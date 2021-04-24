Bougie People Are Losing It Over These 52 Amazing Cheap Finds On Amazon

Whether it’s treating yourself to the occasional fancy coffee, keeping your accessories organized just so, or using a jade roller with simple drugstore skincare, it’s fun to be bougie. No matter how low-maintenance you claim to be, it’s hard to resist treating yourself to something really nice one in a while. However, you don’t need to spring for a SoulCycle membership or blow your grocery budget at Whole Foods to tap into that feeling of luxury on a regular basis. There are some cheap finds on Amazon that bougie people are loving — you know, those seemingly “extra” things that come with an affordable price tag — and they’re all on this list.

Since bougie is about quality of life, many of these are small-yet-significant upgrades for things you use every day. That satin pillowcase on this list will have you waking up with smooth hair in the morning, and the high-pressure showerhead will essentially turn your bathroom into a spa. But if you live for good coffee, the cheap-AF milk frother might be the best thing that happens to your kitchen — or the set of curated spice labels for total organization. Not to mention, the wine aerator could literally breathe new life into Two-Buck Chuck and make good wine taste even better.

Again, all of these things are fairly cheap, so you won’t break the bank when you shop. And don’t think “cheap” means disposable, either; all of these picks are backed by thousands — sometimes hundreds of thousands — of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers testifying to their status as certified gems that will seriously level-up your life.

1 A Satin Pillowcase That Pampers You Overnight SHOPBEDDING Luxury Satin Pillowcase w/ Hidden Zipper Amazon $9 See On Amazon This satin pillowcase babies skin and hair with an ultra-slick surface that reduces unwanted frizz and tangles while virtually eliminating sheet marks and creases if you sleep on your stomach or side. The polyester satin doesn’t absorb products, and a hidden size zipper keeps it in place so all you feel is buttery-smooth bliss. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 5

2 An Award-Winning Toner With Certified Organic Ingredients THAYERS Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula (12-Ounce) Amazon $10 See On Amazon A cocktail of natural ingredients including organic witch hazel and aloe vera gently cleanse and balance skin in this hydrating toner with over 41,000 ratings that even sensitive skin will love. It’s made without harsh chemicals like alocohol or parabens, and you can pick up this Best of Beauty award-winner in farmer’s market fresh scents from lavender to coconut water.

3 A Marble PopSocket That Makes Tech Look More Expensive PopSockets: Collapsible Grip and Stand for Phones and Tablets Amazon $15 See On Amazon What could be more bougie than tech gear that channels expensive countertops? PopSockets are the OG accessory for for better handling and hands-free viewing on phones and tablets alike. It adheres via trusty 3M adhesive that allows you to reposition for the perfect ergonomic grip — and when you’re done scrolling, it collapses almost totally flat. Available colors: 6

4 A Jade Roller And Gua Sha That Bring The Spa Home Home With You RoselynBoutique Jade Roller for Face and Gua Sha Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Boost circulation and lymphatic drainage while soothing tension and inflammation with the help of a jade roller and gua sha, which gently massage your skin for a natural glow. This dynamic duo is handmade from natural jade and fans raved that the pair made a massive difference in everything from under-eye shadows to contouring.

5 A K-Beauty Eye Mask Infused With 24-Karat Cold Mizon Under Eye Collagen Masks With 24K Gold & Snail Amazon $16 See On Amazon This under-eye sheet mask harnesses cult ingredients like snail mucin, collagen peptides, plus — wait for it — pure freaking gold to intensely hydrate, sooth, and rebuild tired skin. The patches cool on contact, and they can be applied anywhere that needs a moisturizing boost. One shopper gushed, “Difference in before and after is crazy!”

