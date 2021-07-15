Style

20 Cute Maternity Dresses That Are Wedding Appropriate

Get the party bumpin’.

by Grace Gallagher

Attending a wedding when you’re pregnant may seem like a daunting prospect. You won’t be able to hit up the open bar, you have to turn down cocktail wieners and sashimi apps, and chances are you probably don’t know what to wear. But with these 20 maternity dresses for wedding guests, you may actually be excited to hit the dance floor (or at least the buffet line), no wine required.

From floor length florals, to a gorgeous, sparkly silk caftan, classic black, or midi dresses with plenty of style, you’ll find something that’s suitable for every event and every trimester. Whether it’s a black-tie situation, a breezy, casual beach wedding, or an elegant afternoon at a vineyard, there’s a dress you can look and feel great in (though I can’t make that same promise for shoes).

Read on for some beautiful maternity wedding guest dresses, and get ready to cut a rug with the rest of them.

A Smocked Floral Maternity Dress

Savi Mom Daisy Flora Off the Shoulder Ruffle Maternity Dress
Nordstrom

Available In Sizes XS-XL

A floral pop is always sweet for a wedding, and the long-sleeves make this a pretty option whether the wedding is spring, summer, or fall. Cute details like a ruffled hem and a smocked bodice on this polyester (and machine-washable) dress show off your bump in a simple silhouette.

A Swiss Dot Midi Maternity Dress

The Breeze Dress
The Baby Bump Boutique

Available In Sizes S-L

Effortless, yet still formal enough for a wedding, this swiss dot dress is feminine and fun and will flow on the dance floor. Even though it covers the arms and hits at the ankles, the polyester fabric is light enough for summer-wear, and it’s available in pink, too.

A Caftan Style Maternity Dress

Amira Caftan
Hatch

Available In Sizes Petite, O/S

This washed silk caftan is a true showstopper, plus it’s comfy enough for dancing all night. The interesting draped shape and sparkly sequin details add a major wow-factor and if you’re not into the gorgeous sunset orange, this comes in black too.

A Maternity Slip Dress

The Anaelle Dress
Hatch

Available In Sizes 0-3

For a more casual wedding where you want to stay cool but look festive, it doesn’t get much more airy and light than this silk cotton blend. The dress features an asymmetrical design that’s longer in the back, and the brushstroke poppy print is super soft and summery.

A Cotton Summer Maternity Dress

Cotton Summer Dress
Ingrid & Isabel

Available In Sizes XS-XL

This lovely and light cotton dress is perfect for a winery or a picnic wedding. The checkered print is classic yet whimsical thanks to its slightly abstract shape, and this is an outfit you can definitely wear again after the wedding.

A Sequined Maternity Dress

Jaded Rose Maternity Sequin Plunge Maxi With Thigh Split
ASOS

Available In Sizes UK 8-12

It can be hard to find a black-tie appropriate maternity dress that doesn’t break the bank, but this sequined gown from ASOS is a beautiful, show-stopping option, and it’s less than $50. The thigh split and subtle v-neck show just enough skin, plus it’s much easier to dance with a slit.

A Palm Print Maternity Maxi Dress

Navy Blue Palm Print Cross Back Maternity Maxi Dress
Pink Blush Maternity

Available In Size S

This palm print is super on-trend and is so much more fun that black. The halter neckline adds a little support and it gives way to a crossback and an adjustable tie waist which will be a lifesaver after dinner and cake.

A Flutter Sleeve Maternity Dress

The Nines by HATCH™ Flutter Short Sleeve Chiffon Maternity Dress
Target

Available In Sizes XS-XXL

You can get all the style of an iconic HATCH dress at a fraction of the price when you shop the high-end brand’s collab with Target. This light and airy chiffon dress has sweet flutter sleeves and an allover floral print that manages to still look elevated and not overly cutesy.

A Wrap Style Maternity Dress

Red Midi Wrap Maternity Dress
Seraphine

Available In Sizes 2,4,6,10

Make a statement in a red wrap dress with a subtle floral print. The viscose material has a slight stretch to it and the beauty of a wrap dress is that it can grow with your bump because of its adjustable fit. If you don’t see your size listed here, this dress is also available on Amazon.

