MENU
Halloween
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
These 8 Towns Go All Out For Halloween
These small towns are spooktacular.
by
Grace Gallagher
Oct. 13, 2021
Sleepy Hollow, NY is where the legend of the The Headless Horseman takes place. From haunted hayrides to the cemetery tours to ghost stories, this town comes to life in all it’s freaky glory in October.
@visitsleepyhallow
St. Helens, OR is where the classic Disney
Halloween movie
,
Halloweentown
was filmed, so it’s only fitting that the town goes all out for Oct. 31. Tour the haunted hotel (at your own risk) or stroll through the town checking out all the pumpkins.
Facebook/ Spirit Of Halloween Town
Tap
Oct. 13. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.