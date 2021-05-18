Dressing for your bump is one of the fun parts of pregnancy. And at some point, you probably will want to document how adorable you (and your belly) are with some pics. That’s when you’re going to need something snazzy to wear, and when nothing in your closet will do, these maternity dresses for photoshoots can help you look beautiful before you give birth.

When it comes to maternity dresses, you really have a ton of choices. You might opt for a lacy little number that opens in the middle to strategically show off your belly, or you might want to be more discreet and cover up your bump instead. Luckily, the options are endless when it comes to styles. You can go for high drama with a long, flowing gown that can be flipped out to create a wave-like effect, or a simple dress that puts the spotlight straight on your belly. It’s also important to think how you’re going to pose — will you be taking black and white silhouettes, where you’d probably prefer a more form-fitting frock? Or are you going all in and posing in a body of water (think the ocean, a lake, or even a milk bath), so it should be a dress that you don’t mind getting wet — and possibly ruined.

And as for the photoshoot, well, that all depends on how big (ha) you want to go. Do you plan to hire professionals to get you glammed up, or will you just keep your makeup to a minimum? Are you going to contract a professional photographer to capture the images, (with wind machines, strobes, and a bevy of backdrops), or will your BFF snap some shots on your phone?

No matter what route you choose, you can create some gorgeous images of this most beautiful stage of pregnancy with these maternity dresses for photoshoots.

1 A Maternity Dress That’s Good For Your Second Trimester Knee-Length Wrap Dress With Belt Etsy Available in sizes 6-14 $46.96 see on etsy You don’t have to be nine months along in order to have a maternity photoshoot. This colorful wrap dress from Etsy seller Kallistyles might be a good fit for your second trimester, before your bump gets too big. It’s made from a light, non-stretchy polyester fabric. Adjust the belt over your belly to complete your look.

2 A Maternity Dress That Celebrates Your Rainbow Baby Maternity Rainbow Striped Maxi Dress lukalula Available in sizes S - 2XL $50.08 see on lukalula After every storm comes the rainbow. So celebrate your rainbow baby in this beautiful (and super flowy) Maternity Rainbow Striped Maxi Dress from lukalula. It runs a little big, so make sure to check out the sizing chart so that it fits properly. And with its extra layers of tulle, you’ll totally have beautiful pictures to pick from.

3 A Maternity Dress That’s Absolutely Elegant Saslax Maternity Elegant Fitted Maternity Gown Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $39.99 see on amazon While some maternity dresses open to show the bump, you won’t be showing much skin in the Saslax Maternity Gown. It covers you completely from the shoulders down, and has a small train for added elegance. The 95% rayon and 5% spandex combo means that it’ll be soft and stretchy to grow with your curves.

4 A Maternity Dress That Splits In The Front Maternity Dress for Photography Off Shoulder Chiffon Gown Amazon Available in sizes S - XL $25.49 $29.99 see on amazon This maternity dress makes your bump the star of the photoshoot. The off-shoulder maternity maxi dress has a sheer chiffon top layer, which cinches under the bust. It opens in the middle so you can cradle your bump beautifully.

5 A Maternity Dress That’s White And Angelic Pregnant Mother Dress New Maternity Dress Walmart Available in sizes S - XL $25.98 see on Walmart Let’s say that you’re looking for a gown that would be great for black and white images. That’s why you’ll love this one from Walmart, which boasts ¾ sleeves to cover your arms. The lace detail on the bust gives it additional interest, and the above-the-belly belt will help show off your bump.

6 A Maternity Dress That Gives The Glam Blush Silk & Eyelash Lace Maternity Gown Seraphine Available in sizes 0-2 - 14-16 £269 see on seraphine This Blush Silk & Eyelash Lace Maternity Gown from Seraphine can do double duty as both a maternity photoshoot gown and dress for another fancy occasion. If you’re going to shell out beaucoup bucks, you might as well get more than one wearing out of the dress. It could be worn for a wedding or any other special occasion that requires you to skip the sweats.

7 A Maternity Dress That Makes You Feel Like A Mermaid Strapless Ruched Mermaid Gown With Chiffon Sexy Mama Maternity Available in sizes 0-5 $160 see on sexy mama maternity You’ll make a splash at your photoshoot wearing the Strapless Ruched Mermaid Gown With Chiffon. It has a sweetheart neckline, but it’s really the bottom of the dress (and that mermaid train) that gives the dress a red carpet moment.

8 A Maternity Dress That’s All About The Legs Silver Knitted Maternity Dress Etsy Available in sizes XS - L $88 see on etsy Forget about your bump. Your legs will take center stage in this silver-knitted maternity dress from Etsy seller AgneshkaMaternity. The knee-length dress is sleeveless and fitted, so it will hug your curves. You can choose from gold, black, or silver — just be sure to leave your bra size so your boobs fit into the dress.

