If you want to keep your toddler’s eyes protected, you’ll need a pair of the best toddler sunglasses, which block out 99 to 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays and feature shatter-resistant lenses made from polycarbonate or plastic. Look for frames constructed from durable materials such as flexible rubber or silicone, impact-resistant polycarbonate, or strong metal or plastic, to ensure they’ll be able to withstand plenty of wear and tear. If you’re worried that your toddler won’t keep the sunglasses on their face, look for a pair with an adjustable or stretchy strap to secure them.

While not an absolute necessity, you may wish to choose a pair of sunglasses with polarized lenses in order to reduce glare, minimize color distortion, and make everything your child sees appear sharper overall. Sunglasses with mirrored lenses can also help with glare. And for added protection against the sun’s rays, look for a pair of wrap-around sunglasses that — as their name suggests — wrap further around your little one’s head, providing peripheral protection.

The sizing of toddler sunglasses isn’t standardized, so pay close attention to the sizing information provided by the manufacturer to help you determine whether your chosen pair will be a good fit for your little one. It’s common to see an intended age range listed for children’s sunglasses, but some sunglasses provide measurements (such as lens width) to give you a better sense of sizing.

Practicalities aside, it’s no secret that sunglasses for toddlers are seriously adorable, so choose the pair that you and your toddler like best (and maybe even pair it with a hat for added protection). With a wide range of colors and styles available, you’ll be sure to find the perfect combination of functional and fashionable for your toddler’s needs.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Toddler Sunglasses

With a stellar 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon, after more than 3,000 reviews, these toddler sunglasses from Pro Acme are a big favorite on the site since they’re adorable and — most importantly — virtually indestructible. The sunglasses feature frames that are made from a combination of rubber and silicone, so they can bend and flex without breaking. The scratch-proof polycarbonate lenses are polarized to reduce glare, and they offer 100% protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

These toddler sunglasses come in four different sizes — with 42, 45, 48, or 49 milliliter lens widths — but are generally intended for children ages 3 to 10. Choose from a wide range of color options, some of which have mirrored lenses.

2. A Pair Of Sunglasses With A Stretchy Neoprene Strap

Worried that your little one’s sunglasses will constantly fall off? These toddler sunglasses from Tuga can largely help with this problem, since they use a soft and stretchy neoprene strap to comfortably secure the glasses to their face. The glasses come with a small and large strap so you can swap them out as your child grows, and the straps can even be adjusted for a customized fit, thanks to a hook-and-loop closure.

The sunglasses’ frames are made from plastic, and the polycarbonate, non-polarized lenses will block out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Plus, like all polycarbonate lenses, they’re pretty much shatterproof.

Choose from two color options — pink or black. This pick only comes in one size, but since the straps are adjustable, the sunglasses can fit children ages 0 to 5 years old. Also included is a carrying case with a zipper closure.

3. A Pair Of Stylish Aviators For $10

For around $10, these aviator toddler sunglasses from WODISON are a stylish steal — and they have a durable metal frame that’s flexible enough to hold up against some rough toddler treatment. The plastic lenses are mirrored and can block out 99 to 100% of UVA and UVB rays. And a rubber nose grip prevents the sunglasses from constantly sliding down your toddler’s face.

The glasses are intended for children ages 2 to 9 (and are only available in one size). Choose from two different lens and frame color combinations. They come with a pouch for carrying.

4. A Pair Of Wraparound Sunglasses For Extra Protection From The Sun

With shatterproof polycarbonate lenses that offer 100% UVA and UVB protection, plus a wraparound style for additional coverage at the sides, you can rest assured that these sunglasses from Real Shades will provide extra peripheral protection. Beyond that, the lightweight sunglasses can withstand plenty of wear and tear, largely thanks to the flexible polycarbonate frame that bends slightly without breaking. The sunglasses have a soft, adjustable strap to help secure them in place, but it’s removable in case your toddler doesn’t need or like it.

Choose from three sizes targeted at infants, toddlers, and kids over the age of four — and a range of fun colors, too.

5. A Pair Of Sunglasses With A Heart-Shaped Frame

These vintage-inspired toddler sunglasses from Long Keeper feature a heart-shaped frame that’s honestly just the cutest — both you and your toddler will fall head over heels for them. Beyond aesthetics though, these are also a super-sturdy pair of sunglasses. The frame is made from a softer plastic that’s rubberized for flexibility. The polycarbonate lenses offer 100% protection against UVA and UVB rays, and since they’re mirrored and polarized, they’re excellent at blocking out pesky glare. While an exact age range for this pick isn’t given (and it only comes in one size), many Amazon reviewers confirm that the sunglasses comfortably fit their toddlers.

The heart-shaped frames are available in additional colors, and Long Keeper sells other styles of toddler sunglasses as well. This pick comes with a case, a carrying bag, and a cleaning cloth.

