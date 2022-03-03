If you have dry skin like me, you know that it’s incredibly frustrating to apply your hydrating skin care products at night, only to wake up with parched skin in the morning. This was happening to me after even a restful night’s sleep (complete with my Dr. Harris Eye Mask, of course), so I started looking for specific products that could pull all-nighters on my skin’s behalf — meaning, I’d apply them at night and they’d work while I slept to help my skin (and lips!) look and feel hydrated in the morning.

After a few months of testing many, many products with our thermostat cranked on high, I narrowed down the best overnight products to just three. All of these products help me wake up with dewy, bouncy, hydrated skin, and take only a few seconds to apply. Ahead, find my tried-and-trusted winter skin care saviors that keep my skin dewy and moisturized (plus one of my husband’s picks, because he’s a beauty professional who is as skincare obsessed as I am and can also be looked to as a trusted source).

#1: Violette FR Boum Boum Milk

Created by Parisian makeup artist Violette Serrat, who is equally as chic as her eponymous skincare and makeup line, this unique spray is a mist must. Here’s why: The spritz is designed to act as a toner that balances and moisturizes, a serum that delivers highly concentrated ingredients that absorb quickly, and a moisturizer. Beyond it’s multi-use capabilities, the blend of probiotics, fermented birch sap, glacier water, and olive leaf extract that work together to help minimize redness, achieve an overall brighter skin tone for all skin types, and really amp up hydration. Honestly, I swear I’ve never used a product this hydrating that’s also as lightweight as Boum Boum milk — and I’ve used some of the best in the beauty industry. It’s a little mind-blowing.

How I use it: I spritz it onto my palms at night (you can also spray it directly onto your face), press it into the skin on my face, neck, and chest, crawl into bed, and wake up the next morning with dewy, bouncy skin.

#2: Naturium Intense Overnight Sleeping Cream

This fragrance-free, lipid-based cream works to reinforce your skin’s barrier. When your skin barrier is compromised, you might notice your skin looking cracked and red, or feeling sensitive. A compromised skin barrier can also allow bacteria and dirt in, which can lead to breakouts. This moisturizer locks in hydration and “fills in the cracks” of your skin with with squalane, kakadu plum, glycerin, and plant-based triglycerides. I always look like a more fresh-faced-looking version of myself in the morning after using it.

How I use it: After I apply all of my skincare at night, I scoop a little bit of this sleeping cream out with a cotton swab (I avoid dipping fingers into skin care jars to prevent bacteria from spreading), warm it up between my palms, smooth it onto my face, neck, and chest, and then cozy up in my bed.

#3: Erno Lazlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask

This is my husband’s go-to overnight product, and I trust his recommendations because he is as beauty-obsessed as I am and very picky when it comes to the feel of formulas on his skin. This one makes his cut for good reason: It uses the antioxidant vitamin E to ramp up your skin’s moisture levels and protect your skin barrier; glycerin for added hydration; prickly pear, which is super resilient in dry climate and rich in fatty and amino acids, to nourish your skin; and conditioning mugwort extract, which helps soothe, soften, and smooth your skin’s texture.

How he uses it: He washes his face at night and applies it as the last step in his routine, washing it off in the morning. He said his favorite thing about using it is that his “skin looks plump and feels soft” the next morning.

#4: Shani Darden Intensive Eye Renewal Cream

Whipped up by the one and only Shani Darden, celebrity esthetician and all-around sweet and talented human, this eye cream is literally the crème de la crème — it’s my favorite eye cream formula I’ve ever tried! It’s so creamy and luxurious-feeling, doesn’t pill under makeup, and packs an ingredient punch. It has silk tree extract to help face dark circles with continued (and I mean religious) use, pea peptides to strengthen your skin’s elasticity, niacinamide to soften fine lines, ceramides and squalane to hydrate and protect your skin’s barrier, and shea butter and cucumber extract to hydrate and calm your skin. I’ve been using it for a while now and am absolutely hooked — when I wake up, my under-eyes look plump and hydrated, never crepe-y or dry.

How I use it: At night, I apply a tiny dot (a little goes a long way because of its creamy texture) onto the tip of my index fingers and pat it on from the outer corner of my eye to the inner corner. You can also use it twice a day — just remember to always follow up with SPF if you’re using it in the morning!

#5: Summer Fridays Butter Lip Balm

I would be doing you a huge disservice if I didn’t highlight this lip balm created by influencers Lauren Gores Ireland and Marianna Hewitt. It’s the perfect formula — it uses super-hydrating shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and vegan waxes to keep your lips soft without any greasiness, and has the most heavenly vanilla scent. When I apply it right before I go to bed, it’s still on my lips when I wake up the next morning. It’s magic and my all-time fave.

How I use it: I only have to apply it two times during the day — it stays on my lips that long — and then I apply it after I brush my teeth and hop into bed. It leaves my lips feeling so soft and hydrated in the morning when I wake up. I hope you try it because I know you’ll be obsessed too!

Resting Mom Face is a column from Romper contributor and beauty expert Carly Cardellino.