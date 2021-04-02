37 Autism Quotes To Honor World Autism Awareness Day 2021

The value and joy that people with autism bring to this world is worthy of celebration. Whether you know someone living with autism, your child has autism, or you yourself are on the spectrum, you can show your support on April 2 with these quotes for World Autism Awareness Day.

Honestly, we can learn a lot from reading the words of people living with autism and those who experience it up-close-and-personal on a daily basis. From researchers and doctors to policymakers and even parents, these advocates are warriors, championing the importance of inclusivity, understanding, and awareness. Their words hold immense power to inspire and encourage everyone to learn more about autism and honor this community of incredible individuals.

Inspirational Quotes For World Autism Day

“It’s really cool that everybody’s a little bit different, but the same, too.” — Julia from Sesame Street

“Autism is like a rainbow. It has a bright side and a darker side. But every shade is important and beautiful.” — Rosie Tennant Doran

“Autism is part of my child, it’s not everything he is. My child is so much more than a diagnosis.” — S.L. Coelho

“I see people with Asperger’s syndrome as a bright thread in the rich tapestry of life.” — Tony Atwood

“Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” — Dr. Seuss

“Autism is as much a part of humanity as is the capacity to dream.” — Kathleen Seidel

“Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” — Albert Einstein

“Normal is just a dryer setting.” — Patsy Clairmont

Quotes That Spread Autism Awareness & Promote Inclusivity

“On World Autism Awareness Day we speak out against discrimination, celebrate the diversity of our global community, and strengthen our commitment to inclusion for people with autism.” — Antonia Guterres

“We need to learn to accept and celebrate our differences. And we need to continue our research in Autism Spectrum Disorder in order to understand how we can best lend a helping hand.” — Alan Rosales

“When it comes to ensuring that persons with autism enjoy the rights and freedoms to which we are all entitled, we must recommit to promoting acceptance of persons with autism.” — Alison Smale

“On World Autism Awareness Day, there is a global recognition not only of autism, but also the immense potential of persons with autism” — Imran Khan

“We’ve come a long way when it comes to awareness — now it’s time for people to accept autism, allowing people, like myself, to be ourselves and benefit society along the way.” — Savan Gandecha

“When enough people care about autism or diabetes or global warming, it helps everyone, even if only a tiny fraction actively participate.” — Seth Godin

“Do not fear people with autism, embrace them. Do not spite people with autism, unite them. Do not deny people with autism, accept them, for then their abilities will shine.” — Paul Isaacs

“Get to know someone on the spectrum and your life will truly be blessed.” — Stephanie L. Parker

“To measure the success of our societies, we should examine how well those with different abilities, including persons with autism, are integrated as full and valued members.” — Ban Ki-moon

“If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism.” — Stephen Shore

“Our duty in aut­ism is not to cure, but to re­lieve suf­fer­ing and to max­im­ize each per­son’s po­ten­tial.” — John Elder Robison

FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

Quotes About Living With Autism

“I’m proud to be autistic and on the rainbow spectrum! Our honesty, direct focus, intense love for our passions, and a deep sense of injustice are traits that the world needs right now.” — Dara McAnulty

“Yes, we are different, but that is something that is incredible and amazing and powerful and so, so beautiful.” — Chloe Hayden

“I am autistic and I am proud.” — Sez Francis

“Having autism isn’t easy. In fact, there were times where I wished I was just a normal being. But when I look back on my life and how my life has changed for 21 years, I feel proud today to have something that makes me special and unique.” — Jessica McCartney

“Autism can’t define me. I define autism.” — Kerry Margo

“Everyone has a mountain to climb and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory.” — Rachel Barcelona

“I might hit developmental and societal milestones in a different order than my peers, but I am able to accomplish these small victories on my own time.” — Haley Moss

“If I could snap my fingers and be non-autistic, I would not. Autism is part of what I am.” — Dr. Temple Grandin

“I do not suffer from Autism, but I do suffer from the way you treat me.” — Tyler Durdin

“Our experiences are all unique. Regardless, I do believe that it is important to find the beautiful. Recognize that there is bad, there is ugly, there is disrespect, there is ignorance, and there are meltdowns. Those things are inevitable. But there is also good” — Erin McKinney

Quotes From Celebrities & Advocates For World Autism Day