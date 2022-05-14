For mothers with toddlers, there may come a point in your life when you’re tired of using your basic diaper bag as a purse. The best purses for moms with toddlers come in a variety of sizes that cater to your growing child but also look great and are durable enough for everyday wear. Unlike bulky, lackluster diaper bags, these bags can easily transition from playdates at the park to social outings with friends or family in style.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Purses For Moms With Toddlers

Size & Storage

Find a purse that accommodates your family’s essentials. You may find that having multiple kids requires more storage space than one child. Some purses are small with lots of pockets to keep things stowed compactly and organized, while others are more spacious and better equipped to carry items like tablets, blankets, or an extra set of clothes. Personally, I like a good oversized tote bag when I’m traveling with my kids or need to balance work and play (bonus points if it can fit my laptop). But sometimes I prefer something smaller and easier to organize when I’m making a quick trip to the store or doctor’s office — after all, it can be a pain trying to fish around a large bag for bank cards and medical documents.

Comfortable Design

Ultimately, the best overall design for you will be a matter of functional preference and personal taste — but it could be helpful to take a look at the straps on any given purse. Totes can be convenient to sling over your shoulder on the go, but if you need to keep your hands free, a crossbody or backpack purse could be a better fit. You can even opt for convertible or modular options that allow you to switch between a handbag, shoulder bag, or backpack, or mix and match detachable straps and coin purses.

Check out all the best options you can find on Amazon below.

1 The Comfortable, Budget-Friendly Canvas Purse Covelin Canvas Shoulder Bag Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something that’s practical for everyday use and affordable, give this canvas purse a try. It has an adjustable long strap you can sling across your body or wear over the shoulder and the interior includes one large zippered compartment you can stuff with all your essentials, plus two smaller interior pockets to organize your smaller items. The manufacturer doesn’t specify care instructions, but some reviewers have noted that the bag machine washes well in the machine — one reviewer described, “I just washed on delicate and air dried and it came out just fine.” But the best part is that you can choose from dozens of colors. One shopper wrote: “Sturdy, quality bag. I bought it for everyday use and I am not disappointed! It's even held up to having my 35 lbs toddler hang and pull on it! Room for all the items my toddler need[s] throughout [the] day without being overly bulky. This was some serious bang for your buck!” Available styles: 89

2 This Faux-Leather Backpack With Convertible Straps ZOCILOR Convertible Satchel Amazon $34 See On Amazon For a piece with the look of leather (but isn’t), this multipurpose synthetic option is an appealing option. Plus, it’s a fan-favorite with over 17,000 reviews with a 4.6-star overall rating. The purse features three different types of straps so you can carry it as a backpack, satchel, or shoulder bag. The tassels on the zippered exterior pockets are a cute detail, and the statement shoulder strap is adjustable and detachable. It also comes with tons of storage and pockets, including two side pockets for water bottles and an anti-theft pocket on the back to keep your valuables safely tucked away. If the bag gets dirty, just wipe it clean with a wet clock. One shopper wrote: “Love love love this backpack!!! I can wear it while chasing my toddler without having a big old purse swinging around! It’s super cute and stylish and holds everything I need for an outing for me and my toddler. Enough zippers and pockets for all the important little items and enough room in main compartment for my pocket book, change of toddler clothes and essentials like snacks!” Available styles: 23

3 A Water-Resistant Purse For Toddler Moms NOTAG Waterproof Shoulder Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling from playdates to doctor appointments, this compact purse can help keep all your items organized. In addition to nine smaller interior and exterior compartments, the main compartment of this bag is spacious and can hold a small tablet, umbrella, and other key essentials. You can also adjust the straps to wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag. The water-resistant nylon is convenient if you ever get caught in the rain or plan on taking it to the pool or beach during summer. Plus, it’s easy to wipe clean in a jiffy. One shopper wrote: “Fantastic bag! Not sure how I did without before now! We do tons of outdoor activities and sports with our kids. This bag keeps my hands free and everything inside dry. We spent 4 hours in the rain recently and the contents of the bag were completely dry! Lots of pockets to keep things organized, and wide enough inside to find items easily. Love the side pockets for small water bottles.” Available styles: 6 (including Small and Large sizes)

