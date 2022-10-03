MENU
Where To Go Pumpkin Picking In Texas
The photo ops are worth sweating through your cardigan.
Ashley Jones
Oct. 3, 2022
Barton Hill Farms
is a family-owned and operated farm in Bastrop, TX, just a short drive from Austin. In addition to their U-Pick pumpkin patch, the farm’s annual fall festival has a 5-acre corn maze, hay rides, activities for kids, and live music to enjoy.
A popular spot to pick fresh berries and bouquets of Texas blooms, the fall pumpkin patch at
Sweet Berry Farm
in Marble Falls, TX is not to be missed. It’s overflowing with gourds and just gorgeous at sunset.
