Maternity clothing can be a challenge, to put it mildly. Finding clothes that fit your bump and are sophisticated yet stretchy, comfortable yet professional is a never-ending soap opera every pregnant woman finds herself starring in from about the moment of conception on. Thankfully, some maternity wear brands get it right, and HATCH is one of them. Begun as a chic New York boutique, and super popular with celebrities including Meghan Markle, Amy Schumer, Kate Upton and Jessica Alba, it’s coming to the masses with a HATCH maternity X Target collaboration called The Nines.

The full collection will be available to shop online starting February 9 and will be stocked at select Target stores (155 locations). The Target-exclusive collection will include 24 pieces featuring items like a floral chiffon maxi dresses and soft organic cotton overalls.

“Offering a Target-exclusive collection is a dream come true and allows us to reach and support even more mamas-to-be across the country in their quest to feel stylish, confident and comfortable through all nine months of pregnancy and beyond,” says Founder and CEO Ariane Goldman in a press release for the launch.

And to ensure their mission of providing all mother’s with truly versatile pregnancy clothes, all styles will be available in XS - XXL (0-18) and are priced from $26-$40. Yes, you read that right, every piece will be $40, tops.

Courtesy of HATCH

Sounds great, but you might be thinking, does HATCH really understand us mamas-to-be? Reader, yes. Look no further than HATCH Mama, the brand’s beauty line, which launched a sheet mask for your belly in 2018. And just last year, they launched a postpartum collection that caters specifically to those who are recovering from childbirth: Think high-wasted underwear with just the right amount of elastic to make you feel supported but not uncomfortable, buttery soft, lightweight sleepwear options, and a versatile nursing bra. If that’s not an indication of HATCH’s commitment to helping mother’s feel and look their best before, during, and after pregnancy, we don’t know what is.

Courtesy of HATCH

“Dressing for every stage of pregnancy should be fun and also stylish, which is why we’re pleased to expand our maternity offerings with The Nines by HATCH,” says Gena Fox, senior vice president, apparel and accessories, in a press release. “This new brand is exclusively available at Target and complements our assortment of owned, exclusive and national brands by offering moms-to-be more on-trend, comfortable maternity items – all at an exceptional value.”

Hear that magnificent little word? "Value." We'll take some of that. Actually, you know what? Go ahead and make it 24.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.