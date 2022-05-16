Politics

A girl in Wilkes-Barre, PA eats potato chips while holding a sign at an abortion rights rally readin...
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Our Favorite Signs From Abortion Rights Rallies Across The Country

Angry, funny, and everything in-between.

by Jamie Kenney

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

With Roe v. Wade under threat, thousands have taken to the streets to protest for abortion rights, including families with children. Here are some of our favorite signs from events across the country.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hundreds of rallies, marches, and protests were held across the country during the first weekend in May. Some, like the Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Washington, D.C., drew thousands.

