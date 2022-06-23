When you think of summer clothes, flowy dresses and shorts probably come to mind before suits or blazers. But when the time comes to head into the frigid air conditioning or celebrate a summer wedding, you may want to think outside the tank and shorts. Enter: these summer suit and blazer ideas that are comfortable and easy to throw on, plus they make you look instantly pulled together while still being fun and stylish.

Tell your basic black and navy blazers you’ll see them in the fall, because this summer, it’s all about bright colors, graphic prints, and bold florals. The looks on this list will absolutely work year-round, but what makes them feel so on-trend this season are the cheerful, playful styles ranging from solid pinks to plenty of gingham or a kaleidoscope paisley print. Some of the blazers even have matching shorts or flared pants, and one can double as a mini dress for the easiest summer ‘fit. And while these fun blazers may be a departure from traditional suiting, they’ll still have you feeling confident and strong.

1 Pink checkered blazer Petite Linen Double Breasted Suit Asos Available In Sizes 00-12 $70 see on asos Classic picnic check gets a fun twist with the addition of bubblegum pink. This petite linen blazer has an ‘80s vibe thanks to shoulder pads and double-breasted style, but the print keeps it current. Matching paper bag waist shorts are also available from Asos; wear them together or separately and you’re ready for a Zoom meeting or a day at the winery.

2 A floral blazer Long Floral Blazer Benetton Available In Sizes 2-19 $86.40 $124 see on benetton You’ll feel fresh as daisy in this floral blazer from Benetton. The satin jacket has a slight sheen to it which makes this work for a fancier event, like a wedding (though you can dress it down too) and if you’re wanting a full floral suit, there are matching palazzo pants in the same print.

3 Gingham floral blazer Brandon Maxwell Oversized Floral Gingham Silk-Wool Blazer Moda Operandi Available In US 4 $2,495 see on moda operandi This double-breasted, lined blazer looks like classic preppy gingham fabric ate an edible and we’re here for it. The oversized fit looks comfortable and cool, and if you’re recreating the whole look, pair with pants and a bra top (the exact match is currently sold out unfortunately but it would work well with solids too). There’s also a mini bubble dress available in the same print in black instead of navy.

4 Petal pink blazer Single-Breasted Pink Jacket H&M Available In Sizes XS-M $39.99 see on h&m I’d venture to say every closet needs a solid pink blazer. Sure you could opt for a designer version (like this soft pink mohair Max Mara blazer) but if you’re trying to keep it under $50 (relatable) you can’t go wrong with H&M. This single-breasted style is made partly from recycled polyester and it’s also available in classic black.

5 A Swirl Print Summer Blazer Asos Design x Millie Two Piece Set In Swirl Print Asos Available In Sizes 0-14 $140 see on asos Channel your inner lava lamp or become the human version of strawberry and peach swirled soft serve with this fun, Pucci-esque blazer from Asos. The roomy, oversized fit means that nothing is clinging to your body (so you’re not sweating all day) and the double-breasted style with side vents gives a slight ‘70s nod while still being totally current. The matching swirly flare pants complete the look which is good because they’re sold as a set.

6 Illustrated gray blazer Vetements Graphic-Print Single Breasted Blazer Farfetch Available In Sizes S-L $2,805 see on farfetch If you were the kid who was always getting yelled at for drawing on your arms with a pen during class, then this graphic blazer is for you. The illustration-style print is a funky touch against the traditional gray, single-breasted style with dart details and a chest pocket. Fun for work or a date night, you can pair this style with jeans or a simple pant, or wear it over a dress.

7 Relaxed cotton linen blazer Plus Cotton-Linen Relaxed Larsen Blazer in Windowpane Madewell Available In Sizes 2X, 4X $124.99 $158 see on madewell Pale lilac is having a bit of a moment and this slouchy suiting style will be a summer go-to. The oversized fit gets an added relaxed vibe thanks to drop sleeves, and while it’s hard to see in the photo, this blazer actually has a super subtle windowpane check print throughout. The linen cotton blend is effortless and comfortable whether you’re heading to work or bringing a layer for a summer dinner outside.

8 Pink tailored suit jacket Tailored Jacket Sandro Available In Sizes XS-XL $520 see on sandro Not too pink and not too mauve, this tailored jacket with a subtle vertical stripe hits all the right notes. It’s made from sustainable viscose (which comes from wood pulp) so it’s soft with a slight stretch. This style looks great with nothing but a bra underneath, and styled with matching salmon pleated pants it becomes an effortless summer look that feels breezy and comfortable.

9 Retro floral blazer Cupro Long Parke Blazer In Zinnia Flora J. Crew Available In Sizes 00-12 $216.99 $268 see on j.crew Flower child meets a work meeting in this zinnia printed blazer with a slight ‘70s vibe. The muted pastels are perfect for a summer dinner or for throwing over a jumpsuit or dress. It’s made from cupro which has the smooth feel of silk but is more durable, and the slight shoulder pads give it some extra oomph. Style it with matching pants for a fun summer style that will turn heads.

11 Cropped white blazer Compact Stretch Pocket Detail Cropped Jacket Karen Miller Available In Sizes 4-12 $246.40 $308 see on karen miller This cropped suit jacket is giving major Jackie O vibes. The beauty of a white blazer is that it’s so versatile; it looks just as right with loose jeans and sandals as it does with matching pants or over a dress. Plus gold and white is a timeless summer color combo, but it’s also available in black or a fun lime green if you don’t trust yourself not to spill ketchup or red wine.

12 Paisley-printed lightweight blazer Printed Blazer Zara Available In Sizes XS-M $149 see on zara Leave it to Zara to make paisley feel fresh. The busy print is offset by the blazer’s simple style; one of the coolest things about this is garment is how the pattern comes together in the back, almost in a kaleidoscope print. Wanting to make a big statement? The matching printed flared pants and some oversized sunglasses are a must.

Whether you’re going to the office (which is always freezing) or you’re heading to a wedding or a date night, a show-stopping suit just might become your new summer staple.