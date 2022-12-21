Knowing the best places to buy and sell used children’s clothes is one of the top parenting hacks for surviving a major growth spurt with your wallet (mostly) unscathed. This knowledge also comes in handy when you want to save a few bucks on back-to-school shopping, gifts for birthdays, or even a toy box refresh. Shopping for kids clothes and toys second hand can be a total life-saver, but you have to know where to look.

I’ve been a mom for more than a decade and the second hand kids clothing market has definitely changed for the better in recent years. Long gone are the days when you had to sift through racks of old baseball tournament tees to find one measly toddler-sized Gymboree shirt with stretched out arm holes. Not that there’s no value to be found in the aisles of your local children’s thrift store — they sometimes house absolute gems — but now, there’s an easier way to find exactly the kind of second hand kids stuff you you’re after.

There are some amazing websites fully dedicated to buying and selling used children’s clothes and second hand toys, as well as some popular resale sites that have a vast kid’s selection alongside their other offerings. Whether you want to buy top brands for less, sell outgrown items, or just find a new winter coat that doesn’t break the bank, these are the best places to find second hand kids stuff.

Kidsy

Kidsy is an online marketplace with thousands of second hand kids clothes, toys, books, and gear listed by real parents. Shop for the kids items you need by condition (new with tags, new without tags, good, fair, or functional with defects), by brand, item type, and delivery method. Message sellers directly with questions, make an offer, or buy it immediately for the price listed. If you list your own second hand kids clothing or toys for sale, you get to set the price, and are responsible for packaging and shipping your items. Kids takes a small 5% commission on every item sold.

What they offer: Children’s clothing, pajamas, outerwear, shoes, and accessories, plus kids toys and gear.

Brands you might find: Carter’s, Disney, Janie and Jack, The Children’s Place, Matilda Jane, Fisher-Price, Baby Einstein

Toycycle

Whether you’re looking for gently used kids toys and clothes or deals on open-box and new items, Toycycle has a variety to choose from. With a large selection of puzzles, wooden toys, books, building toys, dolls, and games, this is one of the top places to find used kids toys for sale online. When you shop for clothes on the site, you can sort clothing by condition, age, and size from newborn to 7 youth.

For sellers, fill a Toycycle clean-out box or stuff and send bag with kids clothes and toys in good used condition from anywhere in the U.S., or choose curbside pickup in the San Francisco Bay Area. When selling clothing, the site does not accept discount brands such as Old Navy or Target’s Cat & Jack brand, but they will accept Carter’s and Baby Gap items if they’re new with tags. All items are sold on consignment, and some conditions and fees may apply to items, depending on condition. Once your items sell, you can choose to receive a cash payout via PayPal or Venmo or an electronic store credit.

What they offer: Children’s toys, books, clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Brands you might find: PlanToys, Lovevery, Hape, Melissa & Doug, Janie and Jack, Nike, Zara, Primary, Hanna Andersson

Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

Once Upon A Child

If you’re more comfortable shopping and selling at a brick and mortar children’s thrift store than online, Once Upon A Child has locations across the U.S. where you can sell and shop in store. You can sell gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, books, and even some furniture in good condition and receive cash on the spot. Pro tip: Call your local store before you go to see what their most-desired items are to get the most bang for your buck. The selection of clothing, toys, and gear in stores varies by location, but you can typically find a wide variety of essential clothing, fun toys, and stylish looks for kids.

What they offer: Children’s clothing, pajamas, outerwear, shoes, costumes, and accessories, plus kids toys and gear.

Brands you might find: Cat & Jack, Carter’s, Gap Kids, Old Navy, Columbia, Nike

Kidizen

When you sell your outgrown children’s clothes and toys on Kidizen, you have the option to list and sell items yourself or let the site’s personal sellers (called “scouts”) do the work for you. They also have a variety of shipping options to choose from and a ton of handy info guides to walk you through the selling process. You can also shop a selection of kids clothing, shoes, toys, and accessories from Kidizen sellers, all curated on one easy-to-navigate online shop.

What they offer: Kids clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, books, and gear.

Brands you might find: Fisher-Price, American Girl, Melissa & Doug, Disney, Patagonia, Mini Boden, Zara

GoodBuy Gear

You can shop for and sell a variety of gently-used kids toys and gear on GoodBuy Gear. They offer a range of toys for pretend play, building toys, wooden toys, puzzles, games, and more, including outdoor toys and sports equipment and big-ticket items like bicycles and ride-on toys. For selling used items, GoodBuy Gear does only operate in select areas, so once you enter your zip code on the site, you can see what the best option is for you to sell or trade your kid’s gear.

What they offer: Kids toys and baby gear.

Brands you might find: Lovevery, Strider, Melissa & Doug, B. Toys, Huffy, InStep, Hasbro

The Swoondle Society

The Swoondle Society is a kids clothing resale site that operates primarily on a trade-based model. When you send in a prepaid trade-in bag with gently used kids clothing, each item is assigned a level 1-5 to determine its trade value. Then, you can use that trade value to shop online and order a like-for-like value item from that same trade level. Kids clothing sizes infant through children’s 16 in gently used, good condition is accepted. You can also simply shop for used children’s clothing on The Swoondle Society website or sign up for a membership to start trading.

What they offer: Clothing, shoes, and accessories for kids, toddlers, and babies.