6 A Pair Of Valet Hooks For Your Car That Hold Your Bags While You Drive IPELY Universal Car Seat Bag Hook Amazon $9 See On Amazon These car seat bag hooks ensure everything you need stays in easy reach and keeps handbags from inevitably rocketing off the seat when you tap the breaks. Each one holds up to 18 pounds, so they can even be used to wrangle organic groceries with organized ease. Get them in black or beige to match your leather interior. Available colors: 2

7 A One-Touch Milk Frother That Whips Up Starbucks-Worthy Drinks Every Single Morning SIMPLETASTE Handheld Electric Milk Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon From cloud-like cappuccino foam to beautifully blended matcha, this sturdy little milk frother brings the fancy coffeeshop to your kitchen. It runs on two AA batteries with a one-touch operation that you don’t have to hold down to keep running, and comes with a stand for clutter-free countertop display. Even professional baristas count themselves as fans in the reviews. Available colors: 2

8 The Patented Wine Aerator That Makes Even Cheap Bottles Taste Like A Fancy Vintage Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sleek, chic, and bougie as it gets: This wine aerator is gorgeously designed to improve wine’s flavor by introducing oxygen as you pour each glass. It’s made with a tight seal to prevent drips and their inevitable stains, but cleans out easily under running water. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers raved that it made a huge difference in taste.

9 A Satin Sheet Set That’s Better Than A 5-Star Hotel Vonty Satin Sheet Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon If a satin pillowcase isn’t luxurious enough for you, slip into this silky satin sheet set for full-body pampering while you snooze. You get two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with an extra-deep pocket that covers the cushiest mattress up to 15 inches thick in head-to-toe bliss. No special care is required for these swanky sheets: machine wash and tumble dry. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5

10 A Touchscreen Lighted Magnifying Mirror That Mounts Virtually Anywhere KOOLORBS 10X Magnifying Mirror with Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether putting in contacts or perfecting winged eyeliner, this lighted magnifying mirror makes it so easy to get right. The touchscreen light is dimmable with three different color temperatures and automatically shuts off after 30 minutes to preserve battery power. A suction cup base and 360-degree swivel head allows you to place it anywhere for just the right angle and reposition at will.

11 A Faux Leather Display Case That Helps Protect Your Accessories CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Think of it as a jewelry box for your sunglasses or watch collection: This leather accessory storage case nestles them in velvet for scratch-proof storage with a lid to keep out dust so everything stays pristine. A clear viewing window lets you see what you have at a glance, and latches securely shut so your favorite pieces are totally protected.

12 An Award-Winning Conditioning Water That Transforms Your Hair In Seconds Flat L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar, Rinse Out Moisturizing Hair Treatment (6.8 FL Oz) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This miracle in a bottle relies on a blend of amino acids and breakthrough lamellar water technology to repair damaged hair and leave it supernaturally silky in just eight seconds. (Yes, really.) And you don’t even have to worry about buildup, because it’s s silicone-free. Beauty editors at both Allure and InStyle have given L’Oreal’s Wonder Water their seal of approval — along with 15,000 Amazon shoppers.

13 A Turbo-Charged Shower Head That’s Easy To Install AquaDance 6-Setting High Pressure Handheld Shower with Hose (3.5") Amazon $17 See On Amazon With six different settings from mist to massage, this spa-worthy shower head can soothe or invigorate on demand. The handheld shower head has a five feet-long hose so you can clean the tub or the pup with ease and installs without any tools for a fuss-free upgrade with a limited lifetime warranty at an unbeatable price. “Holy cow I have water pressure like never before. I can't believe the difference,” a shopper raved. “If I ever move, this thing is going with me.” Available colors: 3

14 A Game-Changing Foot Scrubber With Over 20,000 Bristles BESKAR Shower Foot Scrubber With Pumice Stone Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can clean and massage your feet without lifting a finger after a long day when you have one of these innovative foot scrubbers hanging in your shower. It adheres firmly to the floor via dozens of tiny suction cups with a contoured footbed for a plush clean from every angle. A small pumice stone at the heel makes it easy to get baby-soft skin, and they thoughtfully designed it to be replaceable — and give you one extra just in case.

15 A Wall-Mount Storage Caddy That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $23 See On Amazon Guests will be asking if you picked up this floating wall storage caddy at West Elm. It’s made from powder-coated stainless steel with a matte black finish that’s waterproof and rust-resistant, and mounts to virtually any type of wall with strong adhesive that can hold up to 20 pounds with ease and removes damage-free. Four hooks let you optimize the space underneath whether you’re hanging up loofahs or dish towels. The only hard part is deciding which room you want to use it in.

