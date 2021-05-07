If there’s one garment that’s made for springtime, it’s the dress. And the best spring maternity dresses are lightweight, comfy, and ideal for enjoying the warmer weather. You and your bump can make the most of this spring while rocking some fresh new dresses.
There are plenty of dedicated maternity dresses on this list, and they prove just how stylish clothes for pregnant people have become in recent years. Whether you’re looking for a simple and elegant closet staple, or a gorgeous dress for a maternity photoshoot, there’s something to every taste. But dresses have an added benefit over pants or shorts, as there are plenty of non-maternity dresses you can wear throughout your pregnancy and well into the postpartum days. In fact, many of the flowy, loose-fitting dresses that are so on-trend now are likely to work with your bump as well.
In addition, plenty of the bump-friendly dresses on the list are less than $100, and many are under $50. Definitely check out the website for any dress that interests you, because many stores (especially the ones that focus on maternity wear) seem to have constant sales, so it could be less than you expect. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly maternity dresses, pregnancy outfits for a special occasion, or simply a great maternity dress for the spring and summer months, read on.
