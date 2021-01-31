Like many parents, you may be seeking the best pillow for your precious little one to rest their head on. The best organic toddler pillow is certified organic — with the labels to back it up —and comes in a smaller size that’s comfortable and safe for supporting your toddler’s head.

Important Labels

While a lot of products claim to be organic, a certification will clearly identify which ones use truly organic materials. A Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification quickly tells you an item is made from at least 70 percent certified organic fibers, with some offering as much as 95 to 100% organic fibers; it also ensures it's made through environmentally and socially responsible practices. Though it’s not exactly an organic certification, you may also be interested in pillows with STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX labels. This means that the product has been independently tested with strict criteria and found to be free of harmful substances; the institute looks at everything from the outer material to the zippers and lining.

Pillow Materials

For a totally organic pillow option, both the cover and the fill will come with a GOTS certification. Pillows with natural wool fill will be temperature-regulating and can keep your toddler more comfortable year-round, but this luxurious filling is also more expensive and usually isn't machine washable, though its cover can usually be removed and washed. For an affordable-yet-comfortable pillow, most toddler pillows have only organic cotton covers paired with synthetic fillings. These down alternative fills are typically made from polyester and are conveniently machine washable, which is helpful with toddlers who tend to be messy. Some pillows also use TENCEL, a natural eucalyptus-based fiber, that is breathable and moisture-wicking.

Pillow Size

Toddler pillows are smaller than standard pillows to better fit their smaller heads and beds, and the smaller size is also safer to avoid overwhelming a sleeping toddler with extra material. Toddler pillows usually measure 13 by 18 inches or 14 by 19 inches and are designed to be not too soft or firm for proper spine alignment.

If you're not quite sure if your toddler is ready for a pillow, know that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends not giving a pillow until the age of 2, and many of the pillows below are designed for toddlers ages 2 and up.

With all that in mind, here are the five best organic toddler pillows.

1. The Overall Best Organic Toddler Pillow

The best organic toddler pillow is organic inside and out with 100% pure certified organic wool filling and a 100% organic cotton shell — both GOTS-certified. This 14-by-19-inch pillow's cover is machine-washable, but the pillow itself should not be washed and instead seasonally air-dried.

This densely fluffy pillow, recommended for ages 2 and up, is filled with wool balls the size of pearls for soft and temperature-regulating support that maintains its shape over time. Though an investment upfront, reviewers noted this toddler pillow was suitable even for 7- and 8-year-olds, so it's one that will see years of use.

A helpful review: “I was very apprehensive of purchasing such an expensive pillow for my toddler, however, I really did like the organic wool/cotton elements of the pillow and that it was a small business, made in Canada product. I have not been disappointed. The pillow is of really good quality (I love the thickness of the cover) and my son sleeps much better with the pillow which has more loft to it than cheaper pillows. [...]”

2. A More Affordable Wool Pillow

Maybe you want a more budget-friendly pillow that still skips synthetics for your toddler? This pure wool toddler pillow is OEKO-TEX certified and the merino wool filling is enclosed in a 100% cotton shell. Keep in mind this pillow isn't GOTS-certified organic like my top pick, though it is natural and nontoxic.

The pillow measures 14-by-19 inches and the manufacturer notes this pillow can be periodically machine-washed on a delicate cycle. A recommended age range is not listed for this pick.

A helpful review: "My child is finally sleeping! The pillow seems to be very comfortable and doesn’t make my baby sweat. It is worth the money."

3. A Fan-Favorite Toddler Pillow With An Organic Cotton Shell

Here's a tried-and-true cotton toddler pillow with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. This pick uses a GOTS-certified organic cotton shell and synthetic cluster fiber filling and both the pillow and shell are machine washable — reviewers even noted it maintained its shape really well after several rounds in the washing machine. This pick is designed for ages 2 and up.

This 13-by-18-inch pillow is made by a family-owned company, and the price point is reasonable enough to get an extra one to keep at grandma's house or daycare.

A helpful review: “I bounced back and forth between several organic pillows, but ultimately chose this one due to all the positive reviews. My son is still under 2, so we have been using this pillow without a pillow case just to be on the safe side. The pillow is nice and small for a toddler and the filling is just perfect so that his head is supported well, but not overly elevated. It took him a week or so, but now he is sleeping on it or cuddling with it every night! This is a great little pillow!”

4. An Organic Toddler Pillow That Stays Cooler

This machine-washable toddler pillow uses TENCEL in its filling and in the bonus included pillowcase for added breathability and moisture-wicking properties that help toddlers who sleep hot remain cooler and more comfortable during the night.

The pillow cover is GOTS-certified cotton around a fill of 30% TENCEL fibers and polyester clusters. The pillow is 14-by-19 inches and the provided pillowcase's flap design keeps it snugly and smoothly on the pillow. It is recommended for children ages 2 to 5 years old.

A helpful review: “[...] This pillow is absolutely perfect for little bodies getting used to sleeping in a real bed. I'm no longer trying to prop her upper body on a regular pillow once she's fallen asleep so that she's not in a weird position. My daughter loves it so much that now we even travel with it - fortunately, it's small enough to fit in her bag. It's machine washable [...] this is definitely a great pillow for 2-5 year olds."

5. A Cotton Pillow With A Cute Pillowcase

It's hard to resist the very cute pillowcase on this cotton toddler pillow. The OEKO-TEX-certified cotton pillowcase features the alphabet and animal illustrations that appeal to the toddler crowd, plus it's a highly rated pick with over 13,000 reviews, but keep in mind that this one isn't GOTS-certified organic. It also comes in six other patterns and colorways, including animals and plain white.

The cover on this 13-by-18 inch pillow is also OEKO-TEX-certified cotton, and the polyester fiber balls filling the pillow are designed to maintain their fluffiness after a cycle in the washing machine. It is recommended for ages 2 to 5 years old.

A helpful review: "The cutest gift ever! I told my daughter she got a package & she was so excited. It’s the Perfect size to safely use for a toddler. I love that the material doesn’t smell funny & that it’s machine washable! It also came with a cute animal cover. My little one loves looking at the animals & naming them."

Nice To Have: An Organic Pillowcase

Keep your toddler's new pillow clean with an organic toddler pillowcase that's machine washable. This GOTS-certified cotton pillowcase, with a tight percale weave, fits standard toddler pillows measuring 13-by-18 inches or 14-by-19 inches (that covers all of the pick on this list), and the envelope-style closure ensures a snug fit on the pillow.

Choose from six prints, including trains and animals, and consider picking up a couple of pillowcases to always have a clean one on hand or simply alternate between cute motifs.

A helpful review: "So cute!! Got this for my toddler daughter’s first pillow and she is obsessed with it. She won’t sleep without this pillowcase on. And I love that it’s organic and free of all that terrible stuff. Will buy more to give her some variety."