9 A Maternity Dress That’s Beautiful In Blue Little Mistress Maternity ruffle wrap midaxi satin dress in navy Asos Available in sizes 4-12 $72 see on asos Ruffles around the neckline are the star of this maternity dress from Little Mistress. It has adjustable straps so that your boobs don’t bust out. Plus, the dress (which has a glossy and silky-smooth sheen) has a tie waist, and you can wear it not just for your shoot, but postpartum as well.

10 A Maternity Dress That Will Make You Want To Twirl PinkBlush Black Lace Mesh Overlay Maternity Plus Maxi Dress Regular price Pink Blush Maternity Available in sizes 1X and 2X $75 see on pink blush Black mesh lace is what makes this plus-sized maxi dress maternity gown so gorj. It’s made from 100% polyester and has semi-short bell sleeves, and a plunging v-neckline. The bust and skirt are double-lined so you won’t have to worry about anyone seeing your undies.

11 A Maternity Dress That Is Absolutely Ethereal PinkBlush Blue Lace Off Shoulder Maternity Photoshoot Gown/Dress PinkBlush Available in sizes S - XL $85 see on pinkblush Looking for a maternity gown that will make you glow? The PinkBlush Blue Lace Off Shoulder Maternity Photoshoot Gown/Dress is stunning for studio and on-location shoots. It has long bell sleeves, with elastic cinching under the bust and neckline. There is double lining on the bust so that you won’t have to worry about a peek-a-boo moment.

12 A Maternity Dress That Can Be A Cute Cocktail Dress, Too Blush Lace Maternity Cocktail Dress Seraphine Available in UK sizes 6 - 18 £79 see on seraphine For the record, not all maternity photoshoot gowns have to hit the floor. The Seraphine Blush Lace Maternity Cocktail Dress comes to the knee, and has a floral pattern printed on it, along with a scalloped trim. It’s made with stretchy lace fabric and has a detachable sash, too. You can definitely wear this post photoshoot to a party or even at your baby shower.

13 A Maternity Dress That Serves Lewks Rust Maternity Photoshoot Dress Etsy Available in sizes 2--18, and 18-24 $54 see on etsy If you’re going to go for the glam, the Rust Maternity Dress from DivineBridalShop is a stunner. It’s super stretchy, made from viscose spandex blend and is wrinkle resistant, too. It has a plunging sweetheart neckline and capped sleeves so that your arms can be covered.

14 A Maternity Dress That Will Be Your New LBD MAMA Strapless Dress H&M Available in sizes XS - XXL $12.99 see on h&m For those moments when you’re missing your little black dress, this MAMA Strapless Dress from H&M will be your pregnancy replacement. The short, strapless maternity tube dress has a gathered seam at the front and ruching on the sides to accentuate your tummy. The dress is made from 95% organic cotton and can be dressed up or down for photos. The gown comes with free basic alterations (think length) so that it doesn’t require extra tailoring once you get it.

15 A Maternity Dress That Makes You Feel Flirty and Floral Ruffle Cap Sleeve Woven Maternity Dress - Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Target Available in sizes XS - XXL $34.99 see on target Floaty and floral, this pretty pink dress is ideal for a spring-themed photoshoot, a baby shower, a birthday party, or just about any other occasion. You’ll get a lot of use out of this classic.

16 A Maternity Dress That’s All About The Ruching MAMA Cotton Wrap Dress H&M Available in sizes XS - XXL $29.99 see on h&m From the front, the MAMA Cotton Wrap Dress might seem like your average, ordinary maternity dress. But you’ll rock it from the side, thanks to some serious ruching. The short, fitted dress is made from organic cotton jersey with short puff sleeves and a wrap-over front.

17 A Maternity Dress That’s Lovely In Layers Little Mistress Maternity wrap tie satin midaxi dress in oyster gray ASOS Available in sizes 4-12 $87 see on asos Stretchy, satin-style fabric is just one of the many things to love about this dress from ASOS. It has long sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a tie waist. The dress is dance floor length, so it’s definitely better to pose than prance around in. And its oyster gray coloring makes it sophisticated enough for a photoshoot.

18 A Maternity Dress That Has A Big Bow And A Tiny Train Tie Front One Shoulder Gown with Mini Train Sexy Mama Maternity Available in sizes 0 - 5 $146 see on sexy mama maternity From the big bow in the front to the single shoulder strap, there’s so much visual interest with this stylish maternity gown from Sexy Mama Maternity. The gown also touts a total train moment, and is made from premium stretch material to bring attention to your bump.

If you want to make the most of your maternity photoshoot, you’ll want to get a dress that will dazzle. That way, you can celebrate your bump in style and create some beautiful images of yourself and Baby that you’ll both love for a lifetime.