4 Writer’s Pick: This Spacious Purse For Toddler Moms JuJuBe BFF Convertible Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon $195 See On Amazon This convertible messenger bag may be the priciest option on the list, but I can personally attest that its functionality makes it well worth the cost. I can easily switch from carrying it as a messenger bag to a backpack using the memory foam shoulder straps on the back. There are tons of pockets to keep you organized, including insulated pockets for bottles on each side. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to maintain. The exterior is made from a Teflon-coated fabric that’s stain-resistant and cleans easily (the bag is even machine washable). I once had sunscreen explode all over the inside of my purse, but was quickly able to hose it down and wipe it clean in minutes. Another cool feature is the corner opening on the bottom you can use to shake out crumbs from crushed snacks. One shopper wrote: “This bag is perfect! Not just a diaper bag, it’s a stylish handbag! FINALLY a bag that has a key ring holder so that I don’t have to scramble for my keys hidden somewhere in the bottom of a dark bag. This bag is super lightweight and has the most practical compartments that I have ever seen in a purse or bag. It’s so incredibly spacious for how compact that it is, that I’m not even currently using all of the space available. It’s really great to know that I have room to put a jacket inside if need be. The shoulder straps are completely designed with comfort in mind. They curve a little bit, and they sit away from the neck, so they they don’t dig in!” Available styles: 14

5 A 4-Piece Purse Set That Works For Any Occasion Lovematch Satchel Purse Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re on a budget and need options that work for date night, work, and outings with your toddler, this purse set has you covered. Reviewers have appreciated that it offers good value for the price and includes a large tote bag, a crossbody handbag with an adjustable strap, a wallet, and a card holder. All four pieces are made from synthetic leather and feature elegant gold-tone hardware, and there are plenty of zippered pockets and compartments to help with organization. One reviewer attested that “a damp towel is all you need to clean the outside of each item.” One shopper wrote: “This purse is super cute! I love the large and the smaller purse! I have a toddler and a few extra things to carry some days so the large one is great! The small one is great when we don’t have so much going on!” Available styles: 27

6 A Genuine Leather Tote Bag That’ll Last For Years S-ZONE Vintage Genuine Leather Tote Bag Amazon $104 See On Amazon This genuine leather option has all the makings of a purse that will last you through thick and thin. One reviewer wrote, “I had this leather purse for several years and love it! Very durable.” The leather is durable and can be wiped clean, and the design is roomy enough to carry tablets, books, and everything in between. The adjustable straps can be used as a crossbody or shoulder bag, and the added strap on the back allows you to attach it to a suitcase for easy travel. The inside has plenty of zippered pockets and compartments to keep things organized (including a designated laptop compartment). Choose from a range of different colors including black, light brown, and wine red. One shopper wrote: “I am a huge fan of this bag! I have a toddler and i was sick of switching between my diaper bag, work bag, and purse so I needed one bag to do all three. This is amazing! It fits a daiper clutch, snacks, small toys, my wallet, and a makeup bag. It can also fit my tablet and laptop (I use a Mac book air) and I just take the diaper clutch out when I head out for meetings. The style makes it work for everything. This is the best ‘Mom Bag’ out there IMO!” Available styles: 7

7 This Compact Diaper Bag That Looks Just Like A Purse Itzy Ritzy Crossbody Diaper Bag See On Amazon $80 See On Amazon Fans of Itzy Ritzy diaper bags will appreciate this smaller vegan leather bag — especially if you’re looking for something that meshes some of the main features of a classic diaper bag (including a portable changing pad and easy-access compartment for wipes) with a streamlined purse that’s easy to wipe clean. It has six pockets in total, and the main section is conveniently divided into one dedicated side for your items and one side for your child’s. As for style, this purse includes a fancy-feeling quilted texture on the exterior and golden chain details on the crossbody straps. The adjustable shoulder strap is also detachable, which gives you the option of wearing it as a purse or using it as a portable packing cube when traveling. One shopper wrote: “I love this thing. It doesn’t hold a ton but it’s not supposed to. The mom side I keep my little wallet, keys, phone, and tissues. Baby side I keep some wipes, and a couple diapers. It comes with a nice thin changing pad which I really appreciate. The outer pocket I keep chapstick and sanitizer but could fit a little more. [...] For quick easy trips when I don’t want to lug around a loaded diaper bag, this is amazing. It’s really cute too. I’ve gotten compliments on it from people who had no idea it was a diaper purse!” Available styles: 2