A White Halter Maternity Dress

LaDiwithaBaBy White Halter Maternity-Friendly Dress
Etsy

Available In Sizes S-XL

I’ve been to several weddings where the bride specifically asked guests or bridesmaids to wear white, and this halter dress is a beautiful option if you find yourself in that situation. It’s made of a high-quality ponte knit and it’s stunning but simple enough to allow the bride to be the star of the show.

A Ruffle Maternity Mini Dress

Bump Biddy Maternity Celia Asymmetric Hem Dress
CoEdition

Available In Sizes 2X, 3X

Show off your legs in a ruffled mini dress. The violet color adds a summery pop that will turn heads, and the dress is made with a touch of spandex for a stretch fit that will keep you comfy while you boogie.

A Green, Floor-Length Maternity Dress

Little Mistress Maternity Embellished Yolk Pleated Maxi Dress
ASOS

Available In Sizes 4-12

For more formal weddings, this gorgeous floor-length dress will be your go-to. It has a slit that’s made for dancing, a comfy yet fitted empire waist, and pearl detailing on the chest. Plus the unexpected sage green color works year-round.

A Floral Tiered Maternity Dress

Floral Tiered Maxi Maternity Dress
A Pea In The Pod

Available In Sizes XS, S, L

This dress will be your BFF on that outdoor summer afternoon wedding when the sun’s beating down and there’s no shade in sight. It’s crafted from a breathable woven cotton and it’s roomy fit means nothing is clinging to your bump, because you’re hot enough as it is. The floral fabric is boho and stylish, too.

A Blue Midi Maternity Dress

SHEIN Maternity Frill Trim Strap Tied Backless Dress
Shein

Available In Sizes S-XXL

If you’re looking for a pretty and super affordable maternity dress (because you may only wear it once) this light blue option is a dream. It has a really pretty ruffled back too with a small bow which adds a little pop of interest.

A Reversible Maternity Dress

Angel Maternity Reversible Maternity Tank Dress
Nordstrom

Available In Sizes XS, L, XL, XXL

Sometimes a basic black bodycon dress is exactly what you want for a wedding. This ruched dress can be dressed up or down depending on your shoes and accessories, and best of all, it’s reversible; the other side is a cute black and white stripe you can wear on a date or for hanging out all summer.

A Long, Navy Maternity Dress

Mother Bee Maternity Women's Maternity Short Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Available In Sizes S-XL

This could be a good option if you need a navy bridesmaid’s dress, or if you just like the ease of something long, flowy, and soft. This style is available in over 20 colors and prints too.

A Vintage Floral Maternity Dress

Valeria Dress
Nom Maternity

Available In Sizes XS-XL

Perfect for a daytime or more casual wedding, this easy dress has a lot of interest because of its pretty, vintage-inspired print. Plus black and white florals work with just about anything, and you’ll get a lot of wear out of this one even after wedding season.

A Wildflower Printed Maxi Maternity Dress

Lucy Maternity Maxi Dress
Tiffany Rose Maternity

Available In Sizes 2-4, 4-6, & 14-16

Whether it’s a winery, a beach, or a more rustic setting, this gorgeous, boho dress, made of a light and floaty polyester, will fit the bill. The wildflower print offers a whimsical spin on more traditional floral prints.

A Polka Dot Maternity Dress

Navy Polka Dot Smocked Maternity Dress
Pink Blush

Available In Sizes S, M

Tiny polka dots are always a good choice. This smocked, off-the-shoulder maternity dress is sophisticated and understated but the print and the slight ruffle sleeves gives it a bit of fun, too.

An Orange Floral Maternity Maxi

Floral Chiffon Maternity Maxi
Motherhood Maternity

Available In Sizes XS-XL

This gorgeous orange and yellow floral maternity maxi would look amazing for a beach wedding. It’s made of an airy chiffon that makes it appear a bit more formal than cotton, but still totally light and comfortable.