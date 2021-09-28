20 Kid-Friendly Halloween Movies To Stream On Netflix Right Now

Netflix has been a long time host to some of your kids’ favorite shows and movies that are constantly on repeat (I’m looking at you CoComelon). But it’s also home to some highly underrated and fantastic holiday movies. After watching any of these Halloween movies on Netflix, you’re going to find 20 more reasons to love the streaming service.

Sure, you might have It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Hocus Pocus on repeat in your home during the Halloween season. But Netflix can expand your viewing universe by introducing you to a number of new Halloween movies and specials that will become a staple in your home by this time next year.

Whether you prefer the Netflix original films, like Adam Sandler’s hi-larious Hubie Halloween, or prefer something animated, like Spookley the Square Pumpkin, it’s pretty much guaranteed that your kid won’t be scared by what they see on their TV. In fact, they will probably be so happy to not be watching The Nightmare Before Christmas for the fifth time this year.

So, here’s what you should do. Take a look at all of the options on this list, grab some candy corn, pop some popcorn, and sit down to watch these films. Because if you’re watching any of them, you’re certainly in for a treat.

Hubie Halloween Scott Yamano/Netflix OK, so Hubie is not the most popular guy in his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts. He's a super eccentric, overly devoted community volunteer that can be a little too much for people, which causes them to play pranks on the poor guy, played by Adam Sandler. So when he finds himself in the midst of an investigation for a real life murder, it's up to the townspeople to actually rely on Hubie and to stop treating him like such a joke. The film is rated PG-13, for crude and suggestive content, mild language, and brief partying. But if your kid is already an Adam Sandler super fan, this might be the movie for them.

ParaNorman YouTube Movies Norman possesses the unbelievable talent to speak to the dead. Although he has never asked to see ghosts, they appear in his life every single day. And yet, in spire of his ability to be able to speak to ghosts, like his grandmother, no one believes in him, or his talents. So, when an army of zombies invade his super small town, it's up to Norman to put his unbelievable talents for communicating with the dead to save the day. This animation style is super quirky and fun, which adds to the spookiness of the film.

Monster House YouTube Movies As most spooky movies start, no one will believe the stories of three best friends, who claim that there is a living creature, trying to cause them harm, living in a nearby residence. This creature has a very particular appetite for people and a life on its own, which means that it can cause some serious destruction. With Halloween on its way, it is up to the trio of friends to destroy the home and save the trick-or-treaters headed straight to the door. If you love animated films, then you need to check out Monster House.

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf ClevverTv/YouTube What's better than a made-for-TV movie? Absolutely nothing. In this movie, made for Nickelodeon, Victoria Justice stars as a high school girl geek named Jordan who discovers that she has a long lost relative living in Romania. But right before her family moves there, she learns that she has to move because her father has fallen on hard economic times. As it turns out, Jordan turns into a werewolf when she is in Romania, and must do everything in her power to avoid her younger brother, who wants to slay her. Uh oh.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin YouTube Movies Most people know pumpkins to be perfectly round, but Spookley is a square pumpkin. With the help of a super friendly scarecrow and spider, Spookley is able to come to terms with his feelings of inadequacy at the pumpkin patch and prove himself to his fellow gourds. At just 47 minutes long, this shorter than average film is a quick and easy watch with a really heartwarming and solid message. Your kid will love that it's about a pumpkin, which is such a ubiquitous Halloween object, while you will love the message that they walk away with once the movie is over.

A Baby Sitter's Guide To Monster Hunting Justina Mintz/NETFLIX After being recruited by a super secret society of babysitters, a high school girl named Kelly must fight the bogeyman and a number of his super scary monster friends when they kidnap the child that she is watching on Halloween night. Not only does she discover that there is a secret society of babysitters, but a secret group of monsters that prey on children. Sounds spooky!!!! While this film might cause your little ones to jump more than usual, it is one of those realistic, scary stories that will entertain your hidden horror enthusiast.

Ghost Patrol Mansoura Movies/YouTube Two young best friends (and their pet dog) have made it their mission to find all of the ghosts in the world, photograph them, and prove to others that they exist. When they get a call about an old manor, they find that they are investigating their first real haunted house with their first real ghosts. Talk about one exciting adventure. Ghost Patrol is a made for TV movie, which first aired on the Disney Channel, so you know that it is appropriate for kids and has a number of laugh-out-loud moments that will make any viewer enthralled.

The Little Vampire Universal Pictures All-Access/YouTube In this dutch animated film, based on a best selling children's book, is more than just the title lets on. When an American kid who is obsessed with all things undead befriends a 13-year-old boy named Rudolph, they team up to fight against a notorious vampire and become unlikely friends in this not-so-scary, adorable animated film. This is one of those movies that you'll want to put on if you want to teach your kids about the lore surrounding Halloween without scaring them too much. Hey, it's a more kid-appropriate introduction to vampires than Twilight.

A Witches' Ball Brain Power Studio/YouTube What's better than one witch? A gathering of witches! Each and every Halloween, witches from all over the world gather to celebrate such a super special evening in time. Beatrix is a young girl who can't wait to be inducted to become a witch, but when an incident threatens to take her title away from her before she even has it, she must act fast to save the day with whatever powers she has. If you're looking for a kid-friendly way to introduce witches and powers to your little ones, A Witches Ball is the film to do so.

