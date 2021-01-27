The thing about maternity clothing is that, while it's usually necessary, it's not exactly fun to spend money on since it's a short-term wardrobe. So, any time you can find non-maternity dresses you can wear throughout pregnancy, it's a real score. A flowy dress is always nice to have hanging in your closet, and it's a lot easier to justify the cost of investing in an "anytime" dress than in one that you know you'll be tossing into storage or a donation pile in the not-so-distant future.

Maternity wear has come a long way over the years, but a lot of it still looks, well, kind of blah. While there are some really great options out there, there aren't nearly as many color and style choices as there are in standard sizes, and rotating through the same few pieces of clothing every day throughout your pregnancy can get really old (especially if you don't feel like yourself anyway). That's why if you find something you love that you can wear during and after pregnancy, it's definitely worth the buy.

One item of clothing where this is definitely possible is a flowy dress. There are so many cute dresses that look fantastic with or without a baby bump, and they're available in a wide variety of sizes, styles, and colors. Investing in a non-maternity dress is a great way to add some of your own personality into your maternity and regular wardrobe.

Here are some fantastic options to help you get your search started.

1 Black & White Gingham Gingham Dress Zara Available in sizes XS - XXL $49.90 See on Zara You can wear this lapel-collared dress in the winter with a pair of black leggings for warmth or as is in the warmer months. It has a button at the bottom of the v-neck collar, a loose-fitting style, and hidden pockets, and will look fantastic with or without a baby bump.

2 Vibrant Flowy Maxi Wendy Tiered Maxi Dress Anthropologie Available in various color options and in standard, petite, and plus sizes $158 See On Anthropologie Available in four different colors and a wide variety of sizes, this flowy dress is made to hit at around the ankles, has puffed sleeves with an elastic waist, and features a tiered skirt design. The dress pulls on over your head so you don't have to worry about any zippers, has a v-neckline with a tie, and is safe for the washing machine.

3 Comfortable Linen & Lace Dress Gucci Lace Kaftan Dress Farfetch Available in sizes 38 - 44 (Gucci Italy sizing) $3,500 See on Farfetch Here's a loose-fitting, comfortable designer option made from 100% lightweight linen/flax fabric. It's a shift-style dress but has pleats along the front and back which will allow it to grow along with your belly. It's the intricate lace detail along the front and collar that makes this dress really stand out.

4 Oversized Sweater Dress Sweater Weather Oversized Sweater/Dress (Peach) House of Chic LA Available in sizes S-L $68.50 See on House of Chic LA Perfect for wearing at home with leggings or dressing up with some boots or wedges, this sweater dress is made from french terry and has a ribbed mock neck. It has an oversized fit throughout and tapers in slightly at the bottom. Plus, it has pockets.

5 Puff Sleeve Dress Oscar de la Renta Puff Sleeves Tie Back Dress FARFETCH Available in sizes XS - XL $2,290 See on FARFETCH For something a little more formal, this dress features puff sleeves and a tie on the back to give it a little something extra. It's made from 100% silk with an open back, relaxed fit, and shift silhouette.

6 Boho Floral Maxi Feeling Groovy Maxi Foil Dress Free People Available in sizes S-L $168 See on Free People This bright, flowy dress doesn't have much stretch but it has plenty of space for a growing belly thanks to its relaxed fit. The skirt has a tiered design, the oversized sleeves feature elastic cuffs, and there are ties at the neckline.

7 Striped Maxi Dress Multi Striped Tiered Maxi Slip Hope for Flowers Available in sizes S, M, and XL $328 See on Hope for Flowers Made from 100% cupro, a sustainable fabric made from recycled materials, this relaxed-fit maxi dress has a bit of stretch, an elastic backline, and adjustable straps so you can modify it as needed as your body changes. The skirt has a tiered design and the colors are vibrant, however the dress does need to be professionally dry cleaned.

8 Faux Wrap Dress The Damara Faux Wrap Redux In Mauve Wren & Ivory Available in sizes S - XL/1X $58 See on Wren & Ivory You can wear this dress during pregnancy, while you're nursing, and any other time because of its versatile design. It has a faux-wrap style with an elastic waistline, snap button closure along the neckline, and a tie at the waist so you can get just the right fit. The dress is lightweight without being see-through and has a good amount of stretch.

9 Tie-Dye Maxi Specially Dyed Sleeveless Maxi Shift Dress for Women in Black and White Tie-Dye Old Navy Available in two colors and in sizes S - XL $36.99 See on Old Navy This jersey cotton dress is comfortable, stretchy, and stylish. It has adjustable spaghetti straps that cross in the back and is designed to fall about ankle length. The dress has a relaxed fit, is medium weight, and (since it's tie-dyed) has a totally one-of-a-kind look.

10 Lightweight Tiered Dress CO Tiered Cotton-Sateen Midi Dress Net-A-Porter Available in sizes XS - L $595 See on Net-A-Porter For super hot days, pregnant or not, this lightweight tiered cotton-sateen dress has you covered. It's designed to have a loose fit, that just gets looser with each tier. The dress has a zipper closure on the back and needs to be hand washed.

