Halloween

Halloween decorations are seen on display during the Great Jack OLantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson, ...
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

These 8 Towns Go All Out For Halloween

These small towns are spooktacular.

by Grace Gallagher
Sleepy Hollow, NY is where the legend of the The Headless Horseman takes place. From haunted hayrides to the cemetery tours to ghost stories, this town comes to life in all it’s freaky glory in October.@visitsleepyhallow
St. Helens, OR is where the classic Disney Halloween movie, Halloweentown was filmed, so it’s only fitting that the town goes all out for Oct. 31. Tour the haunted hotel (at your own risk) or stroll through the town checking out all the pumpkins.Facebook/ Spirit Of Halloween Town