The Spooky Tales of Captain Underpants Hack-a-Ween Netflix Futures/YouTube If you were a fan of the Captain Underpants book series as a kid, and if your kids can't get enough of the hilarious stories now, then you'll want to put on this 46 minute long short film starring your favorite Captain Underpants characters during Halloween. In this saga, Melvin is attempting to cancel Halloween, but Harold and George use their smarts to create their own similar holiday called Hack-a-Ween. Much to their surprise, the holiday is a huge success. But be warned — this might inspire your kids to want to invent their own fun holiday. Uh oh.

Pac's Scary Halloween YouTube Movies If you've ever played a Pac-Man game at your local arcade, or have kids looking for a quirky alternative to their average Halloween film, then you will probably love this hilarious Halloween cartoon short starring the characters from that classic video game. In Pac's Scary Halloween, Dr. Pacenstein conspires to swap bodies with Pac-Man during a Halloween party. But it's up to Pac's friends, like Spiral, Cyli, and Count Pacula to help save their friend from irreparable damage. I mean, it's a Pac-Man film about Halloween. What isn't there to love about it?

Liar, Liar, Vampire YouTube Movies Davis is a shy, introverted 17-year-old who is the new kid in his school. But when the most popular girl in school mistakes him for a vampire, he decides to play along — especially since no one knows who he is in this new space. As the rumor gains him some popularity, he decides to play along with it. That is, until, the truth becomes harder to hide and Davis has to fess up to his real identity. If you've ever had to deal with the inner workings of high school or being the new kid in town, then this film with a Halloween twist will be oh so relatable.

Monster Island Movies4Kids/YouTube This super fun animated film from Mexico puts a super fun turn on your average school story by including one epic travel adventure, with some supernatural monsters, too. When Lucas discovers at his school dance that he is actually the descendant of a long line of monsters, he travels to the remote island of Calvera to search for his family and explore his roots. But while he is there, he discovers a series of challenges that he could have never expected to happen to him. But what can you expect from an island filled with monsters?

Little Monsters YouTube Movies Looking for a film that's a little more classic? Little Monsters is the exact film on this list for you. There is a monster living under Brian's bed, but he isn't scared, especially since he knows that they are there. But when he starts getting to know one of the monsters, named Maurice, he finds that they're not so bad, and soon becomes fast friends with them. Except once he becomes a little too acclimated with the monsters' lifestyle, he finds that he might be turning into one, leaving him to reverse the changes and turn back time before it is too late.

Gnome Alone Netflix Futures/YouTube What do you get when you combine talking garden gnomes and colorful animation? Netflix's original animated film from 2018, Gnome Alone. When a teenager moves into a new home in a new town with her mom, she discovers that her brand new home is under attack from a group of beasts living underneath it. It's up to her and a group of talking garden gnomes to help save her town and also the world. While this film might not be super spooky, it does involve talking garden gnomes saving the world, which is pretty super natural if you ask me.

StarBeam Halloween Hero Netflix Jr./YouTube When it comes to defeating evil super villains, 8-year-old Zoey is able to transform into StarBeam, a super hero ready to save the day. In her own Halloween short film, StarBeam and her trusty sidekick, Boost, have to save the day from the super greedy Captain Fishbeard, who is looking to steal everyone's Halloween treats for himself. Bum bum bummm. And every single parent knows that nothing comes between a kid and their candy. StarBeam Halloween Hero is a great program for little ones to learn more about trick-or-treating while still being very entertained.

The Spiderwick Chronicles YouTube Movies After two twins, raised in the city, move to the country and into the Spiderwick Estate with their mom and sister, they're angry. But when one of the twins, Jared, discovers an ancient guide about fairies and magical creatures near his home, his family doesn't believe him. Jared soon begins to engage with all of the creatures living around him, who prove to be more difficult than expected. And when they want his ancient guide for themselves, chaos ensues. If you love the magical and fantastical side of Halloween, then you will love this film.

Labyrinth YouTube Movies David Bowie stars in this legendary movie from the 1980's from the mind of Jim Henson, which should be a staple in your Halloween movie marathon. Sarah is a teenager on an epic quest through a very complicated maze to save her baby brother. But there is only one problem — he's being held captive by a goblin king. She must solve the maze within hours before her brother is turned into a goblin forever. While it might sound a little spooky, the film is worth watching, especially to see Jim Henson's fantastical characters and all of those lovely yet cheesy 80's graphics.

Super Monsters Vida's First Halloween Netflix Jr./Youtube Navigating your first few Halloweens as a kid can be complicated and a little scary. But kids have nothing to be fearful of, especially if they watch Super Monsters Vida's First Halloween. This super short film focuses on the Super Monsters as they introduce their super unique Halloween traditions to Vida and then attend a Día de los Muertos party, which stands for Day of the Dead, which is a Mexican holiday celebrated in Mexico right after Halloween. Sounds super wholesome and interesting, right? This is a great way for your kid to learn about American traditions and Mexican traditions that happen this time of the year.