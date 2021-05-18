Dressing for your bump is one of the fun parts of pregnancy. And at some point, you probably will want to document how adorable you (and your belly) are with some pics. That’s when you’re going to need something snazzy to wear, and when nothing in your closet will do, these maternity dresses for photoshoots can help you look beautiful before you give birth.
When it comes to maternity dresses, you really have a ton of choices. You might opt for a lacy little number that opens in the middle to strategically show off your belly, or you might want to be more discreet and cover up your bump instead. Luckily, the options are endless when it comes to styles. You can go for high drama with a long, flowing gown that can be flipped out to create a wave-like effect, or a simple dress that puts the spotlight straight on your belly. It’s also important to think how you’re going to pose — will you be taking black and white silhouettes, where you’d probably prefer a more form-fitting frock? Or are you going all in and posing in a body of water (think the ocean, a lake, or even a milk bath), so it should be a dress that you don’t mind getting wet — and possibly ruined.
And as for the photoshoot, well, that all depends on how big (ha) you want to go. Do you plan to hire professionals to get you glammed up, or will you just keep your makeup to a minimum? Are you going to contract a professional photographer to capture the images, (with wind machines, strobes, and a bevy of backdrops), or will your BFF snap some shots on your phone?
No matter what route you choose, you can create some gorgeous images of this most beautiful stage of pregnancy with these maternity dresses for photoshoots.
If you want to make the most of your maternity photoshoot, you’ll want to get a dress that will dazzle. That way, you can celebrate your bump in style and create some beautiful images of yourself and Baby that you’ll both love for a lifetime.