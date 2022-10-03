Fall Fun

A girl with long dark hair wearing a yellow sweater holds a pumpkin above her head and smiles at one...
martinedoucet/E+/Getty Images

Where To Go Pumpkin Picking In Texas

The photo ops are worth sweating through your cardigan.

by Ashley Jones
Barton Hill Farms is a family-owned and operated farm in Bastrop, TX, just a short drive from Austin. In addition to their U-Pick pumpkin patch, the farm’s annual fall festival has a 5-acre corn maze, hay rides, activities for kids, and live music to enjoy.@bartonhillfarms
A popular spot to pick fresh berries and bouquets of Texas blooms, the fall pumpkin patch at Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls, TX is not to be missed. It’s overflowing with gourds and just gorgeous at sunset.Andersen Ross Photography Inc/DigitalVision/Getty Images

