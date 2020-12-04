Gift Guide

These Stocking Stuffers For Kids Are Cute & Budget-Friendly

Oh yeah, and they go way beyond mini candy canes and toothbrushes.

by Abi Berwager Schreier

This year has been tough on everyone in so many different ways, and I just can't wait to decorate for Christmas and bring a bit of magic to our place of quarantine during this pandemic. More now than ever, I feel the strong need to see my son's face light up when he sees that Santa visited the night before and placed his gifts under the tree with care. And these stocking stuffers for kids under $15 will be a little added extra happy on this much-needed celebration.

When I was a kid, the stocking was for Christmas candy, a note from Santa, and sometimes socks. But we can do better than socks this year, right? I mean, obviously, socks are a great practical gift for any age, but maybe a little something extra special would bring some added joy to our lives. Even if your baby doesn't remember this Christmas, you will, right? So why not shop from a small business — and better yet, a small business owned by a BIPOC — and get those cute bows for her? Or what about an adorable hand kite for your toddler, or handmade felt matching game for your little kid? Your tween would be pretty stoked to receive a handmade choker or fancy lipgloss in their stocking, too. And don't forget the "sweet" element of the stocking, which can be these amazing cupcakes in a jar. (Move over candy, the cupcake jar is here to stay.) Whether you're looking for something for your baby, toddler, preschooler, elementary schooler, or middle schooler, this list has got you covered for stocking stuffers this year. (And is kind to your wallet, too.)

Baby

Mini Stacking Toy
Etsy | HouseMountainNatural

This beautiful handmade stacking toy is safe for baby to put in their mouth, and will also pique their interest in working on those fine motor skills.

The First Years Stack Up Cups
The First Years

These are a classic toy for a reason. Whether they're used in a sensory bin, filled with water, or just to clack together on the floor, these little stacking cups are a must for your baby's toy box.

Baby Bow Headband
Etsy | oonaloo

These gorgeous handmade headbands would make the perfect stocking stuffer for your fashionable baby.

Nuby Soothing Teething Mitten with Hygienic Travel Bag
Amazon

This little mitten was a lifesaver for our teething guy when he was a baby.

Floating Baby Bath Books
Teytoy

Your baby will love mouthing these colorful books while having something fun to look at as you try to wash their hair. They may even learn a little something, too.

Toddler

Rainbow Hand Kite
Etsy | MiniRainbows

This beautiful open-ended toy is perfect for tiny toddler hands, and they'll have a blast spinning and twirling the rainbow ribbons around and watching the wind take them.

Wooden Lacing Apple
USATDD Store

Made of 100% natural wood, this is a "pocket-sized" toy that will help your toddler fine-tune their fine motor skills anywhere and everywhere.

Crayola Bathtub Crayons 10-Count (2-Pack)
The Crayola Store

The best part of this to me is the easy clean-up. My kid loves drawing on himself and every piece of furniture in the house, and these bathtub crayons will fulfill that inherent need.

Sensory Play-Dough
Etsy | ProvisionsbyKAT

This dough is non-toxic and smells wonderful — it's a win-win.

Surprise 2-in-1 Transforming Plush Dog to Pastry
Sunny Days Entertainment

Now you can silence the request for a dog — for now. These toys are really fun for little kids, and they'll enjoy transforming these delicious looking pastries into a dog. Surprise!

Little Kid

Scissor Skills Activity Book
Modern Kid Press

This activity book has different levels of cutting difficulty, perfect for little kids practicing fine motor skills. Don't forget to buy kid scissors!

Transportation Crayons
Etsy | KagesKrayons

These adorable crayons play double-duty, offering some fun vehicle imaginative play action as well as creative fun with coloring and drawing.

Gingerbread Felt Matching Game
Etsy | Havingfunlearning

Perfect for preschoolers, this felt matching game includes one cookie, 12 cards, and 8 different shapes for matching fun.

Wood Building Blocks
Etsy | the22gemini

Whether they want to play their own version of Jenga, build a tower, a building, or line them all up, these wooden blocks are a beautiful open-ended toy for the perfect preschool stocking stuffer.

'Kindness Makes Us Strong' by Sophie Beer (Board Book)
Target

Now more than ever it's time to talk about kindness, its importance, and how it makes you and everyone else stronger. Your preschooler will love the beautiful illustrations and message.

Big Kid

Mini Notebook
Etsy | CopperandBrassPaper

Each little notebook has 50 blank sheets of paper for doodles, notes, thoughts, dreams, and ideas for your kid to write down.

Wooden Magic Wand
Etsy | the22gemini

Perfect for kids 7 and under, they'll love pretending to be witches, wizards, faeries, and anything else that requires a magical wand. Plus it'll look adorable sticking out of the stocking.

Handcrafted Wooden Brain Teasers
Etsy | CreativeGamesDesigns

Fitting perfectly in their stocking, your big kid will love any of these handcrafted wooden brain teasers. They'll for sure keep their minds busy without a screen.

WikkiStix
WikkiStix Store

These self-sticking sticks will provide hours of fun for your big kids. They'll love creating whatever their imaginations can come up with — whether it's accessories, people, tools, animals, etc.

Chocolate Cupcakes in a Jar
Baked Cravings

Christmas candy in the stocking is out — chocolate cupcakes are in. From Baked Cravings, your kid will enjoy a 6-ounce mason jar of a delicious decadent chocolate cupcake.

Tweens

Roblox Gift Card
Target

Many tweens are obsessed with Roblox, and with a "Robux" card, "You can get stuff to make your in-game play look cooler, as well as super-rare avatars," says 12-year-old Elijah from Brooklyn.

Ifuru Choker Necklace
Etsy | MenoguDesigns

When I was a tween, choker necklaces were quite the coveted item, and it looks like they're back in style. This gorgeous handmade choker will ensure your tween is the coolest kid on the block.

Gingerbread Whipped Body Butter
Etsy | TeaTimeOver

Your tween will love smelling like a delicious gingerbread cookie all while having moisturized skin when they use this fun product. It smells and looks good enough to eat.

Ultra Glow in the Dark Stars; 200 Count w/ Bonus Moon
Kangaroo

When I was a tween, I was obsessed with these stars and I loved decorating my ceiling with them and looking up at them at night. They're all still on my ceiling in my childhood bedroom, TBH.

Vegan Lip Gloss
The Lip Bar

This vegan lip gloss comes in a variety of shades, depending on your tween's preference. They're nourishing and beautiful to boot, and you'll be supporting a small business as well. Win-win.