The 12 Best Postpartum Underwear That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Once you have your baby, you might be eagerly anticipating a return to your pre-pregnancy wardrobe. And of all the items of maternity clothing you probably want to say goodbye to, pregnancy panties are probably right at the top of the “What Not To Wear” list. Still, even if you’re gung ho to ditch your Granny panties and put on something sexier, you might have to wait a while. Your girly parts will be happy to put on these postpartum underwear after a vaginal birth, because you’re still going to be sore down there.
Sure, the miracle of birth is something to marvel at, but what’s equally astounding is what it does to your nether regions. After all of that moving, stretching, (and yes, bleeding), you need underwear that will make you feel comfortable after you have your baby. “New moms need to know that the first few days after birth means a lot of vaginal bleeding, aka lochia,” Jada Shapiro, a postpartum doula and founder of boober, tells Romper in an email. “The best undies in the new mom days are mesh and stretchy and big enough to include overnight pads, since you’ll be bleeding heavily the first few days and ongoing for 2-6 weeks.” Because the last thing you want is a pair of drawers that dig into your sensitive skin.
And when you’re picking out your panties, be sure to find fabrics that will help your body heal. “Breathable cotton or microfiber underwear is a good choice since it’s likely you’ll be sweatier than usual,” says Shapiro. So if you’re looking for some postpartum underwear, these pairs will help you out until you’re ready to rock your pre-pregnancy undies once again.
Although you might want to race right back into wearing racy underwear, give yourself (and your body) some time to adjust after giving birth. Enjoy the comfort and protection of these panties that were made for postpartum mommas in mind, and you'll be ready to rock a thong in no time.