s name can be engraved onto an adorable wooden gingerbread cookie on a wooden cookie sheet. You can also customize the rolling pin at the top with a phrase like “our grandkids” or “our family” and add up to nine cookie spots per ornament. 4 A beautiful serving platter
If you’re looking for something that has future pass-down potential as a Christmas gift for your mother-in-law, consider an heirloom-quality serving platter that your whole family can treasure for years to come. This gorgeous
stoneware platter by Nathalie Late from Anthropologie has a hand-decaled woodland design with pretty florals, enchanting birds, and rich colors. Not only is it whimsical and pretty, but it’s also dishwasher safe. 5 A personalized birth flower necklace
This
mini birth flower stacker necklace from Made by Mary is a sweet and charming gift for any mother-in-law for Christmas. Each tiny 1/4-inch disc is hand stamped with one birth flower up your choosing. The necklace can be ordered in gold filled, sterling silver, or rose gold on various chain lengths with up to 5 discs included. You can choose the birth months of her kids or grandkids and add discs as new family members are born. 6 A personalized photo puzzle
A
300-piece jigsaw puzzle with a photo of the grandkids or even your whole family together is a fun keepsake gift for a mother-in-law. This one from Print My Studios on Etsy completely customizable with the high-resolution photo of your choice. For an additional fee, you can upgrade the puzzle packaging from a plain white box to either a premium lidded box or a luxury ribbon-adorned box. 7 A beautiful book filled with art
If your mother-in-law is an art lover or you simply want to gift her something this Christmas that is particularly meaningful,
is a top-notch choice. The latest work from critically-acclaimed artist, author, and designer Maira Kalman is basically an art show in book form. It’s filled to the brim with a range of expressive visuals that depict portraits of women, both famous and unknown, holding all sorts of things; memories, objects, stories, grudges, children, and more. The book is both an exploration of womanhood and the many things we carry, as well as a celebration of a woman’s place in the world. Women Holding Things 8 A comfy bathtub pillow
To get your mother-in-law in the right headspace for all of the sweet chaos that comes with being a grandma, she needs a Christmas gift that will help her achieve peak relaxation. The
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Bath Pillow will do just that. She can stick this suction-cup adorned cushion onto her bathtub, lay back, and soak away all of her stress. 9 A customized cutting board with an engraved recipe
While it’s not a requirement to make your mother-in-law cry when she opens her Christmas gift, this
personalized cutting board may actually do just that. All you do is send a photo of any handwritten recipe to have it laser-engraved onto a wooden serving board. You can choose one of your mother-in-law’s own recipes or even a cherished recipe from her own mom to give her all the feels. Choose from maple, cherry, or walnut wood with a custom engraving on either or both sides. Prices vary for different wood type and engraving options. 10 A cute pair of comfy shoes
She may be a grandma, but for your mother-in-law who is still a fun and fashion-forward lady who likes trendy kicks, this pair of
Teva sneakers from Macy’s would make an amazing Christmas gift. This limited edition pair of sneakers is a collaboration with outdoor brand Teva and Brooklyn-based UNWRP founder and designer Ashley London Fouyolle. They’re bright and bold, soft and cushy, and made from recycled materials, so you can give your mother-in-law the gift of style, comfort, and sustainability this Christmas. 11 A tabletop fire pit to use indoors or out
Help your mother-in-law bring the outdoors in this holiday season with this tabletop fire pit. Can’t you just imagine her setting up a tray of s’mores fixings for all of the grandkids during their next sleepover? It’s got a portable design that’s safe to use indoors or out because it burns clean with no smoke or odor. All it takes to light a flame that lasts about an hour is a bit of rubbing alcohol.
