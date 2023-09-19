Hostess With The Mostest
To make decorating, serving ice cream, and having a blast just a little bit easier.
Maybe this is your first time throwing a 3-year-old’s birthday bonanza, but there are pros (seasoned parents, professional party planners, world-class overthinkers) who have done this all before. Below, we’ve amassed the ultimate list of birthday party tips and tricks that will make your day flow as seamlessly as possible. Because the less time you can spend stressing over the balloon garland, the better.
Above all, the best birthday party tip comes straight from expert party planners and moms throwing parties: ask for, and accept, help. Other people love your child, too. They want to help celebrate and make this the best party ever.
So get your Command strips ready and gather up all the crayons — it’s time to make this the pink-unicorn-Mario-puppy party of your kid’s dreams.