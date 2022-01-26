Baby Girl Sees Mom On TV For The First Time & Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

The daughter of NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander was so enthralled by seeing her mother on TV for the first time, her father had to capture the moment on camera. Entrepreneur Jay Bailey, Alexander’s husband, snapped a picture of their infant daughter, Sage, watching her mother’s live report, sitting in a high chair and her eyes glued to the TV.

“You become…what you behold,” he captioned the sweet photo on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting for this very moment for months. For Sage to see her Mother — right in the middle of some of the most important moments in history — her ‘Mommy’ — a living loving example of life-long dreams coming true — a powerful woman making it happen personally and professionally. Our little nugget gazing at the screen feeling inspired — feeling loved — feeling proud — seeing her reflection — and knowing without any doubt EVERYTHING is possible.”

During the January news report, Alexander was reporting on President Joe Biden’s push for voting rights in Georgia. Bailey went on to congratulate his wife on her first day back on the job after being on maternity leave for six months. “Man what a moment this morning,” he added. “Babe you were fantastic! So proud of you and this amazing journey — first day back on the screen — and you’re killin it in red!!!”

The NBC News correspondent gave birth to the couple's daughter in July 2021 and announced her arrival on her Instagram. “You are everything I prayed for, all I dreamed about and still more incredible than I could have ever imagined,” she captioned a photo of her holding Sage in the hospital. “Welcome to the world, sweet girl. You are already the center of ours.”

Alexander also posted the photo of little Sage watching her on TV, as well as footage from her broadcast with Today Show host Hoda Kotb, who congratulated her on her return to work and the birth of her daughter.

“The ‘back to work after leave’ transition is definitely an adjustment — but returning to a group of incredibly thoughtful and kind colleagues brought me SO much joy,” Alexander captioned her own post, adding that moments like the photo of Sage “makes it all worthwhile.”