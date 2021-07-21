21 Cute Maternity Summer Dresses For Any Occasion

While expecting in the summer has some bright spots (mainly if you have access to AC or a body of water), figuring out what to wear on the dog days of one of the hottest seasons on record is definitely not a perk. These 21 maternity summer dresses will make getting dressed a breeze (and if you’re lucky, you’ll also feel a breeze).

Whether you’re going to the office or a lunch meeting, or you need a maternity dress for a friend’s wedding, or you just want to throw something on that feels comfortable, a light, breathable maternity dress is always a good option.

In your first trimester, maybe you pictured yourself heavily pregnant in summer, wearing flowy jumpsuits and cute two-piece bathing suits, only to find that when your third trimester actually rolled around, you're primarily in men’s swim trunks and oversized t-shirts. I get it, and these maternity dresses will feel like your favorite tee but look effortlessly chic.

From t-shirt dresses that will take you from pregnancy through nursing, to more formal dresses that work for your baby shower, and printed dresses that are more fun (and less hot) than basic black, check out the best maternity summer dresses below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 An Asymmetrical Hem Maternity Dress Geneva V-Neck Dress Universal Standard Available In Sizes 4XS-4XL $120 see on universal standard Universal Standard is known for their soft, pill-resistant fabric and this dress is no exception. The comfortable style has chic details like an asymmetrical draped hem and deep V-neck.

2 A Maternity Dress With A Ruffle Hem Bump Biddy Maternity Rosie Ruffle Bottom Dress- CoEdition Available In Sizes 1X-3X $52 see on coedition If you need a maternity dress for a summer wedding or another more formal event, this mustard-colored bodycon dress with a ruffled hem will make a statement. It’s made of a polyester spandex blend for a bit of comfortable, bump-loving stretch.

3 A Soft Tie Dye Maternity Dress Chaser Relaxed Fit Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod Available In Sizes XS-L $98 see on a pea in the pod Tie dye is still having a moment and this super soft jersey dress manages to be both cool and comfy. It has a relaxed fit, almost like your favorite tee, and the darker background means spills or stains are no biggie.

4 A Maternity Swiss Dot Maternity Dress Bloom Dress The Baby Bump Boutique Available In Sizes S-L $57 see on the baby bump boutique Flirty and cute, this pink swiss dot mini dress has so many feminine details like the ruffled hem and sleeves and an open back with a tie.

5 A Navy Blue Maternity & Nursing Dress Savi Mom Makena Maternity/ Nursing Dress Nordstrom Available In Sizes XS-XL $67 see on nordstrom You can go wrong with a classic navy knee-length dress, especially one that will take you from pregnancy to nursing. This soft and washable style has a hidden nursing panel.

6 A Striped Maternity Dress With Drawstring Waist Angel Maternity Drawstring Maternity Dress Nordstrom Available In Sizes S, M, XXL $49.95 see on nordsrom The beauty of a drawstring waist is that it will grow with your bump. This crew-neck maternity dress is made from a blend of rayon, cotton, and spandex for an incredibly soft feel with a slight stretch.

7 A Nautical Cotton Maternity Dress The Sona Dress Hatch Available In Sizes 0-3 $228 see on hatch A bestseller for a reason, this 100% cotton dress can easily be dressed up and down. Fancy enough for a summer wedding yet relaxed enough for errands on a hot day, the wrap style is adjustable and supportive and the slits make walking or dancing a breeze.

8 A Maternity T-Shirt Dress MAMA Cotton Dress H&M Available In Sizes XS-XXL $24.99 see on H&M For days when all you want to wear is an oversized, worn-in tee, this swingy dress will be a dream. It’s 100% soft, cotton jersey and it comes in three other colors (you may want to stock up on all three).

9 A White Boho Maternity Dress Jessica Simpson A-Line Maternity Dress Motherhood Maternity Available In Sizes XS-XL $79.98 see on motherhood maternity The swingy midi dress is perfect for a summer day when you want to dress up a bit. It has a boho, slightly Victorian feel with an adjustable waist and crochet details on the sleeve.

