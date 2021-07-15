Back To School

These are the best backpacks for toddlers.
Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

The 71 Best Backpacks For Toddlers

For when your tot wants to carry all the things.

by Ashley Jones

One of my favorite things in the world is a tiny toddler packed up and ready to go to day care or preschool. A tiny lunchbox, water bottle, a lovey — the essentials — are all stashed in a little backpack that expresses their big personality. The best toddler backpacks hold everything a toddler needs to get through the day and helps an adorable kid look even more precious with all of their gear in tow.

Whether your little one loves Minnie Mouse, lights up when they see Chase from Paw Patrol, or simply hordes all things shaped like zoo animals, they’re going to want a backpack that features the thing they love the most right now. But parents need their toddler to have a backpack that’s as functional as it is fun. On this list, you’ll find packs that have the best of both worlds.

Best Mini Toddler Backpacks

While it may not be the right choice for day care or long trips, a miniature backpack is so much fun for a toddler to carry with them on outings. They can carry all of the special treasures they want in a tiny backpack instead of weighing down mom and dad’s pockets. (Because they need to stash that pebble from the parking lot somewhere.)

Frozen 2 Mini Backpack
Disney
Fairfax Gray/White Stripe Backpacks - Mini Atlantic Shark
Pottery Barn Kids
Mini Backpack With Safety Harness - Monkey
Skip Hop
Claire's Club Hello Sunshine Small Denim Backpack
Claire's

Best Dinosaur Toddler Backpacks

I’ve never met a toddler who wasn’t a fan of dinosaurs, but if there’s one out there, perhaps these adorable backpacks will make them change their mind. These dino-themed toddler backpacks are sure to make your tot roar with delight.

Toddler Boys' Dino Backpack with Mesh Pocket
Cat & Jack
Mackenzie Green Glow-in-the-Dark Dinos Backpack - Small
Pottery Barn Kids
Zoo Little Kid Backpack - Dinosaur
Skip Hop
Junior Original Book Pack, Print - Bright Jade Dino
L.L. Bean
Dinosaur Backpack in Blue
Stephen Jospeh
Mini Kane Backpack, Neon Dino
State

Best Minnie & Mickey Toddler Backpacks

Whether you opt for a classic black, red, and yellow Mickey Mouse pack or go all-out with a sparkly Minnie Mouse backpack with ears on top, you really can’t go wrong with these Disney-themed toddler backpacks.

Mickey Mouse Plush Doll and Backpack
Disney
Toddler Girls' Minnie Mouse Heart Backpack - Pink
Disney
Toddler Mickey Mouse Backpack - Blue
Disney
Minnie Mouse Ears Backpack – Personalized
Disney
Personalized Minnie Mouse 10-inch Mini Backpack With Harness
Kishkesh
Dinsey Mickey Backpack
Adidas

Best Disney Princess Toddler Backpacks

My mom was never really into character-themed backpacks when I was a kid, so I always coveted the beautiful, sparkly Disney Princess backpacks that my friends had. Make all of your toddler’s dreams come true with these Disney Princess toddler backpacks.

Toddler Girls' Princess Backpack - Purple
Disney
Disney Princess Backpack - Jasmine
Hanna Andersson
Disney Moana Backpacks - Small
Pottery Barn Kids
Disney Princess Backpack – Personalizable
Disney
Glittery Printed Backpack
H&M

Best Paw Patrol Toddler Backpacks

With these backpacks, your toddler can help keep Adventure Bay safe with Chase, Skye, Ryder, and the rest of the Paw Patrol crew. From a mini pack with a front pocket to keep their favorite snacks to several styles perfect for storing everything they need for a day at day care, there are plenty of Paw Patrol backpacks for toddlers to choose from.

Mackenzie PAW Patrol™ Backpacks - Small
Pottery Barn Kids
Paw Patrol 5-Piece Backpack & Lunch Bag Set
Nickelodeon
Paw Patrol Girls Skye Backpack
Nickelodeon
Toddler Boys Paw Patrol Backpack
The Children's Place
Paw Patrol Team Mini Backpack
Journey's

Best Unicorn Toddler Backpacks

What toddler wouldn’t love the friendly face of a unicorn staring back at them from their backpack? Complete with sparkly horns, these unicorn backpacks for toddlers are simply magical.

