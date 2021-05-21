When you’re expecting, there are some events that are too important to skip. Oftentimes, this includes more formal events, which means you will need a few maternity cocktail dresses in your wardrobe. Thankfully, there are plenty of stylish options out there that will have you and your bump looking party-ready in no time.

There are quite a few reasons you may need a cocktail dress during pregnancy, like weddings, business gatherings, holiday parties, or even a babymoon date night. Rest assured, you’ll likely be wearing your leggings and flowy t-shirt dresses for the majority of your pregnancy, but there are bound to be a few times you’ll need to glam it up over the course of 40 weeks. When that time comes, you’ll be pleased to discover that there is no shortage of maternity dresses to choose from.

Since maternity clothing has come a long way since our parent's time, you’ll probably even be able to find a maternity cocktail dress that fits your pre-pregnancy style. Whether you are looking for a long-sleeve, bodycon, strapless, printed, A-line, or even a sparkly dress, there is a maternity version out there for you. Here are some fantastic options to consider.

Short Sleeve Black Dress Coolmee Womens Maternity Dresses Casual Ruched Short Sleeve Irregular Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon Available in several colors and in sizes S - XL $23.99 See on Amazon Since it is made out of soft, stretchy rayon, this dress not only looks good but is also super comfortable. It has ruched details on the side, a high neckline, and an asymmetrical hem to help it stand out.

Flowy Knee-Length Dress PinkBlush Burgundy Chevron Mesh Overlay Maternity Dress Pink Blush Maternity Available in six colors and in sizes S - XL (size availability varies by color) $72 See on Pink Blush Maternity This dress comes in six different colors, so there is bound to be one that is perfect for your event. Its lining is made from rayon, so it has a good amount of stretch, and the mesh overlay has minimalistic chevron details that add texture without being too busy.

Navy Blue Maternity Dress ASOS Design Maternity Pleated Cami Midi Dress With Drawstring Waist in Navy ASOS Available in sizes 2-16 $46 See on ASOS You’ll be extra comfortable in this navy blue midi dress because it has a drawstring empire waist that you can adjust as needed while your bump grows. It also features pleats, cami straps (that are not adjustable), and a v-neckline.

Black Maxi Dress LaDiwithaBaBy, Black Halter Maternity Dress Etsy Available in sizes S - XL $195 See on Etsy If you’re not a fan of short dresses, opt for a simple black maxi dress like this one instead. It has a halter neckline and the strap can either be tied at the neck or crossed on the back and pulled to the front for a little bow at the waist. The dress is made from stretchy high-end Ponte knit fabric and is made to order, so you’ll get the highest quality.

Floral Cocktail Dress Print Maternity Wrap Dress in Red Print Nordstrom Available in two colors and in sizes XS - XL $69.95 See on Nordstrom Who says you can’t rock some colors at a cocktail event? This maternity dress has a bright floral print and it’s made primarily from viscose fabric, which doesn’t have a ton of stretch, however, the wrap style allows you to easily adjust the dress to fit your growing belly.

A-Line Maternity Dress A-LINE MATERNITY DRESS A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes S - L $70.40 $88 See on A Pea in the Pod A-line dresses always seem to look good, and during pregnancy is no exception. This one is made mostly from soft and stretchy rayon, so it looks fancy while also being comfortable, has elbow-length sleeves, and hits right above the knees. If it feels a little too casual, dress it up with some gold accessories and a cute pair of flats.

Maternity Slip Dress The Harlow Dress HATCH Available in two colors and in sizes 0-3 (size availability varies) $298 See on HATCH For something a little fancier, this dress has a silky look and feel, a cowl neck, and is still bra-friendly. It its right below the knee and, thanks to its flowy design, can even be worn postpartum.

Plus Size Cold-Shoulder Dress Plus Size Maternity Dress Mom2Be Maternity Available in two colors and in sizes XL - 2XL $22.95 See on Mom2Be Maternity Available in either black or red, this knee-length dress features shoulder cutouts and three-quarter length sleeves. Its design is bra-friendly and perfect for a more casual cocktail event.

White Cocktail Dress Ponte Bell Sleeve Dress in Ivory 2 Ingrid and Isabel Available in four colors and in sizes XS - XL (availability varies by color) $59.99 $108 See on Ingrid and Isabel Change things up a bit with this white ponte cocktail dress. With bell-sleeves, a stretchy fabric, and a flowy silhouette this dress is both gorgeous and comfortable, plus it can be worn postpartum. If white isn’t your color, then choose from red, plum, or black instead.

Mermaid Dress My Bump Maternity Midi Dress in Red Amazon Available in a variety of colors/patterns and in sizes S - XL $31.99 See on Amazon This maternity cocktail dress is available in 32 different colors/patterns, so there’s bound to be one that fits your style. It’s made with four-way stretch so that it can grow with your belly and, when it’s being worn, hugs your body without feeling confining. It hits right at the knees, features a high neckline, and will look great throughout your pregnancy.

Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress ASOS Design Maternity Baby Shower Plisse Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress in Navy ASOS Available in sizes 2-16 $46 See on ASOS For a little bit of a different (but still beautiful) look, this lightweight maternity cocktail dress has subtle tight pleats that give it some texture, a deep v-neckline, and balloon sleeves with elastic cuffs. It’s pretty glam all on its own, but with the right accessories you can dress it up even more.