8 A 3-In-1 Multipurpose Purse With Detachable Coin Pouch UTO 3-in-1 Multipurpose Purse Amazon $26 See On Amazon If having one large bag doesn’t work for you, check out this genius modular purse that takes the convertible design to the next level — instead of one bag, you’ll get a purse, a smaller clutch-sized pouch, and a coin purse. All pieces (including the two straps) are detachable, which allows you to configure them into a crossbody bag, shoulder bag, and even a fanny pack. It’s made with synthetic leather, and one reviewer wrote that it “seems to be resistant to stains and spills, so it [is] easy to keep clean.” Plus, it comes in dozens of style and color combinations, including purses with just one or two included pieces. One shopper wrote: “Perfect bag for the essentials [...] Ditched my big purse for this and haven’t looked back!” Available styles: 62

9 This Fossil Tote Bag With A Fun Print Fossil Rachel Tote Purse Handbag Amazon $150 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love a purse with a fun print? This is super chic and the colorful leaves in the print beautifully complement the faux-leather handles and gold-tone hardware. This option has tons of storage for a laptop or tablet and comes with plenty of zippered pockets and compartments to organize smaller items like a cell phone or keys. I’ve personally owned a Fossil bag for the past 12 years and can attest that they can be durable and long-lasting. One reviewer noted that this purse “lasted about 2-3 years before with little to no wear and tear visible,” adding that they “used it daily.” Plus, the faux leather construction helps make it “waterproof and easy to clean,” according to another reviewer. You can also choose from 10 other styles and colors, including some two-piece versions that come with a matching wallet. One shopper wrote: “Perfect mom bag! This bag is great for a busy mom! It holds a ton and is great quality. I use it every day and throw everything from shoes to snacks in there and it doesn’t fall apart. I purchased a cheap version from a target store last year and the straps broke right away. Fossil is a great brand and i recommend!” Available styles: 11

10 A Studded Purse To Show Off Your Edgy Side Pahajim Studded Tote Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a touch of edge, check out this studded faux-leather purse. It features metal rivets along the bottom, an easy-access zipper pocket on the outside, and a roomy polyester interior that can fit a tablet, phone, and more. There’s also a removable, color-coordinating pom pom that you can opt to leave on for extra flare. The top strap can also be used as a hand bag or you can use the adjustable and detachable longer straps as a crossbody or shoulder bag. When it comes to cleaning, the manufacturer notes this purse is water-resistant and one reviewer wrote, “If you want to clean this bag, just wipe it with a dry towel soaked in water.” One shopper wrote: “I LOVE this bag!! I needed a good ‘mom’ bag that didn’t look like a diaper bag. I needed something big enough to fit my stuff and also have room for a few diapers, wipes, and misc. other baby related items for every day use without the bag being bulky or overwhelming. This bag fits the bill [...] My favorite aspects are the conveniently placed pockets that give me easy access to my phone, keys, and chapstick and the space in the main compartment is plenty for everything I could need for an errand day for me and two toddlers.” Available styles: 3

11 This Chic, Reversible Tote Bag Scarleton Large Reversible Tote Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon Can’t decide between a tan or black purse? With this reversible faux leather tote bag, you can have both — or one of the other nine reversible styles to choose from. The purse is designed to give you different options for your OOTD, plus it comes with a nifty little zippered pouch that’s detachable. The spacious bag includes a magnetic closure at the top and has plenty of space to fit a laptop, change of clothes, and even a few extra toys. It’s made from vegan leather and one reviewer wrote that it’s “practical and rugged with no fuss to wipe clean.” Another shopper noted it was “looks like leather and is so comfortable on shoulder.” One shopper wrote: “This bag is very nice leather and looks exactly like the picture (I got the black/camel)! Overall great quality [...] Exactly what I was looking for to throw my lunch bag, keys, and wallet in everyday not to mention my toddlers daily bag of wet clothes from pre school. Plenty of room and looks fantastic! Thank you! I bet I can count on having this for years.” Available styles: 10

12 This Travel Bag That Doubles As A Carry-On HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon With an 4.8-star overall rating after over 13,500 ratings on Amazon, this is a wildly travel bag. It can function both as a carry-on-sized duffel bag or as an extra-large crossbody purse for when you need to tote lots of items. It comes with two types of straps — sling the short ones over your arm or sling the longer adjustable one across your body. It's carry-on compliant, making it a breeze for airline travel, and it’s big enough to house a laptop, clothes, and any other toddler essentials you might need along the way. Heck, you can even use this as a gym bag. It has four pockets on the inside, including a wet pocket for things that could potentially spill and an easy-to-access zippered pocket built into the trolley sleeve. It’s constructed with a water-resistant fabric, and one reviewer noted that “the material is easy to clean with a damp wipe.” One shopper wrote: “The convenience of this bag is fantastic! I took this bag with me through most of the US and even internationally!! The loop on the back hooks to my carryon perfectly, and allows me to pick up that extra gift for friends and family, and the ease through the airport is even better! I have a toddler, so to make the traveling easier is everything!” Available styles: 9