12 Cozy pajama pants
My own mother-in-law is always happy to receive new loungewear and pajamas at Christmastime, so I know this mother-in-law gift is a sure-fire hit. I think it just makes her day to know that someone is thinking of
her comfort. These flannel pajama joggers from Third Love are made from 100% cotton with an elastic waistband with a mid-rise for supreme wearability. They also come with a 100% fit guarantee, so even if the size is a bit off, she can exchange them for free. You could also can pair the joggers with this matching flannel PJ top to complete the set. 13 This set of pretty & festive candles
Not that your mother-in-law wouldn’t love another bargain bin candle to add to her collection, but if you’re looking to impress her with your Christmas gift selection this year, this
candle gift set from LAFCO is hard to beat. It comes with two 6.5-ounce soy wax candles that are clean-burning for up to 90 hours each. The mirrored jewel-tone holders are made from reusable hand-blown glass. The festive scents included in the red and gold gift box are a zesty cinnamon bark and a wintery woodland spruce. LAFCO also offers free gift wrap and free shipping, which can save you a few bucks and time spend wrapping. 14 A travel mug for tea
Give your mother-in-law a gift that she can use anywhere, anytime to get her tea fix. From Firebelly Tea, this
travel mug has a built-in mechanism that allows you to stop infusion of tea leaves or a tea bag into the water. The sleek design of this travel mug is 100% leak-proof with a non-slip bottom to help prevent accidental spills. It can be used for hot or iced tea and comes in six color options. 15 A festive apron
For your mother-in-law who loves to celebrate the season in style, but also spends a lot of her time in the kitchen, this
holiday apron is a top-tier gift option. The adorable mistletoe print on the apron is part of a collaboration with Hedley & Bennett for Rifle Paper Co., so your mother-in-law will get a chef-quality apron with a festive look that she can wear year after year. 16 A luxurious weighted blanket
This
weighted blanket from Nest Bedding is such a thoughtful mother-in-law gift. Not only can she cozy up underneath it’s soft and sustainable bamboo fabric, but a layer of glass beads and polyester fiber filling offers total relaxation via deep pressure stimulation. The twin size blanket is perfect for couch snuggling, but you could also spring for the queen or king size so that she can add this weighted blanket to her bed. 17 A classic pair of gold hoop earrings
For a mother-in-law who loves to see elegant jewelry under the Christmas tree, this pair of
gold braided hoop earrings from Hey Moon Designs is a timeless gift. They’re made with an 18K gold plating filled with solid titanium, so they’re hypoallergenic and will also keep their shine. Each hoop measures approximately 15mm in diameter, so they’re perfect for everyday wear. 18 A set of gardening tools with a fun design
How cute are these gardening tools? With this
garden tool set, you can gift your mother-in-law something bright, sunny, and floral in the middle of winter. Perfect for anyone with a green thumb, the set includes pruning shears, a garden trowel, a transplanter, weeder, hand fork, hand rake, garden gloves, a kneeling pad, and a matching tote bag to keep everything in. 19 A quality electric tea kettle
Every tea lover needs a good kettle. Instead of waiting for her stovetop pot of water to boil, your mother-in-law can enjoy cup after cup of hot tea with ease when you give her this
Cuisinart electric kettle for Christmas. This model has a 1.7 liter volume, multiple heating temperatures, and a button that will keep the water inside warm for up to 30 minutes. 20 A luxurious bathrobe
Made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, this
classic robe from Parachute is one of the best gifts to give your mother-in-law for Christmas. It’s got a super luxurious feel, two slouchy front pockets to hold her things, a shawl collar, and ties at the waist for a snug fit. Choose from five standard colors including blush, white, mineral, stone, and dusk, or opt for a seasonal color choice called fawn. 21 A meditation app subscription
Give your mother-in-law the gift of calm this Christmas with a
year-long subscription to Headspace. With this convenient mindfulness app, she can choose from meditation experiences tailored to her needs including options for sleep, focus, movement, and more. The subscription includes access to the full library of sleep exercises and audio experiences, plus a range of meditations, workouts, and inspirational videos. 22 An electric mug to keep her coffee warm
There’s pretty much nothing worse than that moment when you take a sip of your once-hot coffee to find it’s gone cold. To help make sure your mother-in-law never has to endure another lukewarm coffee again, gift her this
Ember temperature control smart mug. It has a 1.5-hour battery life and the temperature settings are app-controlled. 23 A soft throw blanket
To keep your mother-in-law nice and cozy, this beautiful
throw blanket from Sackcloth & Ashes is a at the top of our monther-in-law list this year. It measures approximately 72 by 60 inches and is made from a blend of recycled materials including wool, polyester, and acrylic fibers. The vintage-inspired design is so pretty with a neutral base and bright stripes in orange, yellow, and shades of blue. 24 A handmade mug
