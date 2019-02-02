These 13 Ready-Made Appetizers From Target Are Going To Save Your Super Bowl Party

If you're still trying to figure out what you're going to be eating while you're watching the Super Bowl, it's definitely time for a Target run. Whether you're trying to plan a finger food feast or a classy spread with grown-up fare, you should definitely put some of the best appetizers from Target on your Super Bowl party menu. They're easy, cheap, and most important of all, delicious.

I spend an embarrassing amount of time and money in Target — the vast majority of my family's wardrobe, home decor, and groceries are all bought there — so I can assure you I've got a lot of first-hand experience with Target's yummy apps. Not only are the store's house brands like Market Pantry and Archer Farms generally pretty amazing, but it also offers some of the best deals on other brands, too. (Prices listed below are from my local Target and could be different from store to store)

Just take this one piece of Target shopping advice from me: do not go there when you're hungry. If you take a walk through the frozen food section when your stomach is rumbling, you're probably going to end up with one (or more) of everything in your cart.

Here are some great Super Bowl Target appetizers to consider stocking up on before the big game begins.

1 Meat & Cheese Platter Hard Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepper Jack Cheese, Havarti Cheese, Crackers & Pitted Olived Supreme Party Tray - 2.5lb Hormel Gatherings $17.99 See On Target A meat and cheese platter makes a good centerpiece to any appetizer table. Besides, has there ever been a party that didn’t benefit from a little charcuterie action? A pre-made platter like this Hormel Gatherings option will save you the trouble of chopping and stacking (and trying to transport the board carefully so as not to disturb your plating efforts). Your guests or other partygoers will appreciate having something to dig right into without waiting for it to come out of the oven. And hey, meat, cheese, and olives are always a crowd pleaser. Target has lots of other options if you need a smaller size or prefer different meats.

2 Pigs In A Blanket Frozen Parmesan Pastry Wrapped Mini Uncured Beef Hot Dogs - 8.7oz/10ct Good & Gather $5.39 See On Target Regular hot dogs are fine, but not great for an indoor party. Hunting down cocktail wieners and cutting tiny little squares of pastry to wrap them up in is pretty time consuming. And honestly, my little pastry blankets tend to either fall off or totally overwhelm the tiny hot dog, because math is hard enough without combining it with cooking. Buying pigs in a blanket pre-made is so much easier and every bit as yummy. This 10-pack from Good & Gather will run you a little less than $6, and they’re dusted with a delicious parmesan and herb seasoning, so they’re even a little bougie-er than your average pigs in blankets.

3 Potato Skins Cheddar Bacon Filled Frozen Potato Skins Bulk - 19oz Market Pantry $6.79 See On Target Here’s a universal truth: It's simply not a Super Bowl party until you've eaten something covered in cheese and bacon. Whoever makes the rules just knew what they were doing with that one. Target's potato skins are loaded up with deliciousness, and I'm pretty confident they'll disappear as soon as you set them out. A party pack with about a dozen servings will cost you a little under $7. Buying them pre-made saves you all the baking, scooping, and other prep of making skins. But of course, feel free to add some sour cream, extra cheese, and other toppings to them after they’re out of the oven. No one will be mad.

4 Soft Pretzel Bites With Cheese SuperPretzel Frozen Pretzel Bites with Jalapeno Cheese SuperPretzel $4.79 See On Target Soft pretzels are one of the best concession stand foods when you’re at a big game in person, so why not bring that vibe to your Super Bowl watch party at home? Of course, serving full-size soft pretzels may not be the most appealing since they’ll likely be on a table with lots of other goodies, and they can be pretty filling. So, opting for a bite-sized option is a great way to get pretzels on the menu, and when they come with a jalapeño cheddar dipping sauce, well, that’s just too good to pass up on. Your guests will definitely want to know where you got these.

5 Mozzarella Sticks Frozen Breaded Mozzarella Sticks - 32oz Market Pantry $6.79 See On Target I can't resist the cheesy goodness of Target's mozzarella sticks. The smaller box of about nine sticks will set you back $3. You might get lucky though and find the larger size, which has four times as many mozzarella sticks. This particular brand is part of Target’s own brand line, and the Market Pantry mozzarella sticks just never disappoint. These are a huge crowd pleaser, especially for little kids, and you can set out different kinds of dipping sauces as well. (Maybe Market Pantry’s version of marinara sauce?)