Brands you might find: Janie and Jack, Gymboree, H&M, Gap Kids, Tea Collection, Nike, Jacadi

Shop Tomorrows

Using their unique token system, you can sell outgrown kids clothing on Shop Tomorrows, and earn funds to shop for new-to-you items on the site. (Basically, $1 equals 1 token on the site.) To list items for sale, sign up for an account, snap some photos, fill out a form, and create your listing. Then, you’ll get an email when an items sells with instructions on next steps, and tokens in exchange for the items sold. You can also purchase tokens for $1 each or earn tokens through various promotions and bonus opportunities.

What they offer: Clothing, shoes, and accessories for kids, toddlers, and babies.

Brands you might find: Cat & Jack, Gap Kids, Crewcuts by J. Crew, Ralph Lauren, Patagonia

Vestiaire Collective

Formerly Tradesy, the newly rebranded Vestiaire Collective is a high-end resale website that offers a host of designer clothing and accessories for kids, women, and men. You can list your own pre-loved luxury kids items easily by adding a few photos and some information on the site, ship them for free with a pre-paid label when they sell, and earn up to 85% of the sale price. Whether you’re buying or selling, experts are available to authenticate each and every listing to ensure that the goods sold meet quality and authentication standards. All sales on Vestiaire Collective are final.

What they offer: Designer children’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Brands you might find: Gucci, Burberry, Moncler, Nike, Dolce & Gabbana, H&M, Zara, Balenciaga

ThredUp

An online consignment and thrift store, ThredUp has a ton of gently used children’s clothing to buy at a fraction of the cost of retail stores. Find tops and tees for under $5, jeans and sweaters under $10, plus a variety of outerwear starting at just $6. Shop by brand, find items that are new with tags, or browse a selection of sale items.

Looking to sell kids clothes? ThredUp will send you a kit for you to add your items to and send off for free. After inspection, they’ll photograph and post your items for you, sell them, ship them, and then pay you in cash or shopping credit after the 14-day return window for your items has passed. Payouts and consignment windows do vary by brand (designer brands like Gucci have longer windows, and some low-priced brands like Old Navy are ineligible for payout) so be sure to check their website for more details.

What they offer: Kids clothing, pajamas, outerwear, shoes, costumes, and accessories.

Brands you might find: Zara, Nike, Gap Kids, Janie and Jack, Mini Boden, Hanna Andersson, Tea Collection, Ralph Lauren, Converse

Bagsy

Bagsy is one of the top online kids consignment stores to find boutique children’s clothing at a fraction of the original cost. Here, you won’t find retail brands like Old Navy or Carter’s, but you will find specialty items from boutique brands like Mud Pie and Matilda Jane. To send your child’s outgrown items to Bagsy, order a consignment bag for $3.99, fill it with your items, and you’ll earn money when the accepted items sell. All kids clothing must be free of stains and damage, plus be listed on their accepted brands page. Unaccepted items can be donated or returned to you for a return shipping fee of $12.99. When your items sell, you’ll receive 40% of the sale price via PayPal or as a credit to shop on the site.

What they offer: Boutique children’s clothing and accessories.

Brands you might find: Matilda Jane, Little English, Bella Bliss, Mud Pie, Ugg, Petit Plume, Pink Chicken, American Girl

Berri Kids Boutique

Based in California, Berri Kids Boutique is an online kids clothing shop that offers a range of new and gently used children’s clothing from a variety of well-known brands. They buy used children’s clothing from local parents in the San Francisco Bay Area to fill the virtual racks of their online resale shop, and all items are carefully inspected prior to being listed. The site uses PayPal for secure payments and all major credit cards are accepted. Returns are accepted for items in their original condition with tags attached.

What they offer: Clothes, pajamas, outerwear, and accessories for kids and babies.

Brands you might find: Mini Boden, Ralph Lauren, Gap, Gymboree, Nordstrom, Old Navy, Mud Pie, Hanna Andersson, Crewcuts by J.Crew

Sweet Pea & Teddy

Sweet Pea & Teddy has a variety of gently used children’s clothes in sizes newborn through 14 years, as well as a small selection of kids books and toys, available to order online. Browse their site by size, type, or by style (preppy, causal, nautical, athletic, etc.) to find top brands at a fraction of their original price. New items are added daily and monthly themed showcases are featured on the site’s homepage to show you what’s most in-demand at that time. All items are final sale.

What they offer: Kids clothes, pajamas, swimwear, accessories, toys, books, curated baby clothes bundles, plus handbags for mom.

Brands you might find: Hanna Andersson, Gymboree, Janie & Jack, Matilda Jane, Mud Pie, Carter’s, Gap Kids, Adidas

Poshmark

When you buy or sell used children’s clothes on Poshmark, you’ll experience a person-to-person transaction in their virtual marketplace. It’s similar to buying and selling something on Facebook Marketplace, but it’s backed by Poshmark and you can use PayPal, so it’s less of a gamble. As a seller, you snap a pic of your item, post it to the site with a description and asking price, and Poshmark will send you a pre-paid, pre-addressed label to ship your items once they sell. There are multiple options for transfer of funds on Poshmark including PayPal and Venmo. You can also use the money you earn from sales to make purchases. On Poshmark, you can often find a large selection of designer goods and some rare toys, so this is a good virtual market to scour if you’re in the market for those items.

What they offer: Kids clothes, pajamas, swimwear, accessories, shoes, costumes, and toys, as well as items for adults, pets, and home goods.

Brands you might find: Abercrombie Kids, OshKosh B’Gosh, Keen, Columbia, Gucci, Burberry, Squishmallow, Funko