My own mother-in-law is always happy to receive anything handmade and unique. If I can honestly tell her that something is one-of-a-kind, she’s thrilled. If your mother-in-law is the same, this handmade
little yellow mug from Wolf Ceramics makes a great Christmas gift. Each mug is hand thrown speckled stoneware with a stain yellow glaze, so no two are the same. 25 A CBD lip balm set
Would I dare pick out a new lip color for my mother-in-law’s Christmas gift? Personally, I would not. However, I would gift her a set of hydrating and calming CBD lip balm. This
holiday lip balm bundle from Care Division includes 3 limited edition holiday balms — candy cane, apple pie, and gingerbread — each made from shea butter and beeswax with 50mg of CBD. 26 A gift basket full of luxe bath goodies
The best part about the
indulge gift basket from Tsuri is that it comes packaged in a handmade wooden bath caddy that’s so pretty, you don’t even really need to wrap it. Each set includes bath salt, scented oil, body creme, a body oil bar, and bath soak in your choice of cashmere and vanilla, white wood and lavender, or yuzu and ylang ylang. For an additional $2, you can also include a personalized card with your order. 27 A 3-in-1 charging station for all of her electronics
Your tech-savvy mother-in-law will absolutely love the convenience and organization of this
MagSafe 3-in-1 charging station from Otterbox. It has designated spots to charge her iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. The charging areas for the iPhone and AirPods are wireless and the AppleWatch charger is integrated into the stand. The charging station available in both black and white and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. 28 A stemless wine tumbler that won’t break
At under $10 each, you could totally give your mother-in-law a whole set of these
Silipint stemless wine tumblers to enjoy. Made from unbreakable silicone, they’re sturdy and shatter-proof, so she won’t have to worry about cleaning up broken glass if one of the grandkids knocks her glass over. Perfect for pool parties, camping trips, or everyday use indoors or out, these cups are dishwasher safe and comes in six fun color choices. 29 A DIY ornament from the kids
I’ve never known any grandmother who would turn away a homemade Christmas gift from their grandkids. This Christmas, you can give your mother-in-law one of these
DIY ornaments made by your kids that she can hang on her tree for years to come. There are plenty of ideas to choose from on this list, but feel free to get as creative as you want. 30 A hydrating hair mask made with clean ingredients
You may not know all of the ins and outs of your mother-in-law’s haircare routine, but rest-assured that she will love the luxurious feel of this
green coco hair mask from Remilia Hair. Meant to reduce frizz, strengthen locks, and increase shine, this 100% vegan, cruelty-free mask smells amazing and will leave her hair silky smooth. It’s safe for color-treated hair and made with clean ingredients that hydrate and rejuvenate. 31 A chic vintage-inspired cake stand
If your mother-in-law is known for baking beautiful cakes, cookies, and holiday treats, give her a gift this Christmas to help her display her creations. This
Mosser Glass Cake Stand comes in seven colors including jadeite, amber, Chelsea blue, grey swirl, milk, pink, and purple. It’s also available in three sizes, and can be ordered with or without the glass dome. 32 A box full of chocolate cherries
It’s never a bad idea to give your mother-in-law a Christmas gift that she can eat. This holiday season, she can indulge in a gift-able hat box full of
cherry cordials from Bodrato Cioccolato. Made with the highest-quality Italian chocolate with tart, but sweet Garbana cherries macerated in grappa, she will love every single bite. 33 Monogrammed stationery cards made from recycled paper
Made from recycled paper, this set of
classic monogram stationery cards is an eco-friendly Christmas gift that your mother-in-law with love to use. Choose from two card sizes and 5 font colors including black, blue, olive, peach, and pink, for her monogram at the top in a traditional serif font and full name on the bottom. 34 A unique cheese board
For her holiday parties and also for entertaining year-round, your mother-in-law could definitely use this clever
cheese board. Different sections of the bamboo board swivel out to reveal various areas to hold an array of accoutrements. It also comes with a stainless steel all-purpose cheese knife, a cheese fork, and a flat cheese knife. 35 A soothing bath and shower gift set
Sometimes my mother-in-law gets hooked on a product like Lush bath bombs when she’s shopping for the younger women in our family. When this happens, I like to go all-out and give her a sampling of products from this new-to-her brand. With lotus flower soap, sleepy body lotion, rose jam shower gel, and Buffy body butter,
The Night Garden gift set from Lush is a great Christmas gift for your mother-in-law. 36 A set of melamine mixing bowls with lids
Whether your mother-in-law is a fan of Ree Drummond or just loves to use pretty things in her kitchen, this set of
Pioneer Woman mixing bowls is a dream gift. It includes five nesting bowls in varying sizes, each with a tight-seal lid. They’re dishwasher safe and have a bright and cheery floral design. 37 Ceramic measuring cups
Another kitchen-centric gift to give your mother-in-law for Christmas is this set of
