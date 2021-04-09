Here’s the thing about maternity clothes: They are a necessity but only for a very short window. Because of this, who wants to spend a large quantity of money on them? For basics, and even dress up options, hit up these retailers that sell cute and affordable maternity clothes. You could live off these options during your entire pregnancy, or shop these affordable stores to supplement more expensive pieces you’ve got on regular rotation.

Many are familiar brands you’ve probably shopped at for years. Others are new finds that definitely belong on your maternity clothing search list. All have made it their business to provide pregnant women affordable, comfortable basics they can move and stretch in for the duration of their babe’s incubation without wanting to tear them off. No easy feat.

Better yet? All of these retailers offer super amazing sales so you can get even more cute looks without spending a small fortune. That means more money to outfit the nursery and your new baby, because, let’s be honest, buying adorable baby clothes is a lot more fun than buying pricey nursing bras, postpartum underwear, or paying for pants with a pregnancy pouch.

1 Walmart’s Comfy Maternity Favorites Polka Dot Maternity Top Walmart Sizes S - 5XL $13.59 see on walmart Where else can you pick up grass seed, milk, and a cute pregnancy blouse? Answer: Walmart. The one stop shop has great deals on maternity items from fashionable tops (like the one pictured above) to everyday sweats for lounging around the house all day.

2 Pregnancy Deals at Target Floral Print Flutter Short Sleeve Chiffon Maternity Dress Target Sizes XS - XXL $40 see on target The great thing about Target maternity clothing is that in addition to offering basics, from maternity bras to belly bands, the retailer often partners with established high-end brands. For instance, right now maternity brand Hatch has a Target line full of cute, affordable options from whimsical dresses to lightweight summer shorts.

3 On Trend Looks from ASOS Maternity Long Sleeve Smock Mini Dress ASOS Sizes 2 - 16 $29 see on asos This online retailer doesn’t just make trendy pieces for every day, they take the same approach and apply it to maternity items too, and they have tons of super cute, inexpensive maternity dresses including this floral smock.

4 Bargain Basics from H&M 2-Pack Jersey Tops H&M Sizes XS - L $24.99 see on h&m Thank you, Sweden, for this gift that keeps on giving. H&M has a robust line of ever-changing maternity looks, but it’s their basics, including stretchy tees and tank tops, that you won’t be able to live without.

5 Amazon for Maternity Wear Essentials Denim Shorts Amazon Sizes XS - XL $26.12 see on amazon It likely comes as no surprise that super store Amazon might have some good deals on pregnancy clothing. This is a great site to price shop a particular must-have item to get the best deal, like stretchy summer shorts.

6 Great Maternity Wear Deals at Gap Maternity Nursing Snap Sweatshirt Gap Sizes XS - XXL $25 $49.95 see on gap Gap built its reputation on providing shoppers with classic pieces. This same approach is applied to the brand’s maternity wear as well. For instance, this maternity nursing snap sweatshirt could have a life in your wardrobe long after you’ve delivered your baby.

7 Kohl’s For Great Department Store Steals Ruched Elbow Scoopneck Tee Kohl's Sizes XS - XXL $16.99 $24 see on kohl's Big department stores are a bit of a pregnancy shopping secret. Take a detour to Kohl’s and you’ll find it is filled with affordable t-shirts, bras, pants, and workout clothes, that’ll fit your bump.

8 Plus-Size Maternity Go-Tos at Old Navy Swing Dress Old Navy Sizes S - XXL $49.99 see on old navy Bless Old Navy. The chain always comes through with trendy, comfortable clothing and maternity wear is no different. Even better? They now offer a “shop by trimester” option so you can find the exact item, be it a flowing maxi dress or a pair of maternity bike shorts, to get you through your pregnancy.

9 Pre-loved Finds from Poshmark Denim Jean Shorts Poshmark Size S $39 see on poshmark If you’re not averse to wearing pre-loved clothes, Poshmark is a great option. Basically you make an offer on a used maternity item (think jean shorts, maternity dresses, and stretchy tees) a la eBay, and once you and the seller agree on a price, you win the bid. In short, you only pay what you want.

10 Bulk Maternity Deals from Zulily French Terry Maternity Sweatpants Zulily Sizes S - XL $24.99 see on zulily The membership-based online retailer Zulily posts sales on all kinds of items from kids clothes to maternity joggers that are then shipped to you after the bulk order has been met, giving you the cost savings in return.

11 Must-Have Maternity Wear from Macy’s Wireless Back Support Nursing Bra Macy's Sizes S - XL $37 see on macy's Macy’s is all about the bargain. Especially if you have a Macy’s card, a coupon, or visit the store on one of its many sale days. And if you want to prep for items you’ll need at the end of your pregnancy, you can order ahead and pay in installments using Klarna. It’s sort of like layaway for the digital age.

12 Just the Right Fit from Prende Pants Compression Pants Prende Size L $89 see on prende pants The price tag on these Prende Pants might seem high for this list of affordable favorites, but not when you consider that they’re compression pants you can wear before, during, and after pregnancy to support your stomach muscles — a steal for that kind of therapeutic support.

