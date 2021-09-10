Netflix Has A Bunch Of New Kids’ Movies Coming Out This Fall

There’s more to fall movies than just films about Halloween or ones that showcase the gorgeous autumnal weather. In fact, the Netflix fall 2021 movie schedule is short on pumpkins, but full of adventures and laughs to get you in the mood for the new season.
Whether you’re catching up on episodes of your favorite series (ahem, Grey’s Anatomy) once the kids go to bed, or turning on yet another episode of CoComelon to keep them happy, Netflix’s library is endless. But there are eight more reasons to visit Netflix’s website or visit the app on your smart TV for the rest of the year, because the streaming service is coming out with eight original films you can watch with your kids that just entered middle school and their grandma who is in town visiting.
If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, then you’ll love watching Back to the Outback or Mixtape, a movie set in Y2K that will make you feel very old. And if you’re looking to invoke that sense of adventure in the family, then you’ll want to turn on Nightbooks, a spooky new movie about a young boy who gets trapped by an evil witch. But if you’re looking for some fun new holiday films, then turn on A Boy Called Christmas or Shaun the Sheep: the Flight Before Christmas, which will surely be some new holiday classics.
No matter what kind of film you’re looking to watch throughout the year, you can start planning your viewing schedule thanks to Netflix.