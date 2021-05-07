If there’s one garment that’s made for springtime, it’s the dress. And the best spring maternity dresses are lightweight, comfy, and ideal for enjoying the warmer weather. You and your bump can make the most of this spring while rocking some fresh new dresses.

There are plenty of dedicated maternity dresses on this list, and they prove just how stylish clothes for pregnant people have become in recent years. Whether you’re looking for a simple and elegant closet staple, or a gorgeous dress for a maternity photoshoot, there’s something to every taste. But dresses have an added benefit over pants or shorts, as there are plenty of non-maternity dresses you can wear throughout your pregnancy and well into the postpartum days. In fact, many of the flowy, loose-fitting dresses that are so on-trend now are likely to work with your bump as well.

In addition, plenty of the bump-friendly dresses on the list are less than $100, and many are under $50. Definitely check out the website for any dress that interests you, because many stores (especially the ones that focus on maternity wear) seem to have constant sales, so it could be less than you expect. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly maternity dresses, pregnancy outfits for a special occasion, or simply a great maternity dress for the spring and summer months, read on.

1 Fashion-forward maternity dress Venice Long Sleeve Maternity Dress Nordstrom $75 See On Nordstomr Available in a cool animal print, this maternity dress is lightweight and perfect for the warmer months. Check out the frilly trim, too.

2 Sweet & flowy maternity maxi dress Flutter Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress Target XS - XXL $29.99 See On Target Made from a soft jersey knit, this maxi dress features a faux wrap design. Flutter sleeve and tie details add a little interest to the sweet and simple design.

3 Comfy & cute maternity dress Plus Size Surplice Wrap Maxi Maternity Dress Motherhood Maternity 1X - 2X $41.98 See On Motherhood Maternity With a playful dot pattern and versatile maxi length, this dress can work for just about any occasion. Dressed up or down, the jersey material will help you stay comfy all day.

4 Edgy & bright florals The Pomp In Black Floral Burst The Oula Company S - M $275 See On The Oula Company Bright, poppy florals set this dress apart from the crowd, which can be styled as both a minidress and a swingy top. Though not a dedicated maternity style, the dress has a flowy, bump-friendly drape.

5 Floral print maxi maternity dress White Floral Plus Maternity/Nursing Wrap Maxi Dress PinkBlush 1X - 3X $68 See On PinkBlush With a soft floral design and maxi length, this is basically springtime in dress form. It would look amazing paired with a cardigan, jean jacket, or simply your favorite pair of sandals.

6 Modern staple maternity dress Geneva Dress Mom Universal Standard 4XS - 4XL $120 See On Universal Standard Effortlessly elegant, the Geneva Dress is made from a colorfast Peruvian cotton blend. It’s a wardrobe staple you can wear long into the postpartum phase as well.

7 Vivid hues and gorgeous florals Blissful Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Nordstrom 1X - 3X $139 See On Nordstrom This bright and bold dress from Zelie for She features a V-neck, long sleeves, and a removable waist tie. The tier-pleated skirt adds a little extra visual interest.

8 Embroidered cotton sundress White Cotton Embroidered Maternity Sundress Seraphine 2 - 14 $79 See On Seraphine Made from 100% cotton and fully lined, this dress is made for the warmer months. There’s a stretch panel at the side, a drawstring at the waist, and mother-of-pearl buttons to make breastfeeding easier once the baby arrives.

9 Linen Maternity Shirtdress Splendid Relaxed Fit Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod XS - L $158 See On A Pea In The Pod A rayon/linen blend, this short sleeve shirtdress is ideal for springtime weather. The striped fabric and pocket add a little visual interest.

10 Smoked cami maternity dress Maternity Floral-Print Smocked-Bodice Cami Midi Dress Old Navy XS - XL $39.97 See On Old Navy With a smocked elastic bodice and back, the midi-length dress is made to move with you. Plus, there are even side pockets, AKA the best thing you can have in a dress.

11 Retro style maternity dress Blue Acid Wash Shirred Bardot Dress Yours Clothing 10 - 36 $49 See On Yours Clothing This overall acid wash effect gives this casual maternity dress a little something extra. The shirred upper is designed to keep you super comfy.

12 Gorgeous cotton dress with serious style Teref Plunge Neck Dress lemlem XS - L $325 See On lemlem The bump-friendly Teref dress, made from a 95% cotton, 5% acrylic blend, is sure to be a closet staple for years to come. The many shades of blue make a stunning visual effect, while the side slits keep everything comfy.

13 Floral chiffon maternity dress Maternity Elliana Floral Chiffon Dress CoEdition 1X - 3X $68 See On CoEdition Made from a vibrant floral chiffon, the wrap dress features a removable self tie. It’s designed to work throughout pregnancy into your postpartum days.

14 Maternity dress that grows with you Lattice Dress Mom's The Word one size $85 See On Mom's The Word This super-stretchy maternity dress is designed to work for the duration of your pregnancy. In addition, it’s available in a whole range of colors.

15 Maternity dress under $30 Maternity oversized mini smock dress with dropped waist in navy ASOS 2 - 16 $26 See On ASOS With a crew neck and dropped waist design, this dress will feel as comfy as your favorite t-shirt. The cool oversize fit is right on trend.