16 A Tiny Humidifier That Literally Customizes The Climate Wherever You Go MOVTIP Portable Mini Humidifier (500ml) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mini humidifier is scarcely bigger than a coffee mug and small enough to take anywhere. It holds half a liter of water — which is enough for 12 to 18 hours of mist on continuous and intermittent settings — and a built-in sensor that automatically shuts it off when water levels dip too low. It comes in six colors to match your decor, and you can illuminate the water reservoir for zen-inducing ambience. Available colors: 5

17 This Faux Keratin Treatment In A Bottle With Glass-Like Results COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Hair Treatment (6.7 Fl Oz) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This heat-activated leave-in hair treatment laminates the cuticle with a waterproof polymer matrix for jaw-dropping results: extra-smooth hair that lasts through at least three shampoos. Amazon fans call it a “game changer” that “really works,” and the vegan formula is free of sulfates, gluten, parabens, and alcohol.

18 A Personal Water Infuser That’s BPA-Free OMORC Sport Fruit Infuser Water Bottle (32 OZ) Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s easy to get the recommended eight cups when you can infuse your H2O with a custom all-natural flavor. This souped-up water bottle infuser has a built-in chamber to hold fresh fruit and herbs in sturdy BPA-free plastic with nonslip thumb pad and lid grip (seriously smart), plus a double silicone seal on the locking leak-proof lid. The only hard part will be deciding which fancy flavors you want each day.

19 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Slashes Dry Time YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reduce frizz and time spent heat styling with these microfiber hair towels, which absorb almost 75% of water or up to ten times their weight in moisture from your hair. They have tapered ends that twist up neatly with an elastic loop and button to secure your wrap at the nape with more comfort and stability than an oversized towel (and the soft microfiber is gentler than cotton on your strands). With over 25,000 ratings, they boast an impressive 4.6 star average, and just $10 gets you two so there’s always a clean one on-hand.

20 These Flameless Candles Made From Real Wax (They’re An Instant Mood) Vinkor Flameless Battery Operated Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get luminous candlelight without the smoke or setup with these flameless pillar candles. They’re made from real wax for an authentic glow and can be set to steady light or a realistic flicker via the included remote, with multiple timers that will automatically shut off to save battery power.

21 A Nubby Scalp Brush For A Spine-Tingling Clean HEETA Scalp Care Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This underground hit boasts nearly 75,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers who “love this thing” and have dubbed it a “game changer.” The silicone bristles on this scalp brush are soft, yet sturdy to deeply cleanse and gently exfoliate while boosting circulation. The curved design fits easily in the palm of your hand, with a short handle that slips between your fingers for easy gripping in water. Available colors: 4

22 The Cubic Zirconia Studs Shoppers Swear Would Fool Even Your Grandmother Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nobody will know these cubic zirconia stud earrings aren’t family heirlooms unless you tell them. They come in the classic round brilliant and sharp square princess cut with options in three precious metals plated onto sterling silver posts for a hypoallergenic high-shine finish that lasts. Get them in carat sizes from simple to show-stopping and let the compliments roll in. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4.5 — 8.5 millimeters

23 These Dirt-Cheap Makeup Brushes With Over 50,000 Five-Star Ratings BS-MALL Premium Synthetic Makeup Brushes (14-Pcs) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Even the pros love this makeup brush set, with ultra-soft synthetic bristles set in metal ferrules with sturdy wooden handles. From flat, angled and tapered complexion brushes to detail brushes and super-skinny eyeliner, every piece is labeled so you know at a glance what each is for. The cruelty-free bristles work well with liquids, creams, and powders — they’re also a cinch to keep clean, and pretty enough to keep out.

24 A Pure Silk Eye Mask For Your Most Luxurious Nap Yet J JIMOO Natural Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon This buttery-soft silk eye mask blocks light and protects the delicate skin around your eyes. The high-quality mulberry silk reduces friction and won’t absorb moisture from your skin so you wake up fresh, while an adjustable elastic strap makes it easy to get the perfect fit for tangle-free dreams all night long.

