These 16 White Maternity Dresses Are Perfect For Summer

When you’re expecting, you want to get a lot of mileage out of your maternity clothes. And with good reason, since the clothes you purchase for your nine months will probably only last that long, and perhaps postpartum, too. But if you’re looking for something fancy schmancy to wear instead of your preggo leggings and tee shirts, you can doll yourself up in these 15 white maternity dresses that are stylish no matter what season you’re in.

Once upon a time, wearing white was relegated to just those sultry summer months. But then, people realized that white looks wonderful year-round, so rocking white jeans in the fall or even the winter became acceptable. And if you’re expecting, you definitely might want a dress that goes with everything (cue the color white). And think about it: white is a cool color, literally, and can keep you comfortable, especially if you’re 9 months-pregnant in August (which is never, ever fun).

Whether you’re going to a party, planning a day at the beach, need something stylish to wear to work, or even need a dress for your nuptials, you can’t go wrong with these white maternity dresses that can keep you cool — and make you look pretty hot, too.

1 White Off Shoulder Ruched Maternity Dress White Off Shoulder Ruched Maternity Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes S - XL $64 see on pink blush Ruffles are all the rave with this sweet white off shoulder ruched maternity dress. It’s made from 95% polyester and some extra spandex thrown in for good measure. It’s clinging enough without being constricting. Pair it with a pretty necklace for added elegance.

2 White Swiss Dot Bubble Sleeve Maternity Dress White Swiss Dot Bubble Sleeve Maternity Dress Pink Blush Available in sizes S- L $68 see on pink blush With its large swiss dot design, you’ll certainly stand out in this flowing white maternity dress. The long, semi sheer bubble sleeves offer coverage, and the dress’ double lining ensures that no one will spy your maternity undies. Since the dress runs small, you might want to size up, so that you can wear it the entire summer.

3 Short Lace V Neck Maternity Wedding Dress Short Lace V Neck Maternity Wedding Dress Seraphine Available in sizes 2-14 $309 see on seraphine Yes, technically, it’s a maternity wedding dress, but no one will really know unless you show up to the soiree wearing a veil and clutching a bouquet. The A-line dress has a v-neck in the front and back, and is covered in French lace. A detachable sash completes the look.

4 White Cotton Maternity Max Dress White Cotton Maternity Max Dress Seraphine Available in sizes 2-14 $65 $79 see on seraphine Every momma-to-be should have a maxi dress. And this one from Seraphine is made from 100% cotton and has lace trim. Its tiered maxi style means that you can move freely in the gown without worrying about flashing anyone. It has adjustable elasticized straps that can grow with you — and your girls.

5 Crochet Detail Maternity Dress Crochet Detail Maternity Dress Motherhood Available in sizes S - XL $48.98 $69.98 see on motherhood Sometimes you don’t want an all-white dress for fears of attracting stains and spills. The Crochet Detail Maternity Dress has that maxi length that you might want, along with a feminine floral print to hide that time you spilled a strawberry smoothie on yourself. It’s comfy, made from rayon, and is machine washable, too.

6 Jessica Simpson A-Line Maternity Dress Jessica Simpson A-Line Maternity Dress Motherhood Available in sizes XS - XL $55.98 $79.98 see on motherhood This knee-length maternity dress is a total knockout. The crochet detail on the sleeves gives it interest and the cotton weave fabric will feel really good on your tender skin. The shirt dress has a shirt collar and an A-line design, too.

7 Ripe Button Front Maternity Dress Ripe Button Front Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes XS - L $88 see on a pea in the pod An ode to the shirt dress, the white poplin dress from A Pea in the Pod is a workplace essential. The hem hits at the knee and the shirt has a button front design, along with elbow-length sleeves, perfect for when you have to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

8 Pietro Brunelli Melody Maternity Dress Pietro Brunelli Melody Maternity Dress A Pea in the Pod Available in sizes XS - L $128 see on a pea in the pod Flouncy, fun, and comfortable, the tiered babydoll silhouette dress will be your summertime staple. The above-the-knee dress is made from cotton and poplin and is sleeveless, which is great when it’s insanely hot outside.

9 Smocked Empire Waist Maternity Maxi Dress Smocked Empire Waist Maternity Maxi Dress Ingrid & Isabel Available in sizes XS - XL $69.99 $128 see on Ingrid & Isabel The smocked empire waist maternity maxi dress is all about elegance. This vintage-designed dress has an empire waist, and dolman sleeves that scream sophistication. And because of the soft knit fabric, the dress can grow (and grow) with you during your nine months.

10 Ponte Bell Sleeve Dress Ponte Bell Sleeve Dress Ingrid & Isabel Available in sizes XS - XL $59.99 $108 see on Ingrid & Isabel For this Ponte Bell Sleeve Dress, it’s all about the sleeves. The dress is structured but also has stretch so it won’t feel stiff. This is the kind of dress that you can, you know, dress up (with a statement necklace), or dress down with some fun flats.

11 The Nines by HATCH Flutter Short Sleeve Eyelet Maternity Dress The Nines by HATCH Flutter Short Sleeve Eyelet Maternity Dress Target Available in sizes XS - XXL $40 see on target Let’s face it: pregnant mommas can overheat. This white maternity dress from Target is easy breezy style. It boasts a roomy trapeze design so you can wear it well throughout your pregnancy, and is lightly lined to boot. It also has flutter sleeves with eyelet trim that make it pretty easy to love. Since it’s an oversized fit, you might want to size down, just in case.

12 Short Sleeve Knit Maternity Dress – Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Short Sleeve Knit Maternity Dress – Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Target Available in sizes XS - XXL $29.99 see on target Meeting up with your BFF for breakfast? This soft, stretchy, and smooth maternity dress from Ingrid & Isabel is one of those throw-it-on-and-go numbers. Not only is it pretty, thanks to those flutter sleeves and ruffled maxi-length bottom, but the empire waist will give you that much-needed separation between your boobs and belly.

13 MAMA Creped Dress MAMA Creped Dress H&M Available in sizes XS - XXL $34.99 see on H&M Made from creped, woven cotton fabric, the MAMA Creped Dress is simple yet stylish. It reaches to your calf, so you won’t have to worry about tripping in it. The dress, which is lined, boasts a narrow cut at the top, and has an elastic-covered waistband with a flirty flared skirt.

14 MAMA Tie-belt Dress MAMA Tie-belt Dress H&M Available in sizes XS- XXL $79.99 see on H&M This maternity dress from H&M has everything,: a shirt collar, buttons down the front, and a belt tie. What’s not to love? Plus, the dress has a slight sheen, so you’ll sparkle when the sunlight hits you. As if you weren’t already glowing enough.

15 ASOS Design Maternity Overall Midi Sundress ASOS Design Maternity Overall Midi Sundress ASOS Available in sizes 2-16 $34 $40 see on asos Buckle straps are just one of the beautiful accents of this sundress from ASOS. It has a tiered skirt and is made from a lightweight seersucker and recycled polyester. It has a regular fit and is made to last you throughout your entire nine months — and beyond.

16 ASOS DESIGN Maternity Mini Swing Dress ASOS DESIGN Maternity Mini Swing Dress ASOS Available in sizes 2-16 $40 see on asos The ASOS dress has short puff sleeves that pair perfectly with this precious maternity dress. It has a button-keyhole back and broderie cutwork on the neckline. The swing dress style just might put some pep in your (preggo) step.

There are so many white maternity dresses you can choose from. While most seem to be styled for summertime wear, you can always dress them up with a sweater or even tights to keep wearing them all year long.