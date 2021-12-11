If you're looking for some new wardrobe staples after you have a baby, the best postpartum jeans will be comfortable to wear and come in a style, fit, rise, and wash that makes you feel absolutely amazing in them. True denim is made from 100% cotton, but if you’re in the postpartum period, you might prefer picks that are blended with spandex (also known as elastane) since the stretchiness could be a comfier fit for your changing body. You may also want to consider jeans that feature some polyester since it’s majorly durable for easy washing — and as a bonus, jeans with polyester will also hold their shape well — or picks that are made from semi-synthetic rayon/viscose that’s super breathable.

When it comes to selecting the style of your jeans, it all boils down to personal preference. Choose from styles like fitted skinny jeans, classic straight leg options, more relaxed loose-fit styles like boyfriend jeans, flared bootcut options, tapered picks that narrow as they go down the leg, or even jogger-style denim for a sweats-meets-jeans look. Next, consider the wash that appeals most to you, as well as whether you’re interested in design details like distressing, a raw hem, or a cropped length.

If you are struggling to find a pair of jeans that fit well or would like some extra flexibility, seek out picks with an elastic waistband or an adjustable waistband. Pull-on styles usually offer some compression and added support, while a drawstring waistband lets you customize the fit.

These 12 pairs of jeans are all great picks for the postpartum period — and Amazon reviewers confirm it! With a wide variety of options available, surely you’ll find your new favorite pair of jeans.

1 A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Pull-On Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a whopping 70,000-plus reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.2-star rating overall, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans are clearly a favorite on the site, including among those that are postpartum since the pull-on waistband is wildly comfortable and supportive. Made from cotton, polyester, and elastane, this skinny jean is fitted through the hips and thighs, and it boasts a mid-rise. The back pockets are functional, while the ones in the front are just for looks. Choose from a few wash options or some fun colors, too, like green or burgundy. It comes in three inseam lengths. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I got these pants at one month postpartum. My waist is too small for maternity wear, but still too big for my regular pre-baby jeans. AND my c-section incision is right where zippers can irritate it! After a month of wearing yoga pants and robes around the house, it was time to get some kind of upgrade so I could just go out! After lots of searching these jeans were the perfect fit. They are incredibly comfortable and have just the right amount of stretch. I can squat or easily get up and down from the floor to do tummy time with my baby, wrangle my two 50 pound dogs with the leash, etc. with the ease of yoga pants AND I NEVER have to pull them up! That's right, they stay put even better than my pre-baby jeans with a belt! They are stylish and have functional pockets. The denim is quality material that's not too thin or too thick and the dark wash looks pulled together.” Available sizes: 2 — 28, in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch lengths

2 A Pair Of Denim Joggers Vetinee High Rise Jogger Jeans Amazon $36 See On Amazon Seeking the comfort of sweats but the look of jeans? Opt for this pick for Vetinee for the best of both worlds. The denim joggers have a loose fit with elastic ankle cuffs. The high-rise waist also features elastic. Plus, it’s adjustable thanks to the drawstring detail. The two side pockets are functional. While the exact fabric percentages are not listed, Amazon reviewers indicate this pick is a soft material with some stretch. Choose from three different color options — light blue, dark blue, and gray. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I absolutely love how soft the fabric is. This product is truly comfortable to [wear]. I'm just saying mommy approved” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A Pull-On Pair Of Bootcut Jeans Riders by Lee Indigo Pull On Boot Cut Jean Amazon $37 See On Amazon Many Amazon reviewers commented that this pick from Riders by Lee looks like an ordinary pair of jeans, when in reality they feature a pull-on, wide elastic waistband for support and comfort — perfect for post-baby life. In addition to a stretchy waistband, this pick features 2% spandex for stretch throughout. In the material, cotton and polyester combine to make this pick soft yet durable. The mid-rise jeans feature a bootcut bottom and a looser fit. Choose from dark or medium wash options, as well as black. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “BEST PULL ON JEANS EVER!! They look like real jeans, and they are so comfortable. Perfect for my postpartum body. Not sure I'll ever wear real jeans again!” Available sizes: 6 — 18, including petite sizes

4 An Ultra-Stretchy Pair Of Pull-On Jeans For A Great Price No Nonsense Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Featuring 7% spandex (along with cotton and polyester), this pick from No Nonsense is by far the stretchiest option on this list. The pants toe the line between jeans (they certainly have the appearance of true denim!) and leggings with a pull-on waistband and faux detailing, including the front pockets and fly. This pick features a slim fit, mid-rise, and functional back pockets. With an ultra-low price tag of under $20, it’s nearly impossible to say no to these stylish jeggings. Choose from a few different blue washes, plus a few color options like white or green. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I was pleasantly surprised by these pants. I was afraid that being leggings they were going to be too flimsy, But I think they're perfect! I was looking for something as in between postpartum between my maternity pants and getting back into my old jeans. These are so comfortable and the fabric is not too thin. I don't normally wear leggings as pants, but I feel comfortable in these. They're not buttery soft obviously, but so much softer than jeans! I highly recommend them!” Available sizes: Small — 3X

