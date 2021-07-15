20 Cute Maternity Dresses That Are Wedding Appropriate

Attending a wedding when you’re pregnant may seem like a daunting prospect. You won’t be able to hit up the open bar, you have to turn down cocktail wieners and sashimi apps, and chances are you probably don’t know what to wear. But with these 20 maternity dresses for wedding guests, you may actually be excited to hit the dance floor (or at least the buffet line), no wine required.

From floor length florals, to a gorgeous, sparkly silk caftan, classic black, or midi dresses with plenty of style, you’ll find something that’s suitable for every event and every trimester. Whether it’s a black-tie situation, a breezy, casual beach wedding, or an elegant afternoon at a vineyard, there’s a dress you can look and feel great in (though I can’t make that same promise for shoes).

Read on for some beautiful maternity wedding guest dresses, and get ready to cut a rug with the rest of them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Smocked Floral Maternity Dress Savi Mom Daisy Flora Off the Shoulder Ruffle Maternity Dress Nordstrom Available In Sizes XS-XL $87 see on nordstrom A floral pop is always sweet for a wedding, and the long-sleeves make this a pretty option whether the wedding is spring, summer, or fall. Cute details like a ruffled hem and a smocked bodice on this polyester (and machine-washable) dress show off your bump in a simple silhouette.

2 A Swiss Dot Midi Maternity Dress The Breeze Dress The Baby Bump Boutique Available In Sizes S-L $60 SEE ON THE BABY BUMP BOUTIQUE Effortless, yet still formal enough for a wedding, this swiss dot dress is feminine and fun and will flow on the dance floor. Even though it covers the arms and hits at the ankles, the polyester fabric is light enough for summer-wear, and it’s available in pink, too.

3 A Caftan Style Maternity Dress Amira Caftan Hatch Available In Sizes Petite, O/S $428 see on hatch This washed silk caftan is a true showstopper, plus it’s comfy enough for dancing all night. The interesting draped shape and sparkly sequin details add a major wow-factor and if you’re not into the gorgeous sunset orange, this comes in black too.

4 A Maternity Slip Dress The Anaelle Dress Hatch Available In Sizes 0-3 $348 see on hatch For a more casual wedding where you want to stay cool but look festive, it doesn’t get much more airy and light than this silk cotton blend. The dress features an asymmetrical design that’s longer in the back, and the brushstroke poppy print is super soft and summery.

5 A Cotton Summer Maternity Dress Cotton Summer Dress Ingrid & Isabel Available In Sizes XS-XL $69.99 $118 see on ingrid & Isabel This lovely and light cotton dress is perfect for a winery or a picnic wedding. The checkered print is classic yet whimsical thanks to its slightly abstract shape, and this is an outfit you can definitely wear again after the wedding.

6 A Sequined Maternity Dress Jaded Rose Maternity Sequin Plunge Maxi With Thigh Split ASOS Available In Sizes UK 8-12 $41 $151 SEE ON ASOS It can be hard to find a black-tie appropriate maternity dress that doesn’t break the bank, but this sequined gown from ASOS is a beautiful, show-stopping option, and it’s less than $50. The thigh split and subtle v-neck show just enough skin, plus it’s much easier to dance with a slit.

7 A Palm Print Maternity Maxi Dress Navy Blue Palm Print Cross Back Maternity Maxi Dress Pink Blush Maternity Available In Size S $72 see on pink blush maternity This palm print is super on-trend and is so much more fun that black. The halter neckline adds a little support and it gives way to a crossback and an adjustable tie waist which will be a lifesaver after dinner and cake.

8 A Flutter Sleeve Maternity Dress The Nines by HATCH™ Flutter Short Sleeve Chiffon Maternity Dress Target Available In Sizes XS-XXL $40 see on target You can get all the style of an iconic HATCH dress at a fraction of the price when you shop the high-end brand’s collab with Target. This light and airy chiffon dress has sweet flutter sleeves and an allover floral print that manages to still look elevated and not overly cutesy.