25 A Set Of Spice Labels That Makes Kitchens Look Like The Home Edit Aozita White 399 Printed Spice Jar Labels Stickers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Organize spices in style with these modern farmhouse spice labels. They’re clean, minimal, and easy to read with good design that feels custom. The stickers are printed on paper that’s waterproof and freezer-friendly you can count on to last, with a good sticky adhesive that promises to peel away easily if you need to relabel. You might not have to, though — each set comes with 378 pre-printed labels and 21 blanks you can use on things like flour and sugar containers.

26 A Bottle Stopper That Keeps Wine Fresh For Over A Week ERHIRY Stainless Steel Wine Bottle Stopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon On the off-chance that you don’t finish a bottle, these wine bottle stoppers will let you polish off that rosé at your leisure. They’re stainless steel with a silicone gasket and a lever that depresses to create an airtight seal — extending your bottle’s freshness for up to ten days.

27 An Essential Oil Diffuser You Can Set To Custom Colors URPOWER 7-Light-Changing Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $14 See On Amazon This ultrasonic oil diffuser uses high frequencies to generate a fine mist of soothing therapeutic fragrance for up to six hours with options for continuous and intermittent sprays (plus a small light to indicate which cycle you’re on), and an automatic shutoff when the water runs low. The built-in light can be programmed to seven different hues but, if you want something more spa-like, you can also pick up versions in wood grain with a smaller light that’s just as pretty.

28 An Aromatherapy Set With Essential Oils For Every Mood Lagunamoon Essential Oils Gift Set (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon From zippy peppermint to soothing Provence lavender and bracing eucalyptus, this essential oil set includes Mother Nature’s most iconic aromatherapy fragrances to uplift, calm, and focus. They’re 100% pure, so you can be assured of a high-quality product you’ll want to add to everything from diffusers and Epsom salt baths to DIY all-natural cleaning products. Since you only need a few drops, these little bottles will last a long time — and you get six of them for just $10.

29 The Disposable Face Masks That Look So Chic SUDILO Black Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon They’re just as convenient as those standard blue masks with a lot more style: These black disposable face masks pack three layers of protection including layers for breathability, moisture resistance, and advanced filtration with a built-in nose wire for proper fit. And thanks to the elastic ear bands, they’ll stay in place when you need them to.

30 A Genius Face Mask Insert That Gives You Extra Breathing Room AYGXU 3D Silicone Face Mask Bracket Amazon $13 See On Amazon This silicone face mask bracket creates extra space around your mouth and nose so you can breathe easy without inhaling half your mask (or just, you know, wear lip balm without smearing). The food-grade silicone is soft and flexible — it can even be sterilized — and has the smartest little channels to slip around those ear loops so it stays lined up with your mask.

31 This Drugstore Mascara With A *Massive* Cult Following Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon An underground hit with the makeup set, the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect mascara has racked up over 150,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers for delivering epic volume and length that’s budge-proof, yet easy to remove — and to be honest, it outperforms luxury brands. A classic tapered brush makes it easy to coat the inner and outer corners, and the gluten-free formula gets PETA’s seal of approval for being animal-friendly.

32 A Brush-On Cuticle Oil With Tiny Flowers Floating Inside Blossom Scented Cuticle Oil (0.42 oz) Amazon $5 See On Amazon In addition to being a gentle cuticle oil, this pretty little beauty product is just a pleasure to use. Safflower seed oil and vitamin E help contribute to moisturized, pampered tips — and the real flowers suspended inside add a delicate fragrance while looking utterly gorgeous on bathroom countertops.

33 A Silicone Food Storage Container For Avocados, Because Of Course MSC International Joie Fresh Stretch Pod for Avocados Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep unused avocado halves from browning and eliminate food waste with a dedicated food storage container that’s actually worth the hype. The flexible silicone insert stretches snugly over your fruit to minimize the amount of air trapped inside (the culprit behind less-than-verdant second-day guac), while a stiff base locks into place for a solid seal. Pick up versions for onions and lemons while you’re at it, then toss them all into the dishwasher for easy cleanup on Taco Tuesday.