Classic Backpack - Positively Purple
Hanna Andersson
10-inch Kids' Animal Backpack
Bixbee
Mackenzie Critter Gray Unicorn Backpack - Small
Pottery Barn Kids
Zoo Little Kid Backpack - Unicorn
Skip Hop
Unicorn Quilted Backpack in Pink
Stephen Joseph
Unicorn Backpack, Purple and Pink
Dabbawalla Bags

Best Zoo Animal Toddler Backpacks

From pandas to sloths, koalas, lions, and even some elephants, these toddler backpacks feature adorable zoo animals that your little one will love carrying everywhere they go.

Lion Sidekick Backpack
Stephen Joseph
10-inch Kids' Animal Backpack
Bixbee
Zoo Little Kid Backpack - Koala
Skip Hop
Mini Kane - Printed Canvas Elephants
State
Preschool All-in-One Backpack for Kids with Insulated Cooler in Zebra
Obersee
12.5-inch Olive Pack 'n Snack Kids' Backpack - Wild Animals
Wildkin
Sloth Backpack, Red
Dabbawalla Bags

Best Classic Toddler Backpacks

Not every parent wants their toddler to tote around a backpack with a giant character plastered on the front of it. These classic toddler backpacks range from sporty to sturdy and are small enough for them to carry, but still have the feel of a more “grown up” backpack.

Kids' Sprout Backpack
The North Face
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack
Nike
Junior Original Book Pack - Red
L.L. Bean
Kids' Adventurer Pack - Small Aqua
Half Pint Backpack - Brook Green
JanSport

Best Superhero Toddler Backpacks

My boys were into superhero way earlier than I ever imagined possible. (My own Avengers fandom probably helped a bit.) If your toddler also loves superheroes, this selection of backpacks for toddlers features Spider-Man, Batman, and of course, Wonder Woman.

Marvel Spider-Man Backpack
Hanna Andersson
DC Wonder Woman Backpack
Hanna Andersson
Mackenzie Marvel Glow-in-the-Dark Avengers Backpacks - Small
Pottery Barn Kids
Batman Mini Backpack Bundle
DC Comics
Boys Avengers Backpack And Lunch Box Set
The Children's Place

Best Sesame Street Toddler Backpack

Toddlerhood is the perfect time to let your kids have a backpack with their favorite character on it — especially when that character is Elmo, Big Bird, or Cookie Monster. How could your toddler not love these Sesame Street backpacks?

Toddler Girls' Elmo Backpack
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Backpack in Black
Sesame Street
12-inch Elmo Kids' Backpack Sings The ABC's
Sesame Street
Hello Elmo Toddler Backpack in Red
Sesame Street
Elmo Toddler Preschool Backpack Set
Sesame Street

Best Sea Creatures Toddler Backpacks

These toddler backpacks feature mermaids, whales, and fish galore. And of course...Baby Shark. Perfectly-sized for toddlers to carry, they’ll love feeling like they’re under the sea with these backpacks.

12.5-inch Olive Pack 'n Snack Kids' Backpack - Blue Mermaids
Wildkin
Shark Quilted Backpack in Blue
Stephen Joseph
Baby Shark Sea Music Kids' 12" Backpack
Baby Shark
Mermaid Backpack
Floss & Rock
Toddler Backpack, Waterproof Preschool Backpack - Whale
KK Crafts
12-inch Toddler Kids Backpack Sky Blue
VIP

Best Space-Themed Toddler Backpacks

If your toddler is obsessed with the moon, stars, rocket ships, and all things space, they’ll love these backpacks. Small enough for a toddler-sized body to carry, but with enough room for all of their stuff, these backpacks are truly out of this world.

Rocket Toddler Harness Backpack, Blue and Red
Dabbawalla Bags
Navy Solar System Glow-in-the-Dark Mackenzie Backpack - Small
Pottery Barn Kids
Forget Me Not Backpack & Lunch Bag - Galaxy
Skip Hop
14-inch Personalized Backpack
KishKesh
Toddler Bag With Chest Clip - Space Universe
OREZI

Backpack & Lunchbox Sets For Toddlers

When your toddler needs to take a lunch to school or day care, these matching backpack and lunchbox sets let them do so in style. Plus, you get to knock two items off of your back-to-school shopping list in one fell swoop.

Mackenzie Little Critters Backpack Bundle - Firetruck
Pottery Barn Kids
Kids School Backpack with Lunch Box
CAMTOP
Bixbee Imagination Set - Construction Trucks
Bixbee
Ollie Backpack With Lunchbox - Foil Stars
High Sierra
Boys Camo Dino Backpack 2-Piece Set
The Children's Place
Duet Backpack With Detachable Lunch Bag - Wave
J World New York