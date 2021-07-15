One of my favorite things in the world is a tiny toddler packed up and ready to go to day care or preschool. A tiny lunchbox, water bottle, a lovey — the essentials — are all stashed in a little backpack that expresses their big personality. The best toddler backpacks hold everything a toddler needs to get through the day and helps an adorable kid look even more precious with all of their gear in tow.

Whether your little one loves Minnie Mouse, lights up when they see Chase from Paw Patrol, or simply hordes all things shaped like zoo animals, they’re going to want a backpack that features the thing they love the most right now. But parents need their toddler to have a backpack that’s as functional as it is fun. On this list, you’ll find packs that have the best of both worlds.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Best Mini Toddler Backpacks

While it may not be the right choice for day care or long trips, a miniature backpack is so much fun for a toddler to carry with them on outings. They can carry all of the special treasures they want in a tiny backpack instead of weighing down mom and dad’s pockets. (Because they need to stash that pebble from the parking lot somewhere.)

Best Dinosaur Toddler Backpacks

I’ve never met a toddler who wasn’t a fan of dinosaurs, but if there’s one out there, perhaps these adorable backpacks will make them change their mind. These dino-themed toddler backpacks are sure to make your tot roar with delight.

Best Minnie & Mickey Toddler Backpacks

Whether you opt for a classic black, red, and yellow Mickey Mouse pack or go all-out with a sparkly Minnie Mouse backpack with ears on top, you really can’t go wrong with these Disney-themed toddler backpacks.

Best Disney Princess Toddler Backpacks

My mom was never really into character-themed backpacks when I was a kid, so I always coveted the beautiful, sparkly Disney Princess backpacks that my friends had. Make all of your toddler’s dreams come true with these Disney Princess toddler backpacks.

Best Paw Patrol Toddler Backpacks

With these backpacks, your toddler can help keep Adventure Bay safe with Chase, Skye, Ryder, and the rest of the Paw Patrol crew. From a mini pack with a front pocket to keep their favorite snacks to several styles perfect for storing everything they need for a day at day care, there are plenty of Paw Patrol backpacks for toddlers to choose from.

Best Unicorn Toddler Backpacks

What toddler wouldn’t love the friendly face of a unicorn staring back at them from their backpack? Complete with sparkly horns, these unicorn backpacks for toddlers are simply magical.

Best Zoo Animal Toddler Backpacks

From pandas to sloths, koalas, lions, and even some elephants, these toddler backpacks feature adorable zoo animals that your little one will love carrying everywhere they go.

Best Classic Toddler Backpacks

Not every parent wants their toddler to tote around a backpack with a giant character plastered on the front of it. These classic toddler backpacks range from sporty to sturdy and are small enough for them to carry, but still have the feel of a more “grown up” backpack.

Best Superhero Toddler Backpacks

My boys were into superhero way earlier than I ever imagined possible. (My own Avengers fandom probably helped a bit.) If your toddler also loves superheroes, this selection of backpacks for toddlers features Spider-Man, Batman, and of course, Wonder Woman.

Best Sesame Street Toddler Backpack

Toddlerhood is the perfect time to let your kids have a backpack with their favorite character on it — especially when that character is Elmo, Big Bird, or Cookie Monster. How could your toddler not love these Sesame Street backpacks?

Best Sea Creatures Toddler Backpacks

These toddler backpacks feature mermaids, whales, and fish galore. And of course...Baby Shark. Perfectly-sized for toddlers to carry, they’ll love feeling like they’re under the sea with these backpacks.

Best Space-Themed Toddler Backpacks

If your toddler is obsessed with the moon, stars, rocket ships, and all things space, they’ll love these backpacks. Small enough for a toddler-sized body to carry, but with enough room for all of their stuff, these backpacks are truly out of this world.

Backpack & Lunchbox Sets For Toddlers

When your toddler needs to take a lunch to school or day care, these matching backpack and lunchbox sets let them do so in style. Plus, you get to knock two items off of your back-to-school shopping list in one fell swoop.