Portmeirion Sophie Conran measuring cups from Amazon. The set includes a 1-cup, 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, and 1/4 cup white porcelain cups, each labeled with print that looks hand-written. They’re also stackable and have a convenient pouring spout. 38 A cordless vacuum
Don’t just make your mother-in-law’s day, make her whole year. If you’re looking to splurge on a gift for your mother-in-law, this
cordless vacuum from Dyson should be at the top of your list. She’ll love the lightweight feel, cordless tech, laser guide light, and variety of accessories to help get every nook and cranny of her home sparking clean. 39 A gift to discover her heritage
If your mother-in-law is even the least bit interested in her family of origin, an
AncestryDNA kit is a truly meaningful gift to give her for Christmas. The base kit is a great starting point for anyone who has never done a deep-dive into their family history and can give your mother-in-law a lot of insight into where her family’s geographic origins and even link her to potential relatives. 40 This reversible wrap that’s also a scarf
Cozy, stylish, and made from high-quality recycled materials, this
reversible poncho wrap from Madewell is a great gift idea for your mother-in-law for Christmas. On one side, there’s a green and brown windowpane design and the reverse side has a houndstooth checkerboard pattern in khaki. She can wear it as a wrap, scarf, cape, or poncho at home, work, or out and about. 41 Flower subscription
Give your mother-in-law the gift of a new bouquet of farm-fresh flowers every month for a whole year with a
subscription from The Bouqs Co. The original plan comes with a variety of 10-16 stems monthly, but you can also customize the delivery date, bouquet size, or even the recipient with every order, so there’s lots of flexibility with this gift. 42 A set of plush bath towels
Sometimes the best gifts to give your mother-in-law are the things she uses every single day, but maybe doesn’t ever really splurge on. A set of
super-plush bath towels like these from Brooklinen totally fit the bill. Luxuriously-constructed from 100% Turkish cotton, each bundle comes with 2 bath towels and 2 hand towels that are extra thick for a spa-like feel. 43 A handblown glass hummingbird feeder
For your mother-in-law who loves to watch the birds fly around her back yard, this
handblown glass hummingbird feeder from Muse Garden is a beautiful Christmas gift that she can enjoy each and every day. It holds 32 ounces of nectar and has a unique nebula color pattern that’s created by manual glass blowing for a truly unique look. 44 A pretty journal
This
embroidered journal from Rifle Paper Co. has a beautiful garden pattern on a denim-colored background with 400 lined pages inside. This thoughtful keepsake journal is a timeless gift that your mother-in-law is sure to enjoy using. You could even pair it with a pretty pen to use for an added bonus gift. 45 A Storyworth subscription
When you give your mother-in-law a
subscription to Storyworth, each week, she will receive prompts in her inbox to respond to. When the prompts are all complete, she’ll get back a hardcover book that includes all of her life stories. This is one gift that the entire family will be so thankful to have for years to come. 46 A set of wool dryer balls
I love using wool dryer balls as an eco-friendly alternative to dryer sheets. Who turned me on to this genius laundry must-have? That would be my fabulous mother-in-law. If your mother-in-law is also a fan of eco-friendly laundry hacks, this set of
wool dryer balls absolutely needs to be under her tree this year. 47 A travel case for all her jewelry
Not only is this a gift that can keep all of her jewelry organized when she travels, it’s a gift that looks way more luxe and expensive than it actually is — every mother-in-law’s dream gift. At just under four inches square, this plush
velvet jewelry case is compact, but has plenty of room to hold rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces without getting tangled. 48 A chic bangle watch with a real diamond
Another gift that looks expensive, but is actually a great deal is this
Anne Klein watch from Amazon. It’s chic bangle design has a white and rose gold motif with a real diamond right in the top-center in the 12 o’clock spot. If your mother-in-law loves a nice piece of jewelry, but doesn’t want you to go broke getting it for her, this watch is a great option. 49 A personalized tote bag
Your mother-in-law can stash all of her things in this durable
cotton tote bag from Minted. The Botanical Cascade design has a hand-painted bloom and greenery motif with a brushed copper snap closure and soft leather strap. The name plate on the front can also be personalized with your mother-in-law’s name, initials, or monogram. 50 A stoneware herb planter
If your mother-in-law has a green thumb — or loves to cook — she absolutely needs one of these
stoneware herb planters to keep in her kitchen windowsill. From Le Creuset, each 5.5-inch planter pot is perfectly-sized for small herbs with an attached tray underneath to catch excess water and keep the roots moist. It comes in six color options and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
With most in-laws, even a small amount of of acknowledgement for their role in your life can go a long way. When you give your mother-in-law one of these Christmas gifts, she’ll see how much you really do care.
