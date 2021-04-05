Shopping

These Are The Cutest Maternity Dresses & Outfits To Wear To Your Spring Baby Shower

Leggings included!

by Kinsey Gidick

A baby shower is such a special event. All of your friends and family gather to celebrate you and the new life you’re bringing into the world. There are games, great snacks, and plenty of laughs to go around, but the one thing that might be making you anxious is your shower ensemble. For many women, a baby shower tends to land in the third trimester: peak swollen ankles, round belly, and bursting boobs. The good news is, these 22 baby shower dresses and outfits will make you feel like the goddess you are.

For a formal fete, you may prefer a dress. For a backyard picnic shower, a romper might work better. Down home cookouts might call for something even more casual. Whatever the dress code, the important thing to know is that maternity wear has come a long way from the muumuus your mom was forced to sport. Today, all kinds of brands offer a variety of well designed maternity clothes available in a wide range of prices. So you don’t have to spend a small fortune to look good at your shower. Instead, you can feel good knowing that you’ll feel confident and cute without breaking the bank.

Maternity Dresses

Here’s the great thing about wearing a dress to your baby shower: It’s non-restrictive, flowy, and if you choose a maxi length you can sit criss-cross applesauce on the couch while you open presents.

Maternity and Nursing Faux Wrap Floral Dress
Mother Bee
Off The Shoulder Smocked Maternity Maxi Dress
Ingrid & Isabel
Fitted Stripe Maternity Dress
Nordstrom
Pietro Brunelli Salisburgo Maternity Dress
A Pea in the Pod
Navy Blue Floral Wrap Maternity Dress
Seraphine
Atacama Tank Dress
Leimere

Maternity Tops

A tasteful top paired with comfy jeans or leggings should not be ruled out when it comes to baby shower attire. This is your day and you should be comfortable.

Maternity Short Sleeve Woven Blouse
Target
Swiss Dot Babydoll Maternity Blouse
Pink Blush
Maternity Tie-Front Shirt in TENCEL™
Gap
Cape
Taylor Jay
kimi + kai Stevie Peasant Maternity Blouse
Macy's

Maternity Bottoms

About those comfortable pants, they do exist and many brands are making fun styles. Whether it’s pants or a skirt, here are a few options.

ASOS DESIGN Maternity satin bias slip midi skirt in black
ASOS
Women Maternity Ezy Ankle-Length Pants
Uniqlo
'Zadie' Stretch Maternity Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
Wolford Maternity 66 Leggings
66 pm
Maternity Pregnant Denim Skirt with Pregnancy Jersey Panel
Walmart
ASOS DESIGN Maternity midi pencil skirt in scatter print
ASOS

Maternity Rompers

Nothing says cute and relaxed like a romper, especially one with a darling bump busting out of the middle. These rompers can easily transition from baby shower party mode to everyday wear.

MakeMeChic Women's Tie Shoulder Pocket Front Maternity Cami Romper
Amazon
Anytime Overalls
Storq
Maternity Casual Striped Romper
Lukalu
V-Neck Nursing Jumpsuit
Latched Mama
The Nines by HATCH™ Maternity Classic Cotton Twill Overalls Light Pink
Target

Ready to be showered? Now that you have a host of clothing options to choose from, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the festivities.