34 An Ergonomic Lash Comb That Creates Flawless Separation MSQ Eyelash Comb Mascara Applicator & Eyebrow Brush Amazon $5 See On Amazon Instead of having to work in sections with a traditional flat brush, this curved lash comb eliminates clumps in one pass. The ultra-fine teeth are made from rust-proof stainless steel with looped safety buffers on either end, and an offset handle design that lets you keep your eyes on the target. Pop on the plastic cap to keep everything straight and clean when you travel.

35 An Overflow Drain Cover That Makes Tubs Feel Like An Infinity Pool SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $9 See On Amazon This overflow drain cover lets you draw a deeper bath for more indulgent soaks without the risk of flooding. It adheres to the side of the tub via tiny suction cups with a small hole at the top for safety, and is universally compatible with flat and toggled drains.

36 This Variety Pack Of Sheet Masks That Tackles Every Skincare Woe Glam Up Nature-Made Korean Facial Sheet Masks (12-Set) Amazon $11 See On Amazon No matter what kind of mood your skin is in, there’s likely a sheet mask here that can handle it. From deeply nourishing avocado to antioxidant-rich green tea, they’ll hydrate and soothe tired skin with a cocktail of natural extracts that are all Leaping Bunny certified to be cruelty-free and manufactured in an ISO-approved facility for cosmetic quality and sustainability.

37 The Delicate Huggie Earrings Even Sensitive Types Adore PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whisper-weight and comfortable enough to sleep in, these super-fashionable huggie earrings have a dainty wraparound profile that snaps in the back with dewdrop cubic zirconia lining the band. They’re made with sterling silver and stainless steel cores to be completely hypoallergenic and finished with gold plate or thicker gold vermeil in three iconic 14-karat metals that look so luxe.

38 An Epsom Salt Bath That Smells Like The South Of France Dr Teal's Foaming Bath With Pure Epsom Salt- Soothe & Sleep With Lavender (34-Oz) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath combines therapeutic benefits with the all-out indulgence of a good bubble bath. Pure Epsom salt helps ease stress and tension in the body while natural lavender essential oil works its calming magic on your mind. Plus, it has a nearly perfect rating from over 35,000 Amazon shoppers for creating “floofy” mountains of bubbles described as “excessive” in the best way.

39 An Armful Of Statement Barrettes That Look Just Like BaubleBar Cehomi Fashion Korean Style Pearl Hair Clips (20-Pcs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These stylish hair clips are a serious fashion score that channels department store brands. They come in minimalist metals, luxe pearl, and modern resin as well as candy-colored clips inspired by Ladurée macarons. Shoppers were particularly impressed by how well-made they were — considering the price breaks down to just pennies per clip — with smooth edges throughout to protect delicate strands.

40 A Polishing Pen For Jewelry That Delivers Megawatt Results CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $7 See On Amazon You have to see the photos to believe the hype, but this jewelry cleaner transforms cloudy stones into crystal-clear ice. The soft bristles clean every nook and cranny while specialized polymers fill in microfine scratches on your rocks for that fresh-from-the-jeweler polish, whether you’re wearing diamonds or cubic zirconia.

41 The Affordable Sunglasses That Look And Feel Designer SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These chic sunglasses look a lot more expensive than they are. They have a universally wearable boxy shape that’s slightly oversized for “don’t-bother-me-I’m-important” vibes, along with sleek gold arms for a luxe look. The frames feel lightweight yet sturdy for all-day wear and their polarized TAC lenses cut glare while blocking nearly 100% of UV rays. Available colors: 12

42 A Turkish Bath Towel That’s Soft & Quick-Drying Exclusive District Turkish Bath Towel (38"x70") Amazon $18 See On Amazon Soft, absorbent, and quick-drying, the Turkish bath towel gives thick terry versions a run for their money and look. They’re light enough to throw in a beach bag or suitcase whether you need a cabana towel or a travel-ready version that can double as a blanket. This one is made from 100% Turkish cotton that actually gets better with time, and it’s generously sized for wrapping up. Available colors: 12

43 A Bestselling Brow Soap That Builds Full, Feathery Arches Ownest Brow Styling Soap (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you prefer fluffy boy brows or the sharply groomed look, this brow-styling soap helps tame unruly hairs and locks them in place with invisible all-day hold. The product comes packaged in a metal tin that’s a thousand times more convenient than a naked bar of soap, and it includes a dedicated spoolie so you needn’t sacrifice a makeup brush for the cause.