13 A Bold Purse For When You Want To Make A Statement COCIFER Fashion Purse Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re tired of plain neutrals, jazz things up a bit with this bright purse. It’s a perfect statement piece you can add to your collection, plus it has all the storage and organization you’ll need as a stylish toddler mom. The main compartment is divided into two sections with additional zipper pockets and slide compartments for smaller items. It’s made with a wipeable faux leather that “cleans very easy,” according to one reviewer. As a bonus, the gold tone hardware adds to the purse’s charm, and it comes with adjustable and detachable straps so it can be carried as a satchel, shoulder bag, or crossbody. And if red isn’t your color, you can choose from dozens of other bold colors to fit your style. One shopper wrote: “I love this purse. It’s not too big, but still has room for a few diapers, a small pack of wipes, and a snack for my toddler along with my own necessities: wallet, phone, keys, chapstick. Eliminates the need for me to lug around an entire diaper bag for just a quick trip.” Available styles: 32

14 This Clear Tote Bag For Stadiums & Theme Parks BAGAIL Clear Tote Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this clear tote bag make it simple to check what’s in your purse in a hurry, but it’s also stadium approved, meaning you’ll have an easier time passing through security checks at everything from football games or amusement parks. Reviewers like that it’s roomy and can hold lots of essentials for toddlers. “It is definitely large enough to be used as a diaper bag,” noted one reviewer. It’s made with wipeable vinyl and features double-stitched seams throughout, with two types of wide, adjustable straps to ensure durability for heavy loads. Choose from seven different colors and style options, including versions with and without an exterior pocket. One shopper wrote: “This will be perfect for public outings that require clear bags. It is big enough to use instead of the diaper bag. Fits several changes of clothes for my toddler, diapers, sippy cup, plus room to spare.” Available styles: 7

15 A Designer Crossbody Purse That’s Stylish & Functional Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Messenger Bag Amazon $118 See On Amazon Looking for something sleek and compact? Look no further than this roomy designer purse from Michael Kors. It’s lightweight and compact yet big enough to house tablets and even laptops if need be. The exterior pocket is ideal for smaller items like a cell phone, wallet, or glasses. It features an adjustable strap and is made with a sturdy PVC material that’s easy to wipe clean. One shopper wrote:“Beautiful bag! My fist ever Michael Kors and I’m in love! Great price! Mom of two toddler boys so this bag is perfect for a stylish girl on the go!” Available styles: 6

16 A Crossbody Purse With Chevron-Shaped Hardware Double Compartment Large Flapover Crossbody Bag Amazon $24 See On Amazon This crossbody bag with gold-tone chevron embellishments is quite the showstopper — not to mention functional for everyday use. It has double compartments to keep your items separate from your toddlers, plus adjustable straps that can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody bag. The main purse features a zip closure and is big enough to store a planner, phone, and even a small tablet. While the manufacturer doesn’t specify cleaning instructions, the purse is made from a sturdy faux leather, and one reviewer noted that “it seems very durable and easy to clean!” One shopper wrote: “Great for a mom of one. It has so much space inside for all those ‘snacks’ and toys they insist on bringing but never need for long. And it doesn’t get overly bulky looking. I love how there’s 3 deep pockets 2 smaller ones and a zipper pocket. Everything has a spot so the purse bottom isn’t messy [...] It’s sturdy so let’s see how long it can last. Def recommend.” Available styles: 28

17 A Purse-Like Insulated Lunch Bag EASYFUN Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you tend to pack extra snacks and drinks while out with your toddler, consider opting for an insulated lunch bag that looks just like a purse. This bag is roomy enough to fit 24 soda cans, but you can also use it to tote other items (think: a small blanket or change of clothes). The exterior is constructed with a wipeable polyester and features zippered pockets for extra organization. It comes with two kinds of straps (the longer of which is detachable and adjustable). Choose from six large styles that include the crossbody straps — or opt for one of the smaller versions that doesn’t include a shoulder strap. One shopper wrote: “I love this bag! We are using it for our two year old instead of a diaper bag. I put diapers, wipes, two sippy cups, and a back up outfit. It’s insulated and lightweight.” Available styles: 6