Red Cocktail Dress SAVI MOM Sochi Long Sleeve Maternity Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes XS - XL $79 See on Nordstrom When you’re wearing this knit dress you’ll feel like you’re in your favorite oversized sweater because it’s made from soft and stretchy fabric and slips on and off over the head. If you get up close to it, you’ll see some very small ribbed detailing that allows the dress to grow with you and your belly throughout pregnancy. Plus, you can also wear this post-baby.

Chiffon Maternity Dress Mauve Chiffon Flocked Floral Maternity Dress Pink Blush Maternity Available in three colors and in sizes S - L (availability varies) $78 See on Pink Blush Maternity This dress comes in three different colors, all of which are perfect for a cocktail event. It’s double lined with a soft overlay that features textured floral details and a roomy, pleated empire waist so that it will fit for most of your pregnancy. It’s important to note that this dress has a zipper closure on the back and doesn’t have much stretch.

Ruched Dress 3/4 Sleeve Shirred Maternity Dress in Jet Black Ingrid and Isabel Available in five colors and in sizes XS - XL (availability varies) $39.99 $98 See on Ingrid and Isabell Basically the maternity version of a sheath dress, this black number is form fitting and features side ruching to complement your growing belly. What’s great about this knit jersey dress is that it’s so versatile that it can be dressed up for a cocktail event or down for something more casual.

Bodycon Cocktail Dress Textured Bodycon Maternity Dress in Black/White Print A Pea in the Pod Available in two colors and in sizes XS - L $50 $98 See on A Pea in the Pod Designed to fit during and after pregnancy, this form-fitting dress is available in two colors and is made from soft, stretchy spandex so that it hugs your curves without restricting movement. The dress pulls on/off over the head and the three-quarter length sleeves are perfect for any time of the year.

Wrap Dress ASOS Design Maternity Nursing Mini Wrap Dress with Long Sleeves in Leopard Print ASOS Available in sizes 2-16 $40 See on ASOS You can wear this cocktail dress during pregnancy and postpartum because it’s both bump and nursing-friendly. In addition to the amazing leopard print, the dress also features a wrap front to accommodate a growing belly and is made from a soft, lightweight fabric.

Long Sleeve Maternity Dress Tiffany Baby Bump Boutique Available in sizes S - XL $34 See on Baby Bump Boutique Perfect for an event on a chilly night, this black dress is made from heavier fabric and has long sleeves to keep you warm. It also features a wide v-neckline, a fitted silhouette, and has enough stretch to last you throughout your pregnancy.

Black & Sequin Maternity Dress The Amira Caftan HATCH O/S and available in two colors $428 See on HATCH If you’re looking for something with a little sparkle, this is it. It’s available in either red or black, both of which have gold sequin detailing. Designed as a one-size-fits-most dress, it’s super flowy and comfortable and can totally still be worn post-baby.

Velvet Cocktail Dress My Bump Maternity Dress Velvet in Red Amazon Available in a variety of colors and in sizes S - XL $27.99 See on Amazon This velvet dress is available in a variety of colors and is made with four-way stretch to ensure a snug but comfortable fit. The dress’s fabric is soft to the touch and has a gorgeous sheen, so you’ll definitely be turning heads when you rock it at your next cocktail event.

Strapless Midi Dress Aza Dress Mama + Mimba Available in sizes S - L $62 See on Mama + Mimba Not a fan of the classic little black dress? Then, consider this leopard print strapless number that has ruched details on the front and back and is made from a soft stretchy fabric that will hug your bump and grow right along with it.

Little Black Dress Ellie Flora Women's Maternity Sleeveless Dress Mom2Be Maternity Available in two colors and in sizes S - XL $21.99 See on Mom2Be Maternity If you’re on the hunt for a classic little black dress, try this sleeveless one made from soft, stretchy cotton. It can be dressed up or down, depending on how you accessorize it, and if black isn’t really your color, it’s also available in navy blue.

Asymmetrical Hem Dress Long Sleeve Asymmetrical Hem Maternity Dress in True Navy Ingrid and Isabel Available in three colors and in sizes XS - XL (size availability varies) $44.99 $58 See on Ingrid and Isabel In addition to the asymmetrical hemline, this dress is fitted in the mid-section and legs, but has a looser fit at the top, giving it a totally unique look. The fabric contains a lot of stretches so the dress will fit throughout your pregnancy without getting to be too tight. This dress comes in either blue, plum, or dark charcoal.

Light Colored Maternity Dress Angel Maternity Ruched Maternity Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes XS - XL $59.95 See on Nordstrom For an event that calls for light attire, this white short-sleeved dress with ruched sides is a perfect choice. It’s especially great for warmer events because it’s made from cotton and rayon, giving it a soft lightweight feel, similar to a teeshirt.

Lace Cocktail Dress Navy Cocktail Dress Black Swan Maternity Available in sizes M - XL $25 $45 See on Black Swan Maternity You can’t go wrong with a lacy dress like this one at a cocktail party. It features three-quarter length sleeves and a hemline that hits right at the knees and a silky ribbon to tie at the waist for some extra detail.

Form-Fitting Midi Dress Luxe Midi Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes XS - XL $68 See on A Pea in the Pod This dress is the perfect blend of modest and sexy with a high neckline, midi length, and fitted silhouette. The dress’s fabric is super soft and stretchy so that it will grow with your belly throughout your pregnancy without ended up baggy over time.

As nice as it is to have the “pregnancy card” in your back pocket for events you’re not thrilled about, it’s also fun to get dressed up and go out now and then. These maternity cocktail dresses are perfect for just that, and once the night is over you can go right back to wearing your tried and true cozy leggings.