44 A Dedicated Egg Cooker That’s Basically Instant Brunch DASH Electric Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Great for meal prep or serving a crowd, you can boil, poach, or whip up an omelette with this electric egg cooker in less time than it takes a pot of water to boil. The DASH egg cooker will cook up to six eggs at a go (depending on the cooking style you choose), with a built-in timer that automatically shuts off and notifies you when breakfast is ready. Plus, it comes in the cutest colors to match your kitchen. Available colors: 5

45 These Soft Velvet Scrunchies With — Hello — A Hidden Storage Pocket Lobaba Velvet Scrunchies With Zipper Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s really kind of genius. Not only are these velvet scrunchies super-stylish and gentle on your hair, the invisible zippered pocket it the perfect place to stash little things you always want to have on-hand that are easy to forget, like extra bobby pins, lip balm, or emergency cash. (And you’ll never accidentally run them through the wash.)

46 An Organizer For Your Daily Bag That’s Life-Changing ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $16 See On Amazon I personally own multiple felt purse organizers, and this one is the final boss model. It combines open storage with organizational pockets in three convenient sizes, and a removable center zip compartment for items you’d rather not leave out. There’s also a key fob so you never again have to hunt through your worldly belongings to get into your house. The felt is lightweight yet sturdy to hold its shape combined with a flat bottom to keep your bag structured and upright when you set it down. Seriously, get one. Available colors: 13

47 These Tiny Personal Hand Soap Sheets For Quick & Easy Clean-Ups On The Go Portable Travel Hand Soap (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon When it’s muddy campground hands or fingers sticky with BBQ sauce, sometimes sanitizer just doesn’t cut it. These paper-thin sheets of travel soap emulsify in just a bit or water and come in a pocket-sized case that’s easy to keep in your bag or a glove compartment for whenever (and wherever) life’s little messes strike.

48 A Contactless Touch Tool That Even Works On Tech Screens Sweetums Signatures Non-Touch Door Opener Amazon $7 See On Amazon From door handles to elevator buttons and touch-pads at the grocery store checkout, this non-touch door opener lets you move through those little acts of everyday life while minimizing your contact with public surfaces. They’re made from a sturdy metal allow (peep that gorgeous rose gold), and they come with an extra set of stylus tips that are even compatible with phone screens.

49 A Natural Brush-On Powder Sunscreen That Protects And Perfects DERMA-E Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30 Amazon $17 See On Amazon The DERMA-E mineral powder sunscreen goes on translucent for invisible SPF-30 protection that soaks up UV rays and oil for a fresh, skin-friendly finish. The non-nano vegan formula is reef-safe and infused with nourishing antioxidants along with calming chamomile, and it dispenses seamlessly through the built-in brush that makes it easy to top off your protection any time.

50 A Bathtub Cup Holder For Peak Self-Care Days SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Amazon $15 See On Amazon When it’s been one of those days, draw a bath and pop this cup holder onto the side of the tub to enjoy your favorite cabernet, craft beer, or kombucha while stress washes away. The suction cup will support up to seven pounds of weight and can be popped into the dishwasher to stay crystal clean. Use it to hold inverted shampoo bottles when you’re not de-stressing to get every last drop. Available colors: 6

51 This Budget-Friendly Alternative To A $200 Facial Wand DANGSHAN Facial Pulse Massager Amazon $12 See On Amazon This facial massage wand is a souped-up version of the jade roller. The waterproof, battery-operated wand creates up to 6,000 pulses per minute to massage the skin with its 24-karat gold T-bar head, which promotes circulation and lymphatic drainage for a healthy glow.