Young African woman enjoying her pregnancy at the orchard in bloom.
16 Cute Maternity Dresses For Spring

Vibrant colors, comfy fabrics, and of course plenty of pretty floral designs are all included.

by Lindsay E. Mack

If there’s one garment that’s made for springtime, it’s the dress. And the best spring maternity dresses are lightweight, comfy, and ideal for enjoying the warmer weather. You and your bump can make the most of this spring while rocking some fresh new dresses.

There are plenty of dedicated maternity dresses on this list, and they prove just how stylish clothes for pregnant people have become in recent years. Whether you’re looking for a simple and elegant closet staple, or a gorgeous dress for a maternity photoshoot, there’s something to every taste. But dresses have an added benefit over pants or shorts, as there are plenty of non-maternity dresses you can wear throughout your pregnancy and well into the postpartum days. In fact, many of the flowy, loose-fitting dresses that are so on-trend now are likely to work with your bump as well.

In addition, plenty of the bump-friendly dresses on the list are less than $100, and many are under $50. Definitely check out the website for any dress that interests you, because many stores (especially the ones that focus on maternity wear) seem to have constant sales, so it could be less than you expect. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly maternity dresses, pregnancy outfits for a special occasion, or simply a great maternity dress for the spring and summer months, read on.

1

Fashion-forward maternity dress

Venice Long Sleeve Maternity Dress
Nordstrom

Available in a cool animal print, this maternity dress is lightweight and perfect for the warmer months. Check out the frilly trim, too.

2

Sweet & flowy maternity maxi dress

Flutter Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Maternity Dress
Target

XS - XXL

Made from a soft jersey knit, this maxi dress features a faux wrap design. Flutter sleeve and tie details add a little interest to the sweet and simple design.

3

Comfy & cute maternity dress

Plus Size Surplice Wrap Maxi Maternity Dress
Motherhood Maternity

1X - 2X

With a playful dot pattern and versatile maxi length, this dress can work for just about any occasion. Dressed up or down, the jersey material will help you stay comfy all day.

4

Edgy & bright florals

The Pomp In Black Floral Burst
The Oula Company

S - M

Bright, poppy florals set this dress apart from the crowd, which can be styled as both a minidress and a swingy top. Though not a dedicated maternity style, the dress has a flowy, bump-friendly drape.

5

Floral print maxi maternity dress

White Floral Plus Maternity/Nursing Wrap Maxi Dress
PinkBlush

1X - 3X

With a soft floral design and maxi length, this is basically springtime in dress form. It would look amazing paired with a cardigan, jean jacket, or simply your favorite pair of sandals.

6

Modern staple maternity dress

Geneva Dress Mom
Universal Standard

4XS - 4XL

Effortlessly elegant, the Geneva Dress is made from a colorfast Peruvian cotton blend. It’s a wardrobe staple you can wear long into the postpartum phase as well.

7

Vivid hues and gorgeous florals

Blissful Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Nordstrom

1X - 3X

This bright and bold dress from Zelie for She features a V-neck, long sleeves, and a removable waist tie. The tier-pleated skirt adds a little extra visual interest.

8

Embroidered cotton sundress

White Cotton Embroidered Maternity Sundress
Seraphine

2 - 14

Made from 100% cotton and fully lined, this dress is made for the warmer months. There’s a stretch panel at the side, a drawstring at the waist, and mother-of-pearl buttons to make breastfeeding easier once the baby arrives.

9

Linen Maternity Shirtdress

Splendid Relaxed Fit Maternity Dress
A Pea In The Pod

XS - L

A rayon/linen blend, this short sleeve shirtdress is ideal for springtime weather. The striped fabric and pocket add a little visual interest.

10

Smoked cami maternity dress

Maternity Floral-Print Smocked-Bodice Cami Midi Dress
Old Navy

XS - XL

With a smocked elastic bodice and back, the midi-length dress is made to move with you. Plus, there are even side pockets, AKA the best thing you can have in a dress.

11

Retro style maternity dress

Blue Acid Wash Shirred Bardot Dress
Yours Clothing

10 - 36

This overall acid wash effect gives this casual maternity dress a little something extra. The shirred upper is designed to keep you super comfy.

12

Gorgeous cotton dress with serious style

Teref Plunge Neck Dress
lemlem

XS - L

The bump-friendly Teref dress, made from a 95% cotton, 5% acrylic blend, is sure to be a closet staple for years to come. The many shades of blue make a stunning visual effect, while the side slits keep everything comfy.

13

Floral chiffon maternity dress

Maternity Elliana Floral Chiffon Dress
CoEdition

1X - 3X

Made from a vibrant floral chiffon, the wrap dress features a removable self tie. It’s designed to work throughout pregnancy into your postpartum days.

14

Maternity dress that grows with you

Lattice Dress
Mom's The Word

one size

This super-stretchy maternity dress is designed to work for the duration of your pregnancy. In addition, it’s available in a whole range of colors.

15

Maternity dress under $30

Maternity oversized mini smock dress with dropped waist in navy
ASOS

2 - 16

With a crew neck and dropped waist design, this dress will feel as comfy as your favorite t-shirt. The cool oversize fit is right on trend.

16

Perfect dress for a springtime maternity photoshoot

Pink Lace Mesh Overlay Maternity Maxi Dress
PinkBlush

S - XL

Available in a whole rainbow of different colors, this lacy dress would be right at home for your maternity photoshoot, baby shower, or any other event. The mesh overlay offers some gorgeous detailing, and the bell sleeves are a perfect finishing touch. The lace mesh overlay maternity dress is also available in plus sizes, too.