11 Mock-Neck Pleated Dress Pleats Please Issey Miyake Mock-Neck Pleated Dress FARFETCH Available in size L $556 See on FARFETCH You can dress this fully pleated dress up or down with the right accessories. It has a mock neckline, short sleeves, and side slits and a stretchy pleated design which will allow it to grow with you and your belly. The best part? It's machine washable.

12 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Universal Thread Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress in Red Target Available in several colors and in regular sizes XS-XXL and plus sizes 1X-4X $20 See on Target Available in a variety of bold colors, this t-shirt dress has side slits for ventilation, a v-neckline, and is made from 100% cotton. It has a regular relaxed fit (and you can size up for a looser fit) with a bit of stretch so there's room for your belly to grow. You can dress it up or down with different accessories and then toss it into the washer and dryer to wear again and again.

13 Oversize Smock Dress ASOS DESIGN Super Oversized Frill Sleeve Smock Dress in Burgundy ASOS Available in sizes 0-14 $29 See on ASOS With a mid-length hemline, ruffle sleeves, and an oversize fit, this smock dress will look great no matter what size your belly is. It has a boxy silhouette and is made from super-soft jersey fabric which also happens to be really stretchy.

14 Open-Back Midi Dress T-Rich African Print Maxi Dress Wax and Wonder Available in 8 color/pattern options and in sizes 0-2 to 20-22 $89 $105 See on Wax and Wonder When you order this dress, you enter in your height and it is then sewn just for you in whatever pattern you choose (there are eight options). It has a relaxed fit with an adjustable halter neckline that ties at the neck. The dress also has an open back design with a bit of elastic so it will ensure a perfect fit and stretch even further as your belly grows.

15 Flowy Maxi (With Pockets) Sabrina Dress Emilia Wickstead Available in sizes 6-18 with custom options available £1,815 See on Emilia Wickstead If you have somewhere special to go, this metallic silver dress has you covered whether you're pregnant or not. It has a loose fit, short sleeves and side pockets, a floor-length hemline, and a simple v-neckline. You'll definitely be turning heads in this gown.

16 Cute & Comfortable Midi Dress Farrow Midi Dress Anthropologie Available in sizes XS - XL $148 See on Anthropologie Your bump will have lots of room to grow in this flowy cotton dress. It has a tiered silhouette and a v-neckline with a peekaboo tie on the back. The dress pulls over your head for easy on/off, has puffed sleeves with detailed cuffs, and falls below the knees.

17 White Button-Down Shirt Dress Curve Cotton Mini Shirt Dress in White ASOS Available in sizes 12-26 $29 See on ASOS This shirt dress has a hidden button placket along the front for extra coverage, a curved hem, and is made from breathable organic cotton so you can wear it even when it's hot outside. While the dress is loose-fitting, the cotton isn't overly stretchy, so keep that in mind when selecting your size.

18 Crisp White Shirt Dress Aubrey Dress Annie Bing Available in sizes XXS, M, and L $299 See on Annie Bing For a timeless, chic, and comfortable look, this 100% cotton button-down shirt dress will look great on you during and after pregnancy. It has a high-low hemline, button closure along the front and buttons on the cuffs, and features side pockets.

19 Stylish A-Line Dress Cotton Constructed A-Line Dress COS Available in sizes 2-12 $115 See on COS You can wear this cotton and elastane dress just about anywhere. It has a relaxed fit with a deep pleat along the back, giving you plenty of room for a bump (and some stretch for good measure). The dress also features hidden side pockets, a raised front hem, and collar button closure.

20 Babydoll Dress Crinkle Georgette V-Neck Babydoll Dress in Brushed Texture Madewell Available in sizes XXS - XXL $74.50 $118 See on Madewell This dress has a relaxed fit with more than enough space for your belly to grow into. It's made from crinkled georgette, is fully lined, and has sheer sleeves, making it great for a warm day. The dress has a v-neckline with tie closure on the back and pleats on the skirt.

21 Boxy Short Sleeve Dress Issey Miyake Flat Square Dress Farfetch Available in size M $1,135 See on Farfetch Wearing this loose-fit dress is basically like wearing an oversized version of your favorite T-shirt. It has a high-low hemline that hits around the knees, ensuring plenty of coverage as your belly grows. This dress is made from 100% polyester and needs to be hand washed.

22 Hot Pink Pleated Dress Oscar de la Renta Pleated Dress Farfetch Available in size XXS $3,235 $4,044 See on Farfetch With pleats all around it, this dress is designed to fit your body just right (so a baby bump won't change that). It's made from super soft wool with a touch of spandex to give it some extra stretch. The dress also has a discreet back zipper as well as hidden side pockets.

It's not easy to feel like yourself when you're pregnant because you're literally sharing your body with a growing human, so if buying a few non-maternity dresses will help, then don't hold back. Having pieces in your wardrobe that you look forward to wearing, with a baby bump or not, is always a good investment.