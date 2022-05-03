Nearly 50 years after the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling determined that the right to abortion is protected under the constitution, Roe v. Wade is in danger. Five decades later, somehow we need to mobilize for abortion rights in the wake of a leaked document showing that the Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. As appalling and shocking as it is to be in this position after all of these years, there are ways you can help to protect access to such vital reproductive health care.

Politico reported on Monday that an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito confirms that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alito reportedly wrote in a document labeled “Opinion of the Court” that the 1973 decision was “egregiously wrong,” adding that a decision had been reached. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the opinion read.

The Supreme Court has not yet made any final decisions, and Politico notes that votes often change as deliberations continue, particularly with controversial topics like this one. So there is time to mobilize — here’s how:

1. Press lawmakers to pass the Women's Health Protection Act.

The Women’s Health Protection Act was reintroduced in May 2019 in an effort to ensure women in every part of the country have access to safe reproductive health services. The legislation seeks to “prohibit laws that impose burdensome requirements on access to reproductive health services such as requiring doctors to perform tests and procedures that doctors have deemed unnecessary or preventing doctors from prescribing and dispensing medication as is medically appropriate."

As this legislation would codify the protections already put in place by Roe v. Wade, press your local member of Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. Nonprofit organization NARAL Pro-Choice America has called the Women’s Health Protection Act “a critical step toward protecting access to essential reproductive healthcare and the constitutional rights of all people, no matter what state they live in.”

To contact your member of Congress, go to the House.gov website, enter your zip code, and email your representative and ask them to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. Or call them. Or ideally do both again and again. Tell your friends and family to do the same. Press these members of Congress to pass this bill as a basic human rights issue for people to have autonomy over their own bodies.

2. Donate to abortion funds for states in jeopardy.

There are several states across the country in danger of losing access to safe abortion care. States like Texas, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Kentucky, and Missouri have all seen the vast majority of people in need left with very few abortion providers. The most effective way to ensure your donation dollars are making the biggest difference is to target those who need it the most in the states where they have been left without any real protection. Here are some to consider:

3. Support abortion providers.

Abortion providers across the country are on the front lines as more and more states roll back access to reproductive rights. These providers need to be protected now more than ever, particularly independent providers in small, community-based clinics where they may not have the support of larger organizations like Planned Parenthood.

Donate to places like the Keep Our Clinics campaign, which “provides funding to independent clinics to cover tangible expenses like increased security, building repairs, PPE and hazard pay for staff working during the pandemic, legal fees, and community education and advocacy.” You can also donate to the National Abortion Federation, providing security, medical training, and technical assistance to beleaguered abortion providers across the country.

4. Join a protest.

If you want to be as visible as possible, protest. In the hours since the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision, protests have erupted across the country from abortion rights activists and anti-choice supporters. You can plan a protest in your own town or join a rally through organizations like Planned Parenthood Action and Women’s March, who have organized a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court to take place on May 3 to remind people that abortion is still legal. Women’s March has another rally planned for Saturday, May 14 in Los Angeles, and on May 17, the Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice is set to take place in Washington, D.C.

5. Make your voice heard.

Protecting abortion rights is going to take a sea of people talking about it all the time. Educating yourself on why access to reproductive health care is a basic human right, then educating family and friends with that knowledge.

You can find educational resources on the International Planned Parenthood Federation. It’s also important to take to social media, to use your platform on Twitter, on Instagram, on Facebook, on TikTok to speak out for abortion rights, no matter who you are. To speak for those who might not be able to speak out for themselves for fear of repercussions. For people who need access to abortions and are in danger of having those rights taken away. The fight is not yet over. Not even after five decades.