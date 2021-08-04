The Best Postpartum Clothes, From Jeans To Sleepwear

After I had my babies, there was nothing I wanted more than to stop wearing maternity clothes. Of course, since my body still had a lot of changing to do I couldn’t jump right back into my regular clothes, either, so I made it my mission to hunt down the best and most comfortable postpartum clothes out there. Shockingly, this was much harder than I anticipated, because there aren’t nearly as many options as I had hoped. So, to save you some time, here are some tips to help you find the best postpartum clothes on the market.

Comfortable Postpartum Dresses

When it comes to finding the most comfortable postpartum clothes, you can’t go wrong with flowy dresses. Wrap dresses work great because you can adjust them as your tummy and breasts change, and just about anything with some stretch will continue to work well as your body settles. Unlike during pregnancy, though, you will want to stay away from dresses that may be a smidge too long, because your tummy will be coming down instead of continuing to pop out (which means your dress will get even longer rather than shorter as time goes on).

Best Postpartum Jeans & Pants

There’s no getting around this one, it’s hard to find a pair of well-fitting pants during the postpartum period. You may have some maternity pants you can still wear post-baby, but a lot of them may be too big for you now. If you’re struggling with that in-between zone, look for pants that have a stretchy or adjustable waist, whether it’s with a belly band, elastic, drawstring, or smocking. If they happen to have some compression, that’s great if you need the support, but it’s certainly not a requirement because the best postpartum clothes are the ones that look good without being uncomfortable.

Most Comfortable Postpartum Sleepwear

After the baby arrives, you will be up and down a lot with the baby and your hormones will still be all over the place. For me, this meant I was sweating profusely so I needed pajamas that would help me stay somewhat cool and were quick to dry. If you’re breastfeeding, you’ll also want to think about getting some sleepwear that is nursing friendly, so that you can quickly and easily feed the baby without having to deal with taking off and putting on different shirts. Finally, remember that your baby will be snuggled up next to you when you’re wearing these pajamas, so the softer the fabric, the better.

Postpartum Loungewear

You’ll be doing a lot of lounging during the postpartum period (note, lounging does not necessarily mean relaxing, especially with a new baby) and when it comes to loungewear comfort is definitely key. The pants you buy should have adjustable waists, and ideally some stretch, and your tops should be soft and loose enough to keep you cozy. One thing to keep in mind when shopping for postpartum loungewear is that your baby will very likely be spitting up on these clothes, so the easier they are to clean the better.

Comfy Postpartum Workout Clothes

Whether you want postpartum workout clothes to actually work out in or just lounge in is totally up to you. That being said, if you are planning on being active in them, you’ll want to think about how best to support your changing body based on the type of workout you plan on doing. If you’re into high-impact workouts, some high-waist leggings with a little (not a lot of) compression will help you as you rebuild your core strength and a good sports bra is key, especially if you’re breastfeeding since your size will change dramatically throughout the day. For low-impact workouts, high-waisted pants are still a good idea for support and you can opt for a more comfortable bra. Regardless of your workout, though, a flowy top is a great idea, and if you can adjust it by tying it as your body changes, then that’s even better.

There’s no getting around the fact that finding the best postpartum clothes takes a bit of work. When you’re doing your shopping, just remember to focus on finding pieces that are comfortable, that will adjust along with your body, and that will make nursing easy.