9 A Wrap Style Maternity Dress Red Midi Wrap Maternity Dress Seraphine Available In Sizes 2,4,6,10 $99 see on seraphine Make a statement in a red wrap dress with a subtle floral print. The viscose material has a slight stretch to it and the beauty of a wrap dress is that it can grow with your bump because of its adjustable fit. If you don’t see your size listed here, this dress is also available on Amazon.

10 A White Halter Maternity Dress LaDiwithaBaBy White Halter Maternity-Friendly Dress Etsy Available In Sizes S-XL $195 see on etsy I’ve been to several weddings where the bride specifically asked guests or bridesmaids to wear white, and this halter dress is a beautiful option if you find yourself in that situation. It’s made of a high-quality ponte knit and it’s stunning but simple enough to allow the bride to be the star of the show.

11 A Ruffle Maternity Mini Dress Bump Biddy Maternity Celia Asymmetric Hem Dress CoEdition Available In Sizes 2X, 3X $64 see on bump biddy Show off your legs in a ruffled mini dress. The violet color adds a summery pop that will turn heads, and the dress is made with a touch of spandex for a stretch fit that will keep you comfy while you boogie.

12 A Green, Floor-Length Maternity Dress Little Mistress Maternity Embellished Yolk Pleated Maxi Dress ASOS Available In Sizes 4-12 $124 see on asos For more formal weddings, this gorgeous floor-length dress will be your go-to. It has a slit that’s made for dancing, a comfy yet fitted empire waist, and pearl detailing on the chest. Plus the unexpected sage green color works year-round.

13 A Floral Tiered Maternity Dress Floral Tiered Maxi Maternity Dress A Pea In The Pod Available In Sizes XS, S, L $98 see on a pea in the pod This dress will be your BFF on that outdoor summer afternoon wedding when the sun’s beating down and there’s no shade in sight. It’s crafted from a breathable woven cotton and it’s roomy fit means nothing is clinging to your bump, because you’re hot enough as it is. The floral fabric is boho and stylish, too.

14 A Blue Midi Maternity Dress SHEIN Maternity Frill Trim Strap Tied Backless Dress Shein Available In Sizes S-XXL $19 SEE ON SHEIN If you’re looking for a pretty and super affordable maternity dress (because you may only wear it once) this light blue option is a dream. It has a really pretty ruffled back too with a small bow which adds a little pop of interest.

15 A Reversible Maternity Dress Angel Maternity Reversible Maternity Tank Dress Nordstrom Available In Sizes XS, L, XL, XXL $35 $79.95 see on nordstrom Sometimes a basic black bodycon dress is exactly what you want for a wedding. This ruched dress can be dressed up or down depending on your shoes and accessories, and best of all, it’s reversible; the other side is a cute black and white stripe you can wear on a date or for hanging out all summer.

16 A Long, Navy Maternity Dress Mother Bee Maternity Women's Maternity Short Sleeve Dress Amazon Available In Sizes S-XL $36.95 see on amazon This could be a good option if you need a navy bridesmaid’s dress, or if you just like the ease of something long, flowy, and soft. This style is available in over 20 colors and prints too.

17 A Vintage Floral Maternity Dress Valeria Dress Nom Maternity Available In Sizes XS-XL $116 see on nom maternity Perfect for a daytime or more casual wedding, this easy dress has a lot of interest because of its pretty, vintage-inspired print. Plus black and white florals work with just about anything, and you’ll get a lot of wear out of this one even after wedding season.

18 A Wildflower Printed Maxi Maternity Dress Lucy Maternity Maxi Dress Tiffany Rose Maternity Available In Sizes 2-4, 4-6, & 14-16 $340 see on tiffany rose maternity Whether it’s a winery, a beach, or a more rustic setting, this gorgeous, boho dress, made of a light and floaty polyester, will fit the bill. The wildflower print offers a whimsical spin on more traditional floral prints.

19 A Polka Dot Maternity Dress Navy Polka Dot Smocked Maternity Dress Pink Blush Available In Sizes S, M $64 see on pink blush Tiny polka dots are always a good choice. This smocked, off-the-shoulder maternity dress is sophisticated and understated but the print and the slight ruffle sleeves gives it a bit of fun, too.