13 Baby-Growing Gear from Boohoo Maternity Stripe Ruffle Smock Dress Boohoo Sizes 8 - 12 $12 see on boohoo A dress that covers your bump and looks cute for only $12? You can find it at Boohoo. This extremely affordable online retailer has surprise options (like this 3-pack of maternity thongs for $12) you’ll want to check out.

14 Mama-Made Clothing from Motherhood Maternity Indigo Blue Side Panel Letdown Hem Maternity Overalls Motherhood Maternity Sizes XS - L $48.99 $69.98 see on motherhood maternity Motherhood Maternity is focused entirely on what mothers need which means you can find everything from super comfy overalls to plus-size pregnancy swimsuits all in one spot — a boon for your pocketbook and your patience.

15 Tall Bargain Pregnancy Clothes From Pink Blush Floral Smocked Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Sizes M - L $72 see on pink blush PinkBlush is a “just for moms” retail site focused on providing affordable and trendy maternity clothes. But what sets it apart is its approach to dresses which can be organized by tall (like the dress pictured), petite, and plus-size options.

16 Major Maternity Finds on Mother Bee Ruffled Open Shoulder Maternity Dress Mother Bee Sizes S - XL $41.95 see on mother bee Finding a dress that feels cute enough to wear to your baby shower can be challenging, especially if you’re on a budget. But Mother Bee has just that with many options under $50. Of course, the site isn’t limited to dress deals. You’ll also find stylish sleepwear, nursing options, and a host of inexpensive tops.

17 Activewear for Pregnant Women from Lukafit Standout Sports Bra Lukafit Sizes XS - 2XL $34 see on lukafit So Lukafit isn’t a maternity brand, but it does offer great activewear that could easily transition to pregnancy. Take, for instance, this sports bra, a must-have for the future mom looking to keep fit while pregnant that’s as affordable as it is stylish.

18 Super Comfy Loungewear from Skims Sleep Shorts Skims Sizes XXS - XL $34 see on skims Loungewear is critical to pregnant women. So where can you find the most comfortable and reasonably priced options? Try Skims which offers everything from sleep shorts to stretchy jersey bralettes (a pregnant woman’s best friend) at reasonable prices.

19 Bump Ready to Wear from Blanqi Blanqi Everyday Maternity Belly Support Leggings Blanqi Sizes S - XL $45 $64 see on blanqi Rocking leggings is a pregnancy non-negotiable. But for ones that can take multiple washes and still look as good as the first wear, you need a durable brand, like Blanqi which has sells belly support leggings in addition to racerback nursing bras, belly bands, and tops.

20 Rent the Runway for Formal Events While Pregnant Tory Burch Puff Sleeve Tunic Rent the Runway Sizes XS - XL $75 see on rent the runway Rent the Runway might just be the inexpensive solution you need for an upcoming wedding or even your own baby shower. Rather than go all-in on a designer dress, why not rent one? This Tory Burch dress retails for $495. With Rent the Runway, you get to borrow it at a fraction of that cost.

21 Lots of Maternity Options from The Loft Maternity Pintucked Ruffle Blouse The Loft Sizes XXS - L $59.50 see on the loft Finding clothing appropriate for work and play while pregnant is no easy feat. But The Loft’s maternity options manage to cover both, and at fairly reasonable prices, like this workplace appropriate lightweight blouse that could easily transition to a date night look.

22 Extra Long Maternity Wear at Long Tall Sally Maternity Light Blue Slim Leg Jean Long Tall Sally Sizes 4 - 20 $69 $115 see on long tall sally As if finding long enough pants weren’t hard enough, try doing so while pregnant. Long Tall Sally understands and makes their extra long clothes — like these light blue jeans — affordable for tall mamas.

23 Maternity Steals at Nordstrom Rack Jerry Bermuda Maternity Shorts Nordstrom Rack Sizes 23 - 24 $13.49 $149 see on nordstrom rack If you want designer threads for everyday prices, turn to Nordstrom Rack. You can find last season’s hottest maternity looks deeply discounted. These Bermuda jean shorts are a perfect example. But take note: Items sell fast.

24 Trendy Maternity Markdowns at J.Crew Factory Maternity jean in white J.Crew Sizes 24 - 32 $54.50 $79.95 see on j.crew J.Crew Factory offers trendy big time savings, but did you know they also have maternity items online? How about these reasonably priced and seasonably on point white pants for summer?

25 Really Great Deals on Maternity Wear at Ripe Isla Distressed Mini Skirt White Ripe Sizes XS - XL $52.65 $81 see on ripe Ripe is a maternity apparel company that started off in Australia but is now available to U.S. shoppers and that’s a great thing because this brand sells a host of well priced neutral separates, from tees to capri pants, that will become staples in your pregnancy wardrobe. This white skirt might just be what you live in this summer.

26 Nordstrom’s Great Maternity Deals One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit Nordstrom Sizes S - L $50.70 see on nordstrom Nordstrom typically qualifies as a high end department store, but it’s big Anniversary Sale and Half-Yearly Sale are ones to watch for out-of-the-norm deals. Especially when you have to track down an item like, say, a maternity swimsuit, something you may not want to spend a ton of money on.

Worry no more about frumpy maternity wear. With this list of a great online apparel stores, you can find cute pregnancy looks at great prices.