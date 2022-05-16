MENU
Politics
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Our Favorite Signs From Abortion Rights Rallies Across The Country
Angry, funny, and everything in-between.
by
Jamie Kenney
May 16, 2022
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
With
Roe v. Wade
under threat
, thousands have taken to the streets to
protest for abortion rights
, including families with children. Here are some of our favorite signs from events across the country.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hundreds of rallies, marches, and protests were held across the country during the first weekend in May. Some, like the
Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Washington, D.C.
, drew thousands.