6 Boneless Wings Frank's RedHot Frozen Buffalo Boneless Chicken Bites - 15oz Frank's Redhot $6.49 See On Target These boneless chicken bites are a great, slightly less messy alternative to traditional wings since you can pick ‘em up with a fork instead of being so hands-on. They come in a buffalo style for those who can handle the heat, and in this case, the most classic buffalo sauce flavor of all: Frank’s RedHot. These would be so yummy popped onto a platter with ranch and blue cheese dips, fresh carrots and celery, and maybe even a little extra sauce to pour over top. Or, add them to a big tray with other flavors of boneless wings so everyone can choose their fave.

7 Brie & Berry Jam Bites Frozen Brie and Berry Jam Bites - 4.8oz/10ct Good & Gather $5.39 See On Target Want to have some upscale selections on your snack spread? Then these brie and berry jam bites are most definitely the way to go. They combine one of the actual best cheeses on planet Earth with the sweetness of real berry jam inside a golden, flaky crust, and all you have to do is pop them in the oven for 16 minutes before serving. Once you try these for a party, they’ll be your go-to for every gathering after, and honestly might become a freezer staple to break out anytime you need a yummy app for an at-home date night.

8 Bacon Wrapped Scallops Frozen All Natural Bacon Wrapped Scallops - 7oz/10ct Good & Gather $7.99 See On Target Looking for something else a little more savory to satisfy your guests with sophisticated palates? These fancy-schmancy bacon wrapped scallops should do the trick, and they’ll look right at home among cocktails and charcuterie or hot wings and beer. A 10-count box will run you around $8, but on the upside, you don’t have to make them yourself and do all the wrapping, stabbing with toothpicks, etc. Also, cooking scallops can be kind of tricky if you’ve never done it before or aren’t much a seafood person yourself. So, why not take it easy on yourself and go the frozen apps route?

9 Mini Tacos Frozen Beef & Cheese Mini Tacos - 9.75oz Market Pantry $3.49 See On Target It's just more fun to eat tiny, bite-sized food isn't it? Or is that just me? These mini tacos are stuffed with seasoned beef and cheese, and each box contains about 12 of the adorable little appetizers. Mini tacos are perfectly tasty served on their own, but would obviously be extra delicious served with dips like sour cream, guacamole, and a unique salsa. Target carries all of those things too, of course, so if you’re looking to skip food prep all the way around, they’ve still got you covered. Even if you weren’t planning on mini tacos already, adding a small bowl next to the corn chips is a yummy touch.

11 Artichoke & Parmesan Pastry Cups Frozen Artichoke & Parmesan Phyllo Cups - 5.8oz/12ct Good & Gather $5.39 See On Target Similar to those brie and berry jam bites, these precious little phyllo dough bites totally look like they could have been homemade without making you go through all the trouble to, you know, make them at home. They’re stuffed with artichoke hearts, cream cheese, parmesan cheese, and spinach, and seasoned with a special blend of herbs. So, they’re basically like a classic spinach and artichoke dip but taken up a notch. All you have to do is pop them into the oven at 375 degrees, wait 16 to 18 minutes or until they look delightfully golden brown, and serve warm.

12 Jalapeno Cream Cheese Wontons Frozen Jalapeno Cream Cheese Wontons - 6.7oz/10ct Good & Gather $6.99 See On Target Jalapeños plus cream cheese, in just about any food situation, is going to be a delicious combo and a major hit with most people. Add crispy wonton wrappers and a sweet chili sauce to that winning combo and you’ve got the perfect appetizer on your hands. These jalapeño cream cheese wontons are the perfect dippable finger food, and they’re basically guaranteed to disappear off the Super Bowl snack table. You can serve them with the sauce on the side or drizzle it over the top for extra plating points. Make sure you buy a few extra boxes just in case you need to refill the platter at halftime.