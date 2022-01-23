Graphic tees are a visual display that allows us to express the beauty of our Black culture, nuances, and vernacular in a way that requires no explanation. If you know you know, right? Black history shirts can speak to the spirit of our perseverance. They honor our traditions, and give a nod our sarcasm and familial ties.

When the t-shirt line came out that read “Nah. — Rosa Parks,” we knew how perfect that one word was for summarizing the decision she made to not give up her seat on the bus. Sis was tired, and Nah is a full sentence. We felt that.

Black creators and designers continue to make t-shirts that represent our big and small moments. But for years, their products have been passed over by larger retailers, leaving them to take the bootstrap method using a small website or Etsy, and a little social media marketing (with elbow grease) to get the word out. Now, companies like Target have actively not only added Black and other minority creators to their line, they are pushing these products to the forefront and giving them much deserved credit and attention. And not just for Black History Month.

We’ve decided to roundup a few of the dopest Black history t-shirts here, and there’s something for the whole family. Unfortunately, it’s a tedious task trying to weed through the businesses and Etsy shops that are not Black-owned, but have taken our sayings and images, and applied them to their products to make a buck. But all of these products are carefully chosen from Black creators who have made it their business to represent for our community.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

T-Shirts Featuring Black Images

You can see the joy when our Black children find a t-shirt or product with a person on it who looks like them. In the myriad of clothes featuring white children or cartoon characters, these Black creators are putting designs in the world that provide representation. These images are artistic, colorful, and full of light.

T-Shirts With Our Slang That Has Many Meanings

The words of our ancestors still echo today. The strength they had in the face of racism and hate continues to push us to require justice and demand equality. These t-shirts are a small way we can carry their messages and experiences.

T-Shirts With Empowering Words

Words are powerful, and these t-shirts model some of the affirmations that we use to appreciate who we are and all the goodness in our make up. It may be a day where you aren’t feeling your strongest, or need a quick boost of confidence. Grabbing one of these from your closet will give you the oomph you need for the day while reminding you just how wonderful you are.

T-shirts With Historical Black Images

There are so many epic moments and people in our history — entrepreneurs, activists, actors, and artists. Pictures of some of those moments are captured in these t-shirts, and pairing them with your favorite jeans and head wrap is a dope combo!