5 These High-Rise Tapered Jean With A Ton Of Wash & Color Options LEE Relaxed-Fit Tapered-Leg Jean Amazon $27 See On Amazon With loads of colors and washes available, you’ll surely fall in love with one (or more!) of these jeans from LEE. Beyond the extensive number of options, you’ll also adore how comfortable this pick is thanks to its relaxed fit and elasticized waistband that'll move with your body. Made from 99% cotton and 1% spandex, the jeans are soft with some stretch. Other notable features include a tapered leg, a button and zipper closure, a high rise, and pockets just in the front. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Nobody told me there was an elastic waist omg! So comfortable and cute. Just what I was looking for. High waist Mom pants I can wear to work. Very relaxed fit; good worn with flats but not boots or heels so much. Overall I am impressed!” Available sizes: 4 — 20, including short and long sizes

6 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans With A Drawstring Waist Twiin Sisters Drawstring Waist Slim Fit Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon The elastic drawstring waist on these jeans from Twiin Sisters is a serious game changer. It’s adjustable to fit your changing body, allowing you to get a lot more use out of the pants in the long run. Plus, the elasticity of the waist is super comfy. The skinny jeans are made from mostly cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch. They feature ripped knees and five functional pockets. Choose from a range of wash options. They’re all at least a little distressed, but some colors are more distressed than others. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are my favorite jeans. I just had a baby and needed some transition jeans, but they have changed my life forever!!! They feel just like leggings, but look like jeans. Ended up getting another pair!! I may not go back to regular jeans ever again.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

7 A Pair Of Super Distressed Straight Leg Jeans Sidefeel Raw Hem Jeans Amazon $33 See On Amazon Distressed jeans are all the rage, and this pick from Sidefeel certainly takes the cake with its raw hem, rips, and holes for the ultimate casual-chic look. While this pick is definitely trendy, the jeans are still a good match for those in the postpartum period since they have some stretch (thanks to 1% elastane). Amazon reviewers confirm they’re quite comfortable, too. This pick boasts a slim fit, mid-rise, and functional button and zipper closure. Choose from different wash options, as well as other styles with a variety of design details. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I can’t believe how cute and comfortable these jeans are! I’m blown away. They are a stretchy denim and super comfortable. Fit like a glove.” Available sizes: Small (4 - 6) — XX-Large (18 - 20)

8 These Stylish Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans Goodthreads Cropped Jean Amazon $50 See On Amazon The cropped length (it is a 25-inch inseam to be exact) and wide leg on these jeans from Goodthreads makes this pick a total standout among the bunch. And while these jeans are in fact super stylish, rest assured that they’re also a good option for the postpartum period since they’re stretchy — featuring 3.5% elastane! — and boast a high rise. Other features include a raw hem, four functional buttons in front, and five-pocket styling. Choose from five wash options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These jeans are every bit as cute, comfortable, and stylish as they appear - I must admit I was surprised. I’m typically a brand-name buyer when it comes to denim, but I’m now persuaded to keep Goodthreads products in mind. Really awesome quality, color, and fit. I wouldn’t hesitate to buy this brand again!” Available sizes: 0 — 24

9 A Pair Of Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans ellos Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you prefer baggier jeans, this pick from ellos is a great option: The boyfriend jeans are loose-fitting but still structured at the same time. Made from a combination of cotton and spandex, the jeans are soft with some stretch. The mid-rise, cuffed bottoms, and light distressing are all features that you’ll adore. This pick boasts front and back pockets, and a functional button and zipper closure. Choose from a range of wash options or a white, too. This pick has a 29-inch inseam. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These jeans are as comfortable as they look on the model. I am a size 16 and ordered my size. They are loose fitting, but in a good way. I received compliments right away. These jeans pair well with everything and you feel like you are wearing your jams.” Available sizes: 10 Plus — 34 Plus

10 A High-Rise Bootcut Jean Levi's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans Amazon $48 See On Amazon The flared bottoms on these jeans from Levi’s has Amazon reviewers swooning — this pick boasts a solid 4.4-star rating overall on the site, among 1,100 and growing reviews. Made from a combination of cotton, viscose, polyester, and elastane, the bootcut jeans are soft and stretchy, but will hold their shape well even with repeated wear. The high rise sits above the waist — a feature that many postpartum people prefer. This pick is slim fitting through the hips and thighs, and it has a functional button and zipper closure. Choose from a variety of washes and two inseam lengths — short (30 inches) and medium (32 inches). Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I put those on and couldn't take them back off! So comfortable and shape holds all day! [...] I'm wearing theses with sneakers, looks so groovy!” Available sizes: 24 — 46 waist, in short and regular inseams

11 A Pair Of Bootcut Jeans With A Mid-Rise Riders by Lee Indigo Midrise Bootcut Jean Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Comfortable” is a word that pops up over and over again in the reviews section for these Riders by Lee jeans, a definite win for those that are postpartum. Made from 69% cotton, 30% polyester, and 1% spandex, the jeans are stretchy, durable, and soft, with a regular fit and a mid rise. The bootcut style flairs just a bit at the bottom, and the petite and long sizing options ensure a good length for all, regardless of your height (or if you prefer a cropped look). The button, zipper, and pockets are all functional on this pick. Choose from three wash options, including black. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love these jeans. already bought 3 of them. very comfortable, looks great. just what I wanted.” Available sizes: 16 — 26, including petite and long sizes