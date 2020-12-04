This year has been tough on everyone in so many different ways, and I just can't wait to decorate for Christmas and bring a bit of magic to our place of quarantine during this pandemic. More now than ever, I feel the strong need to see my son's face light up when he sees that Santa visited the night before and placed his gifts under the tree with care. And these stocking stuffers for kids under $15 will be a little added extra happy on this much-needed celebration.

When I was a kid, the stocking was for Christmas candy, a note from Santa, and sometimes socks. But we can do better than socks this year, right? I mean, obviously, socks are a great practical gift for any age, but maybe a little something extra special would bring some added joy to our lives. Even if your baby doesn't remember this Christmas, you will, right? So why not shop from a small business — and better yet, a small business owned by a BIPOC — and get those cute bows for her? Or what about an adorable hand kite for your toddler, or handmade felt matching game for your little kid? Your tween would be pretty stoked to receive a handmade choker or fancy lipgloss in their stocking, too. And don't forget the "sweet" element of the stocking, which can be these amazing cupcakes in a jar. (Move over candy, the cupcake jar is here to stay.) Whether you're looking for something for your baby, toddler, preschooler, elementary schooler, or middle schooler, this list has got you covered for stocking stuffers this year. (And is kind to your wallet, too.)

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.