10 A Red Maternity Dress With Thick Straps LaDiwithaBaby Red Maxi Dress With Thick Straps Etsy Available In Sizes S-XL $205 see on etsy Perfect for summer weddings or more formal events where you want to stand out, this gorgeous red ponte knit dress will be your go-to. The color is bright and rich, and the thick striped straps give the dress a playful detail.

11 An Organic Cotton Maternity Dress Maternity Ruched Midi Dress Pact Available In Sizes S-XL $75 see on pact Made of 100% organic cotton (which requires less water to make than non-organic cotton) this super soft, ruched dress will hug your bump while the slits in the side leg make it easy to move around in. This style comes in black and navy too.

12 An Asymmetrical Hem Maternity Dress "Tiffany" Asymmetrical Hem Dress Black Elephant Designs Available In Sizes S-2XL $72.49 see on black elephant designs This dress is made of 100% cotton so it’s airy and light (and washable). The wide sleeves, pretty neckline, and asymmetrical hem make this look formal enough for an event but comfy enough for everyday wear.

13 A Chambray Maternity Dress Flutter Sleeve Chambray Maternity Dress Ingrid & Isabel Available In Sizes XS-XL $88 see on ingrid & isabel This swingy chambray dress is basically the equivalent of wearing a comfy men’s shirt, except it looks way more polished. It’s made of a soft and light Tencel fabric and the subtle elastic in the side will help this dress move with you from early pregnancy, to the third trimester, and then into nursing.

14 Floral Poplin Maternity Dress The Nines By Hatch Floral Print 3/4 Sleeve Button-Front Poplin Maternity Dress Target Available In Sizes M-XL $30.60 $36 SEE ON TARGET This floral dress is perfect for hot summer days when you want to be a bit more dressed up (like date night or a work meeting) but still comfy. It’s made of 100% poplin cotton for a breathable feel, plus it has a nursing panel that will work postpartum. The Target collaboration with high-end brand, HATCH, is a great way to get a stylish piece without breaking the bank.

15 A Smocked Maternity Dress Ruffle Smocked Maternity Dress Pink Blush Maternity Available In Sizes S-L $68 see on pink blush maternity With a smocked bodice that takes cues from the viral “nap dress,” this maternity dress is both comfortable and pulled together. It’s made of a blend of nylon and rayon for a stretch fit, and thoughtful details like a tie waist and ruffle hem make this super cute whether it’s for a dinner out or thrown on for errands.

16 A Maternity & Nursing Jersey Dress Maternity Double-Layer Linen-Blend Jersey Nursing Dress Old Navy Available In Sizes XS-XXL $39.99 see on old navy You may be pregnant one summer then breastfeeding the following fall, so a maternity style that doubles as a nursing dress in a color that works year-round is always a good call. This swingy jersey dress has a split back that lifts to reveal an underlayer for easy feeding.

17 A Textured Smock Maternity Dress Maternity Textured Mini Smock Dress ASOS Available In Sizes 2-16 $40 see on asos The cool texture on this swingy pink dress gives the sweet style interest and a bit of edge. The tie sleeves and relaxed fit will hit this fit your from bump to baby and beyond.

18 A Maternity, Labor, & Nursing Dress 3-In-1 Labor, Delivery, & Nursing Motherhood Maternity Available In Sizes XS-XL $27.98 $39.98 see on motherhood maternity At first glance this may look like any other simple black dress, but it’s actually a 3-in-1 labor, delivery, and nursing dress. It has an opening in the wait, and snaps in the back and down the leg which can accomodate monitors, an I.V., or an epidural. The shoulders unsnap for quick skin-to-skin and easy nursing. Plus, there’s a pocket.

19 A Maternity Shirt Dress Maternity Organic Cotton Mini Smock Shirt ASOS Available In Sizes 2-16 $32 see on asos This dress gives all the comfort of a Risky Business-esque oversized shirt, but the vibe is more polished and put together. It’s made of a lightweight cotton and is also available in black.

20 A Soft Maternity Maxi Dress Double Scoop Tank Dress Storq Available In Sizes Petite- 3X $128 see on storq You get the ease and comfort of a maxi with a bump-accommodating fit in this comfy dress with a front and back scoop neck. It’s made of a modal spandex jersey for a cozy, soft fit that hugs your curves without being too clingy or sticky.